HBO Max reveals plans to introduce ad-supported subscription tier in 2021

HBO Max is the most expensive streaming service of its kind at the moment, as subscribers must pay $14.99 per month to access its offering. However, the company confirmed plans to introduce a cheap alternative for those who can't afford the high price of a monthly subscription.
The news was revealed as part of a recent call with investors
, along with information about HBO Max's expansion worldwide. First off, AT&T
stated that it expects HBO Max to reach around 150 million subscribers by 2025, which will become possible after expanding the service to 60 international markets this year (39 in Latin America/Caribbean region and 21 in Europe).
Also, AT&T confirmed plans to launch an ad-supported option (AVOD) in June but didn't offer any details about pricing. WarnerMedia chief Jason Kilar reaffirmed HBO Max's commitment to its customers to provide them with original shows and premieres of Warner Bros movies.
However, he said that the new ad-supported plan will not have access to day-and-date premieres of Warner Bros movies, although everything else will be the same. Also, he confirmed that HBO Max doesn't plan to put ads on HBO's original series.
According to the company's estimations from October 2019, HBO Max
and HBO have around 90 million subscribers. The ad-supported version of HBO Max will only be available in the US in June.
