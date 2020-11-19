Fossil launches new women’s Hybrid Smartwatch HR Mini
The new smartwatch promises about 2 weeks of battery life, but that highly depends on usage. The Hybrid Smartwatch HR Mini includes an Always-On Display, and all sorts of nifty features like activity and sleep tracking, workout modes, integrated heart rate sensor, music control, and support for notifications and app alerts.
Also, the Hybrid Smartwatch HR Mini is water-resistant (3ATM) and features rapid charging (50 minutes to 80%). The wearable device has a stainless steel case and is compatible with 12mm straps and bracelets.
Those who plan to connect the Hybrid Smartwatch HR Mini to their phones shouldn't have any issues since the device is compatible with all smartphones running Android 5.0 and up or iOS 12.0 and newer.
As far as the price goes, Fossil is selling the Hybrid Smartwatch HR Mini for prices between $195-$215, depending on the color and strap.