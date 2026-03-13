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If the Vivo X300 Pro does this to the Galaxy S26 Ultra, imagine how much better the Vivo X300 Ultra will be

This is why I crave Chinese flagships and this is why we need the Galaxy S26 Ultra in our lives.

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A phone by Vivo.
The X300 Ultra will have an optical telephoto extender, but even without it, the Pro is doing great. | Image by Vivo
We're patiently waiting for the Vivo X300 Ultra to be launched officially and to land in our hands for in-depth camera reviews and tests. We want to put it up against the world's most popular high-end flagships today: the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

But will that be necessary?

Everything is different now. The Vivo X300 Pro – the X300 Ultra's minor sibling – is doing amazingly well against the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

And the Ultra will surely pack a lot more heat in terms of camera goodness. That's the differentiating factor between a Pro and an Ultra.

As you can see, I'm fairly hyped about the Vivo X300 Ultra. I'm a proud Oppo Find X Ultra user and abuser, but credit where credit is due – Vivo's upcoming flagship seems like a big deal.

Seeing the Vivo X300 Pro in action is the living proof. Here it is against Sammy's S26 Ultra.

Main camera: great colors (at day), superb contrast


Here's an example of a good Galaxy photo and a great Vivo shot. Look how much better the subject is separated from the surroundings. The super bright areas (the building to the left and the sky to the right) look properly exposed in the Vivo shot. Also, the Galaxy picture has a slight green-ish tint:



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The Galaxy once again goes into green territory a bit:



What's with the green tint, Samsung?! Also, take a look at the building's ornaments in the center. The Vivo X300 Pro renders them so much better, they pop out naturally. Samsung's new Ultra may be doing a better job in terms of pulling up the shadows, but that's hardly an advantage here:



It's a moody scene, no direct sunlight in the example below. While Vivo's color rendering seems a bit purple-ish, the shot by the X300 Pro appears more natural to me; the Ultra is doing the HDR magic a bit too much:



It's nighttime, and this is a clear point for Samsung – the colors are much more appealing than on Vivo's picture:



I'll respect arguments from both sides of the argument for the example below. Vivo's rendering looks impressive, but it's definitely deep in the HDR territory. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra keeps it real, producing a picture that's not Instagrammable right away:



Samsung wipes the floor with the Vivo X300 Pro here. Take a look at the highlight areas, Vivo isn't even trying:



Zoom, extreme zoom and then some


I mean, come on! This is 30x digital zoom on both phones. This might very well be the most impressive 30x zoom result I've ever seen. While we're all used to results like that of the S26 Ultra, the Vivo X300 Pro is a revelation:



Sure, it's clear that both devices rely heavily on AI post-processing, but the Galaxy S26 Ultra can't hold a candle to the Vivo X300 Pro in this regard. Sure, there's that smudgy haze, but the buildings (and surroundings) look so much better on the Vivo it's not even funny:



The 10x zoom is the same story, maybe not as dramatic as 30x, but the difference is still huge:



It's not just the details and mere sharpness, Vivo's contrast is also superior:



Ultra-wide stories


If you're all about ultra-wide photography, you're probably better off with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Not that Vivo's X300 Pro fails to deliver, but Sammy's ultra-wide snapper is a tad wider in terms of focal length. And in ultra-wide photography, every single millimeter counts:



The Galaxy seems to be doing a better job here, too:



Selfie time


You can't go wrong with either of these flagships. I find Vivo's color science more appealing both during the day and the night, but Samsung's selfies look more detailed and crisp.




Which to get?


Save for the extreme zoom territory, this isn't the day that the Pro annihilated the Ultra. Trouble is, the Vivo X300 Ultra is ahead. This will be an epic fight.

So, if you often use digital zoom, make no mistake: Vivo's X300 Pro (and Ultra for sure) is the one to get. If you shoot mostly in the daytime, Vivo's colors are hard to ignore. If, however, you're more of a nighttime person, don't pass by the Galaxy S26 Ultra without giving it a try. 

Whichever way you go, you can't go wrong – you just need to be honest with yourself and the type of photography you're after.


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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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