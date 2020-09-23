LG's new K series smartphones promise to bring premium performance to the masses
Although no prices have been mentioned, going by the naming scheme, the LG K42 should be the cheapest of the three. The phone sports a large 6.6-inch HD+ display, a quad-camera setup (13MP+5MP+2MP+2MP), and a secondary 8-megapixel camera in the front. The K42 is equipped with a 2GHz octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, and either 32GB or 64GB expandable storage.
Finally, the LG K62 packs the same 2.3GHz octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It features K52's camera setup (48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP) but offers a much better 28MB selfie snapper. It's powered by a 4,000 mAh battery and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The K62 will be available for purchase in either White or Sky Blue colors.
All three K series smartphones promise to offer unique camera features and superior performance. The big battery is another plus worth mentioning. When it comes to audio, the new K series phones feature LG 3D Sound Engine, which should add enhanced immersion and detailed sounds optimized to the sounds played. Not to mention that all three LG phones meet the strict U.S. military MIL-STD-810G standards.