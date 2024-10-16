Nothing Phone (2a) Community Edition is a glowing surprise set to launch this month

The Community Edition may look like your typical Phone (2a), but it has a unique twist: a glow-in-the-dark back panel. This idea, called Phosphorescence, comes from Kenta Akasaki and Astrid Vanhuyse, two of the five winners who collaborated with Nothing to bring this special edition phone to life.Along with its unique glowing back, the Community Edition will boast brand-new wallpapers and refreshed packaging that really highlight its striking neon green shade. The winner in the marketing department has also gone all out to ensure that this model is clearly distinguished from the regular Phone (2a).

The winning designs for wallpapers, packaging, and marketing. | Image credit – Nothing





A 6.7-inch display protected by Gorilla Glass 5

A fully plastic build

A MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor, specially tuned with Nothing's input

A robust 5,000 mAh battery

A 50 MP main camera, a 50 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32 MP front-facing camera





Recommended Stories If you want, you can check out our Nothing Phone (2a) review for all the details.

As you can see, all the tweaks are focused on the design and external features, so the Community Edition is likely to be identical to the regular Phone (2a) on the inside. This means you'll still get:I think it’s a clever strategy to let fans co-create a phone with you. Not only does Nothing bring attention back to its budget-friendly model a few months post-launch, but it also sets itself apart as one of the rare companies that truly values community input and creates something unique.