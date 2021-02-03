Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Accessories Deals Audio

Get a pair of Sennheiser headphones or earbuds at half price right now

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Feb 03, 2021, 3:28 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get a pair of Sennheiser headphones or earbuds at half price right now
If you need to upgrade your audio experience but don’t want to spend half a grand (we’re looking at you Apple), there are other options. You can get a really nice pair of headphones or earbuds from Sennheiser for less than $100 for a limited time at Best Buy. It’s a great offer, as you get to choose the design - in-ear earbuds or over-the-ear closed-type headphones while keeping the same features and sound quality.
$100
off

Sennheiser - HD 458BT Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (HD 458BT Exclusive) - Black/Red

$99 98
$199 98
Buy at BestBuy

Also Read: Best Valentine’s Day deals

The Sennheiser HD 458BT Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Black and Red feature active noise cancelation, great sound quality, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and 30 hours battery life. These headphones feature intuitive controls and a dedicated Voice Assistant button for Siri and Google Assistant. The free Sennheiser Smart Control App will help you get the best out of your Sennheiser HD 458BT with selectable sound modes and a dedicated podcast mode. Usually, this model will set you back $200, but now you can get a pair for $99.98.
$100
off

Sennheiser - CX 400BT True Wireless Earbud Headphones - White

$99 98
$199 98
Buy at BestBuy

If you prefer the in-ear design, the Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds are just for you. These earbuds feature Sennheiser’s unique 7mm dynamic audio drivers for an amazing sound experience. You can personalize your listening via the built-in equalizer and the Sennheiser Smart Control app. You can also make calls or trigger your preferred voice assistant with customizable touch-sensitive controls built into both earbuds. As with the other model, these earbuds are at half the price at the moment, just $99.98.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Get a pair of Sennheiser headphones or earbuds at half price right now
Popular stories
The Apple Watch Series 6 with LTE scores its highest discounts in a long time
Popular stories
HMD Global takes $230 off its limited time Nokia 8.3 5G bundle
Popular stories
Motorola debuts Valentine's Day deals, save up to $200 on Razr 5G, Edge and other phones
Popular stories
T-Mobile's 5G-capable LG Wing and Velvet get big new limited-time discounts
Popular stories
Best T-Mobile deals right now

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets an Android update early, even before the Pixels
Popular stories
Apple may go old-school with the iPhone 12S
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could arrive as early as May
Popular stories
LG's best 5G phone of 2020 is also the first to score an Android 11 update
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: who do customers think has the best 5G network?
Popular stories
New Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 5G press renders confirm premium design

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless