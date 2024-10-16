Nothing Phone (2a) Community Edition is a glowing surprise set to launch this month

See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Back in March, Nothing, the London-based brand founded by Carl Pei, unveiled its Phone (2a) – a budget-friendly smartphone that showcases the brand’s distinctive design. Around that time, the company kicked off a project inviting its community to co-design a special Community Edition of the Phone (2a). Now, it’s all set for its big launch!

The community said it, Nothing made it


Nothing loves to build anticipation for its upcoming products, and the Phone (2a) Community Edition is no exception. The company recently took to X to announce that the phone will launch on October 30. Along with the announcement, it shared a teaser featuring a video of a firefly landing, glowing green, and then flying off-screen. So, what's the deal with the firefly? Well, it ties into one standout feature of the phone.

The Community Edition may look like your typical Phone (2a), but it has a unique twist: a glow-in-the-dark back panel. This idea, called Phosphorescence, comes from Kenta Akasaki and Astrid Vanhuyse, two of the five winners who collaborated with Nothing to bring this special edition phone to life.

With an innovative use of materials, Kenta and Astrid's submission feels true to Nothing's vision. Playful, meaningful and just the right level of unexpected. Their concept, Phosphorescence, was well-realised with a great story and research behind it. The duo clearly thought about how to communicate their inspiration for the project, and how it could work in our existing product lineup.

– Nothing, October 2024

The Community Edition with its glow-in-the-dark back panel. | Image credit – Nothing

Along with its unique glowing back, the Community Edition will boast brand-new wallpapers and refreshed packaging that really highlight its striking neon green shade. The winner in the marketing department has also gone all out to ensure that this model is clearly distinguished from the regular Phone (2a).

The winning designs for wallpapers, packaging, and marketing. | Image credit – Nothing

As you can see, all the tweaks are focused on the design and external features, so the Community Edition is likely to be identical to the regular Phone (2a) on the inside. This means you'll still get:

  • A 6.7-inch display protected by Gorilla Glass 5
  • A fully plastic build
  • A MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor, specially tuned with Nothing's input
  • A robust 5,000 mAh battery
  • A 50 MP main camera, a 50 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32 MP front-facing camera

If you want, you can check out our Nothing Phone (2a) review for all the details. 

I think it’s a clever strategy to let fans co-create a phone with you. Not only does Nothing bring attention back to its budget-friendly model a few months post-launch, but it also sets itself apart as one of the rare companies that truly values community input and creates something unique.
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

