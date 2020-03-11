Eight Nokia smartphones to be updated to Android 10 in Q1, six more in Q2 2020
Some of them, like the Nokia 7.1, Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 9 PureView have already been updated to Android 10, while others will receive the update in the coming months. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus outbreak, HMD had to change the Android 10 roadmap, so depending on what Nokia smartphone you're using, you might have to wait longer for that promised update.
The new roadmap released by HMD Global today lists 14 smartphones that are eligible for Android 10 updates, and all of them will get the update until the end of Q2. You can find below the updated schedule:
Late Q1 – Early Q2 2020
Early Q2 2020
- Nokia 5.1 Plus
- Nokia 1 Plus
Mid Q2 2020
- Nokia 2.1
- Nokia 3.1
- Nokia 5.1
- Nokia 1
As HMD Global points out, roll out dates may vary by region due to carrier approvals and local variances, so it's possible that updates will land slightly later in some regions.