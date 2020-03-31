Nokia Android Software updates

Nokia 7.2 starts receiving Android 10 update

Cosmin Vasile
Mar 31, 2020, 4:19 PM
After Nokia 2.2, HMD Global is upgrading another smartphone to Android 10 in less than a month, the Nokia 7.2. The Finnish company confirmed via Twitter that Nokia 7.2 devices can now download the long-awaited Android 10 update.

Even though it was forced to delay the release of Android 10 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, HMD Global is sticking to the new roadmap announced earlier this month. According to this roadmap, six other Nokia smartphones should receive Android 10 updates this month and in early April: Nokia 2.3, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus, and Nokia 8 Sirocco.

But these are not the only phones HMD Global plans to upgrade to Android 10 this year. Six other smartphones are scheduled to receive similar updates in early and mid Q2: Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1, and Nokia 1.

The availability of these updates will probably be announced by Juho Sarvikas, HMD's Chief Product Officer, on release day. However, roll-out dates may vary by region due to carrier approvals and local variances.

Related phones

7.2
Nokia 7.2 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

7.2
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$349 Nokia 7.2 on
  • Display 6.3 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    20 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3500 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie

