Sony’s new premium earbuds are coming soon with a major redesign and new case
Leaked images reveal the major redesign and maybe an extra mic on the WF-1000XM6.
If you need proof that Sony is among the top players in the active noise cancellation headphones and earbuds space, just look at the names of their products. Nothing but a high-quality product can survive with a name like WF-1000XM5. While the company doesn’t appear interested in renaming them, its upcoming truly wireless earbuds may look very different from before.
Sony is changing the design of its premium truly wireless noise-canceling earbuds, which are launching sooner rather than later. A Thai retailer listed the unannounced WF-1000XM6 buds and then took down the listing, but the details and product images were saved and shared by The Walkman Blog.
The listing only includes minor details about the earbuds, like IPX4 water and sweat resistance and ambient sound mode support. More importantly, the image gallery reveals a new pill-shaped design for the buds, which is a significant change from the circular approach with the WF-1000XM5. The charging case of the new model also looks different and has pronounced edges with a flat top and bottom.
The images also reveal what could be an extra external microphone on the new buds. There are three grill openings, which could all have mics inside, and there’s likely a hidden mic inside the buds. That would bring the total number of microphones to four per bud, instead of the three on the previous model.
The launch of the Sony WF-1000XM6 could be just around the corner, with one leak suggesting a launch on February 12. That would be the second earbuds premiere by Sony this year, after the launch of the LinkBuds Clip in January. The new model will also face the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro and the AirPods Pro 3, which Apple launched last year.
Sony has long held its reputation as a leader in the headphone market, but things are quickly changing. Pure audio quality doesn’t seem enough, and the WF-1000XM6 will need to challenge the various extra features offered by Apple and Samsung’s earbuds to make an impression. On the other hand, I still think the audio quality is the most important feature, and many people would choose it over most of the other features.
Screenshot of the listing for the Sony WF-1000XM6. | Image Credit – The Walkman Blog
Maybe an extra mic
Leaked images of the Sony WF-1000XM6. | Image credit – The Walkman Blog
The images also reveal what could be an extra external microphone on the new buds. There are three grill openings, which could all have mics inside, and there’s likely a hidden mic inside the buds. That would bring the total number of microphones to four per bud, instead of the three on the previous model.
Another detail that could be different is the tips of the WF-1000XM6. Unlike the previous model, the new foam tips may not have an internal silicone layer. That could change the feel and the fit of the tips.
The launch of the Sony WF-1000XM6 could be just around the corner, with one leak suggesting a launch on February 12. That would be the second earbuds premiere by Sony this year, after the launch of the LinkBuds Clip in January. The new model will also face the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro and the AirPods Pro 3, which Apple launched last year.
It’s about the features
Sony has long held its reputation as a leader in the headphone market, but things are quickly changing. Pure audio quality doesn’t seem enough, and the WF-1000XM6 will need to challenge the various extra features offered by Apple and Samsung’s earbuds to make an impression. On the other hand, I still think the audio quality is the most important feature, and many people would choose it over most of the other features.
