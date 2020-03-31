Nokia 7.2 starts receiving Android 10 update
Even though it was forced to delay the release of Android 10 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, HMD Global is sticking to the new roadmap announced earlier this month. According to this roadmap, six other Nokia smartphones should receive Android 10 updates this month and in early April: Nokia 2.3, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus, and Nokia 8 Sirocco.
But these are not the only phones HMD Global plans to upgrade to Android 10 this year. Six other smartphones are scheduled to receive similar updates in early and mid Q2: Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1, and Nokia 1.
The availability of these updates will probably be announced by Juho Sarvikas, HMD's Chief Product Officer, on release day. However, roll-out dates may vary by region due to carrier approvals and local variances.