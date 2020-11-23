iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Deals Wearables Fossil Black Friday

Fossil kicks off Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale, here are all the deals

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Nov 23, 2020, 12:33 AM
Fossil kicks off Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale, here are all the deals
Fossil is running a huge sale for the next few weeks, so if you're in the market for a smartwatch, this would be a good time to check out some of the deals the company has put out on its online store.

It's not just the Fossil smartwatches that are getting huge discounts during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, but some other brands owned by Fossil Group too, including Skagen, Michael Kors and DKNY.

Here are some of the deals that are already live on Fossil's online store:

FOSSIL
  • 11.19 - 12.1: Gen 5 SMARTWATCHES STARTING AT $149
  • Gen 5 - $179
  • Gen 5E silicone - $149
  • Gen 5E bracelets & leathers - $169
  • 11.20 - 11.29: 40% OFF YOUR PURCHASE - Promo Code: SNOWGOOD
  • 11.26 - 11.29: EXTRA 50% OFF SALE - Promo Code: JINGLE
  • 11.30 - 12.6: UP TO 70% OFF

MICHELE
  • 11.23-11.29: select styles 30% off (prices as marked)
  • 11.30-12.1: 20% off sale (discount reflected in the cart)

SKAGEN
  • 11.16 - 11.29: 40% off shop + Falster 3 at $199
  • 11.30 - 12.6: flash sale up to 75% off + Falster 3 at $199

ZODIAC
  • 11/25-12/1: 30% off of Grandrally styles - Promo Code: GRAND30

MICHAEL KORS
  • 11/19-11/30: 30% off Gen 5 styles
  • 11/19 - 12/14: Kors Week - 25% off all full-priced products in all categories.

KSNY
  • 11/24-12/1: 40% Off Traditional and Connected

DKNY
  • Active SKUs on Watchstation + Macy's:
  • 35% from 11.27 until 11.29
  • On 11.30 and 12.1 40% off

