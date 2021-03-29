Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

HBO Max to offer at least 6,000 hours of described content by March 2023

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 29, 2021, 9:43 AM
HBO Max to offer at least 6,000 hours of described content by March 2023
HBO Max has big plans for 2021, as the streaming giant is ready to implement lots of major enhancements to its service. One of the first important changes coming to HBO Max this week is aimed at visually impaired users.

Starting this week, HBO Max will roll out newly 1,500 hours of audio described content on the web and mobile platforms including select HBO originals, Max Originals, Warner Bros movies, and some acquired content, WarnerMedia announced earlier today.

The new feature will run as a separate audio track that offers a verbal description of visual elements on the screen. Apart from that, HBO Max will include a new Audio Description category in the navigation menu.

HBO Max also announced that other improvements to the accessibility will be added this week to the Android and iOS apps for visually impaired users that take advantage of the screen reader software to browse the service's digital content.

Finally, HBO Max revealed that it will make audio description available across all supported Internet-connected TVs later this year. Also, by March 2022, HBO Max users should expect to get 3,000 hours of described content and at least 6,000 hours by the end of March 2023.

