Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Sony’s new premium earbuds are coming soon with a major redesign and new case

Leaked images reveal the major redesign and maybe an extra mic on the WF-1000XM6.

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Accessories Sony Audio
A man holding an open case with a pair of black Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds inside.
If you need proof that Sony is among the top players in the active noise cancellation headphones and earbuds space, just look at the names of their products. Nothing but a high-quality product can survive with a name like WF-1000XM5. While the company doesn’t appear interested in renaming them, its upcoming truly wireless earbuds may look very different from before.

Sony WF-1000XM6 leak with a major redesign and a new case


Sony is changing the design of its premium truly wireless noise-canceling earbuds, which are launching sooner rather than later. A Thai retailer listed the unannounced WF-1000XM6 buds and then took down the listing, but the details and product images were saved and shared by The Walkman Blog.



The listing only includes minor details about the earbuds, like IPX4 water and sweat resistance and ambient sound mode support. More importantly, the image gallery reveals a new pill-shaped design for the buds, which is a significant change from the circular approach with the WF-1000XM5. The charging case of the new model also looks different and has pronounced edges with a flat top and bottom.

Recommended For You

Maybe an extra mic


Leaked images of the Sony WF-1000XM6. | Image credit – The Walkman Blog

The images also reveal what could be an extra external microphone on the new buds. There are three grill openings, which could all have mics inside, and there’s likely a hidden mic inside the buds. That would bring the total number of microphones to four per bud, instead of the three on the previous model.

Another detail that could be different is the tips of the WF-1000XM6. Unlike the previous model, the new foam tips may not have an internal silicone layer. That could change the feel and the fit of the tips.

What do you think is most important in a pair of earbuds?


The launch of the Sony WF-1000XM6 could be just around the corner, with one leak suggesting a launch on February 12. That would be the second earbuds premiere by Sony this year, after the launch of the LinkBuds Clip in January. The new model will also face the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro and the AirPods Pro 3, which Apple launched last year.

It’s about the features


Sony has long held its reputation as a leader in the headphone market, but things are quickly changing. Pure audio quality doesn’t seem enough, and the WF-1000XM6 will need to challenge the various extra features offered by Apple and Samsung’s earbuds to make an impression. On the other hand, I still think the audio quality is the most important feature, and many people would choose it over most of the other features.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have

Latest News

Spotify takes a big step towards improving how you view song lyrics
Spotify takes a big step towards improving how you view song lyrics
The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra could steal one of the iPhone’s best features minus the notch
The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra could steal one of the iPhone’s best features minus the notch
Google finally announced the launch of the Pixel 10a
Google finally announced the launch of the Pixel 10a
Huawei is almost ready with a new mid-range chipset with impressive speeds
Huawei is almost ready with a new mid-range chipset with impressive speeds
One settings change might give your Android phone more battery life
One settings change might give your Android phone more battery life
Amazing new deal makes the JBL Charge 6 absolutely irresistible
Amazing new deal makes the JBL Charge 6 absolutely irresistible
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless