Nokia Android Software updates

Eight Nokia smartphones to be updated to Android 10 in Q1, six more in Q2 2020

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 11, 2020, 12:33 PM
HMD Global, the Finnish company behind the Nokia brand, wants to be the fastest company to update its smartphones to Android 10. Although HMD launched lots of smartphones in the last couple of years, the company promised to update all of them by the end of this year.

Some of them, like the Nokia 7.1, Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 9 PureView have already been updated to Android 10, while others will receive the update in the coming months. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus outbreak, HMD had to change the Android 10 roadmap, so depending on what Nokia smartphone you're using, you might have to wait longer for that promised update.

The new roadmap released by HMD Global today lists 14 smartphones that are eligible for Android 10 updates, and all of them will get the update until the end of Q2. You can find below the updated schedule:

Late Q1 – Early Q2 2020

Early Q2 2020

Mid Q2 2020
  • Nokia 2.1
  • Nokia 3.1
  • Nokia 5.1
  • Nokia 1

As HMD Global points out, roll out dates may vary by region due to carrier approvals and local variances, so it's possible that updates will land slightly later in some regions.

