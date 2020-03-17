Nokia Android Software updates

by Cosmin Vasile
Mar 17, 2020, 4:33 PM
Another budget-friendly Nokia smartphone is getting Android 10 today
HMD Global revealed about a week ago the update Android 10 schedule for no less than 14 smartphones that the company plans to upgrade to the latest version of Google's mobile platform. Eight of these Nokia smartphones should receive the Android 10 update in Q1, while the rest should get it by the end of Q2.

True to its promise, HMD's CFO Juho Sarvikas confirmed earlier today that the Nokia 2.2 devices are now eligible for the Android 10 update. The changelog published by AndroidPolice reveals information about other changes included in the update, such as dark mode, gesture navigation, additional controls for privacy and location, as well as the February security patch.

In case you own one of the rather new Nokia smartphones, here is a list of devices that should be updated to Android 10 this month and in early April: Nokia 2.3, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus, and Nokia 8 Sirocco.

Although we don't know which of these will be the next to be updated to Android 10, it will be an impressive achievement if HMD Global manages to upgrade all phones as it promised in such a short time.
