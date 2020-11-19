iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Official Wearables Fossil

Fossil launches new women’s Hybrid Smartwatch HR Mini

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Nov 19, 2020, 2:24 AM
Fossil launches new women’s Hybrid Smartwatch HR Mini
Fossil is adding yet another smartwatch to its already huge lineup of wearables, the Hybrid Smartwatch HR Mini. As the title says, this is a women's watch that comes in five color options, but just one size: 38mm.

The new smartwatch promises about 2 weeks of battery life, but that highly depends on usage. The Hybrid Smartwatch HR Mini includes an Always-On Display, and all sorts of nifty features like activity and sleep tracking, workout modes, integrated heart rate sensor, music control, and support for notifications and app alerts.

Thanks to the Always-On Display, users can preview calls and texts, check the weather, and other information from the smartwatch. When it comes to tracking features, Fossil's new smartwatch can track steps, distance, calories, sleep, and personal goals.

Also, the Hybrid Smartwatch HR Mini is water-resistant (3ATM) and features rapid charging (50 minutes to 80%). The wearable device has a stainless steel case and is compatible with 12mm straps and bracelets.

Those who plan to connect the Hybrid Smartwatch HR Mini to their phones shouldn't have any issues since the device is compatible with all smartphones running Android 5.0 and up or iOS 12.0 and newer.

As far as the price goes, Fossil is selling the Hybrid Smartwatch HR Mini for prices between $195-$215, depending on the color and strap.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
OnePlus insane deals - OnePlus Buds for $1, OnePlus 7T for $349!
Popular stories
Microsoft kicks off Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Popular stories
Huawei confirms sale of entire Honor smartphone business
Popular stories
Google Store Black Friday deals revealed: Pixel 5 5G, Nest Hub Max, Nest Mini, and more

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G Apple iPhone 12 mini has a small screen with a big problem
Popular stories
You need to delete this hugely popular Android app before it steals your money
Popular stories
Samsung stuns some 5G Galaxy S20+ users with the timing of a software update
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro Max teardown confirms suspicions about its battery capacity
Popular stories
What T-Mobile Black Friday deals to expect
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max battery life: all good except for this one thing

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless