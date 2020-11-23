Fossil kicks off Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale, here are all the deals
Here are some of the deals that are already live on Fossil's online store:
FOSSIL
- 11.19 - 12.1: Gen 5 SMARTWATCHES STARTING AT $149
- Gen 5 - $179
- Gen 5E silicone - $149
- Gen 5E bracelets & leathers - $169
- 11.20 - 11.29: 40% OFF YOUR PURCHASE - Promo Code: SNOWGOOD
- 11.26 - 11.29: EXTRA 50% OFF SALE - Promo Code: JINGLE
- 11.30 - 12.6: UP TO 70% OFF
MICHELE
- 11.23-11.29: select styles 30% off (prices as marked)
- 11.30-12.1: 20% off sale (discount reflected in the cart)
SKAGEN
- 11.16 - 11.29: 40% off shop + Falster 3 at $199
- 11.30 - 12.6: flash sale up to 75% off + Falster 3 at $199
ZODIAC
- 11/25-12/1: 30% off of Grandrally styles - Promo Code: GRAND30
MICHAEL KORS
- 11/19-11/30: 30% off Gen 5 styles
- 11/19 - 12/14: Kors Week - 25% off all full-priced products in all categories.
KSNY
- 11/24-12/1: 40% Off Traditional and Connected
DKNY
- Active SKUs on Watchstation + Macy's:
- 35% from 11.27 until 11.29
- On 11.30 and 12.1 40% off