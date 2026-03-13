If the Vivo X300 Pro does this to the Galaxy S26 Ultra, imagine how much better the Vivo X300 Ultra will be

As you can see, I'm fairly hyped about the Vivo X300 Ultra. I'm a proud Oppo Find X Ultra user and abuser, but credit where credit is due – Vivo's upcoming flagship seems like a big deal.

Seeing the Vivo X300 Pro in action is the living proof. Here it is against Sammy's S26 Ultra.

Main camera: great colors (at day), superb contrast





Here's an example of a good Galaxy photo and a great Vivo shot. Look how much better the subject is separated from the surroundings. The super bright areas (the building to the left and the sky to the right) look properly exposed in the Vivo shot. Also, the Galaxy picture has a slight green-ish tint:

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< Galaxy Vivo >

< Galaxy Vivo >

< Galaxy Vivo >

Galaxy S26 Ultra

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< Galaxy Vivo >

Zoom, extreme zoom and then some





I mean, come on! This is 30x digital zoom on both phones. This might very well be the most impressive 30x zoom result I've ever seen. While we're all used to results like that of the S26 Ultra , the Vivo X300 Pro is a revelation:

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Galaxy S26 Ultra

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< Galaxy Vivo >

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Ultra-wide stories





If you're all about ultra-wide photography, you're probably better off with the Galaxy S26 Ultra . Not that Vivo's X300 Pro fails to deliver, but Sammy's ultra-wide snapper is a tad wider in terms of focal length. And in ultra-wide photography, every single millimeter counts:

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< Galaxy Vivo >

Selfie time





You can't go wrong with either of these flagships. I find Vivo's color science more appealing both during the day and the night, but Samsung's selfies look more detailed and crisp.

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< Galaxy Vivo >

The Galaxy once again goes into green territory a bit:What's with the green tint, Samsung?! Also, take a look at the building's ornaments in the center. The Vivo X300 Pro renders them so much better, they pop out naturally. Samsung's new Ultra may be doing a better job in terms of pulling up the shadows, but that's hardly an advantage here:It's a moody scene, no direct sunlight in the example below. While Vivo's color rendering seems a bit purple-ish, the shot by the X300 Pro appears more natural to me; the Ultra is doing the HDR magic a bit too much:It's nighttime, and this is a clear point for Samsung – the colors are much more appealing than on Vivo's picture:I'll respect arguments from both sides of the argument for the example below. Vivo's rendering looks impressive, but it's definitely deep in the HDR territory. Meanwhile, thekeeps it real, producing a picture that's not Instagrammable right away:Samsung wipes the floor with the Vivo X300 Pro here. Take a look at the highlight areas, Vivo isn't even trying:Sure, it's clear that both devices rely heavily on AI post-processing, but thecan't hold a candle to the Vivo X300 Pro in this regard. Sure, there's that smudgy haze, but the buildings (and surroundings) look so much better on the Vivo it's not even funny:The 10x zoom is the same story, maybe not as dramatic as 30x, but the difference is still huge:It's not just the details and mere sharpness, Vivo's contrast is also superior:The Galaxy seems to be doing a better job here, too: