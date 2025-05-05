Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

It’s the best time to buy a premium tablet at a killer price: a week of Back Market UK flash sales!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Tablets Deals
It’s the best time to buy a premium tablet at a killer price: a week of Back Market UK flash sales!
This story is sponsored by Back Market. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Tablets have slowly carved their way into the tech space and nowadays every techie either wants one or has one. Apple’s iPads are highly sought-after for their excellent speakers, huge ecosystem of apps and accessories, and powerful hardware.

Well, powerful hardware if you spend the cash for a higher-tier option like a Pro or an Air. But what if you could get one without paying what you would for a pro-grade laptop?

Yes, it’s possible — you don’t really need to always go for the latest model. Apple’s M-class chips were way, way ahead of their time when they launched in 2020. And when the first M1-equipped iPad Pro dropped in 2021, so did our jaws, as the processor has quite a lot of headroom and power to deal with anything that iPadOS might ask of it.

In fact, this author is still using an iPad Pro M1 to this day, only occasionally thinking about an upgrade, but ultimately — a reason to do that has not yet become apparent.

7 days of flash deals: check out these iPad deals from Back Market!


With that being said, here is a number of iPad deals you can get at Back Market for a limited time!

Use code MYBESTIPAD for extra $20 off on purchases above $350




Old model iPad Pros have incredible value


Any iPad Pro from 2021 onwards will come with an M-class chip — M1, M2, or M4 (the latest, 2024 models). And each of them will have a 120 Hz ProMotion screen, quad speakers, support for Apple Pencil Pro, Magic Keyboard, Stage Manager desktop experience, and Face ID.

If you want to save even more, you can get an iPad Air from 2022 with its own M1 chip, and support for Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard.

M1 still has the power to run the full suite of features that iPadOS 18 comes with, Apple Intelligence included, and even the new console-grade games that have recently started coming out in the App Store still list M1 as the minimum requirement.

Where to find reliable refurbished iPad models?


Thankfully, you don’t need to scour the second hand market and toss a coin when deciding whether a seller is legit or not. Back Market is an established reseller of electronics that specializes in picking up devices, inspecting them, doing the necessary repairs, and selling them at great prices.

Recommended Stories
Whenever you are shopping at Back Market, every unit you are looking at is specifically graded, so you know exactly what you are buying. Each device is guaranteed to:

  • Have at least 80% battery capacity (Premium grade units are 90%+ guaranteed)
  • Be fully tested — USB ports, SIM slots, GPS, cameras, LED flash, Face ID sensors, et cetera.
  • Be IMEI legitimacy-checked
  • Come with 1-year warranty, 30-day money-back returns

So, go ahead and check out these hot deals listed above, or visit Back Market to browse their full selection of consumer electronics!

Visit Back Market here



Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.jpg
Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
Read the latest from Preslav Kateliev
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
T-Mobile subscribers are very happy with the latest freebie and it's easy to see why
T-Mobile subscribers are very happy with the latest freebie and it's easy to see why

Latest News

Your next laptop could get wild – if Intel's new chip can finally beat Apple
Your next laptop could get wild – if Intel's new chip can finally beat Apple
Now's your chance to grab the Garmin Venu 3 with a fantastic $100 discount
Now's your chance to grab the Garmin Venu 3 with a fantastic $100 discount
More super shady stuff goes on at T-Mobile TPR stores owned and operated by Arch Telecom
More super shady stuff goes on at T-Mobile TPR stores owned and operated by Arch Telecom
Samsung had to pay a fortune to replace Exynos 2500 with Snapdragon 8 Elite on Galaxy S25 line
Samsung had to pay a fortune to replace Exynos 2500 with Snapdragon 8 Elite on Galaxy S25 line
Surprisingly, Motorola Razr+ (2024) is getting Android 15 early in the US
Surprisingly, Motorola Razr+ (2024) is getting Android 15 early in the US
Satellite images reveal Huawei's intent to design and build advanced chips for phones and AI
Satellite images reveal Huawei's intent to design and build advanced chips for phones and AI
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless