ESR is ready for the iPhone 17 with cool (literally) chargers, stands, and cases!

This story is sponsored by ESR. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
Apple’s new iPhone 17 series is here, and as usual, it’s one of those “you’ll want to protect and accessorize this immediately” moments. Sleek bodies, upgraded cameras, more horsepower, brighter displays — they all deserve a kit that can keep up.
Here's the ultimate ESR bundle to cover your brand-new iPhone 17 from all angles:
Let’s start with the smart all-around protection — a tough case that comes in a complete no-nonsense “keep that iPhone scratchless” kit!
The Cyber Tough Magnetic Case offers full protection with reinforced corners, raised display lip, and a camera bar which is a second layer of protection and doubles as a retractable kickstand. Yes, it’s a full-wrap case that covers your buttons, but don’t worry about the Camera Control — ESR adds a capacitive layer to maintain the full functionality of that button!
It’s been tested to have 7x military-grade toughness, enduring 23-ft drops.
The Classic Hybrid case carries the spirit of protection and MagSafe compatibility, but is a bit more… revealing. It’s built with a blend of acrylic and PC to achieve a 1.5 mm thin profile and have a transparent back that shows off the beauty of the iPhone.
It’s still reinforced by ESR’s signature Air Guard corners, has the capacitive Camera Control cover, and it’s still tested for 11-foot drop protection, triple the military standard. The zinc-alloy camera guard also doubles as a kickstand here.
The same 1,500-g MagSafe ring is found at the back, ensuring you can stick the iPhone 17 to your favorite stands and chargers.
Maybe you’re not into the plasticky case feel. Enter the Cloud Soft — ESR’s silicone-like option with a matte finish that’s almost velvety to the touch. It feels like comfort food for your hand, and is incredibly grippy — there is a subset of silicone case fans that will appreciate it, for sure.
It still has the full suite of ESR features — a kickstand camera ring, the camera control button that transfers capacitive touch, MagSafe magnets that pull with a 1,400 g force, and triple mil-grade drop protection.
Last year, ESR had the Ultrafit Armorite — an extra-tough screen protector that had 7x the industry standard impact resistance, yet it retained 92% transparency.
This year, the bar is even higher with the Ultrafit Armorite Pro — up to 10x the endurance and now up to 94% light transmittance. So, even tougher, yet even more transparent. Plus, it has its own anti-reflective coating, so it doesn’t cheapen the look of an already premium screen and doesn’t interfere with the iPhone’s new anti-glare treatment — it improves it.
The ESG Ultrafit Armorite and Ultrafit Classic are still available for the iPhone 17 line. If you figure you don’t need the super-endurance of the new Armorite Pro, but want to save a few bucks, these still provide excellent optical transmittance and protection against scratches and bumps. They are also easy to apply, as all the protectors in the Ultrafit line.
We are already well familiar with the ESR CryoBoost 3-in-1 — it had pads for your Apple Watch and AirPods, plus an exclusive CryoBoost technology with built-in fan to actively cool your phone to prevent overheating cutting heat by 6.5℉, so you can charge the iPhone quickly, and safely.
Well, now we get the Foldable version! As the name implies, you can flatten this into a pad that fits any tech bag. It transforms into an incredibly slim, 15.8 mm mat, neater and tidier than you can imagine a multi-device wireless charger to be.
In horizontal position, you can still use it as a reliable wireless charging pad for your iPhone. It supports the latest Qi2.2 standard, so it will be able to give the iPhone the 25W power it expects, and has been tested to power the iPhone 16 to 50% in just 25 minutes.
Unfold it, and it becomes a stand for the phone, plus it reveals charging spots for your Apple Watch and AirPods. So, you can top up all your mobile accessories at once.
It’s a perfect traveler charger, but it can also work wonders on a working desk or a nightstand.
Speaking of nightstand, another CryoBoost 3-in-1 Charging Station is still available and may be a better pickup for such a spot in the house. It doesn’t fold, but it’s always ready to top up your mobile accessories quickly and safely.
If you choose to have it on your nightstand, it has a special sleep mode, which turns off the fan and lights, so it doesn’t bother you.
The original 3-in-1 has also been updated to support Qi2.2 for faster 25 W charging.
And ESR has been building exactly that: a complete lineup of accessories designed to guard your iPhone, supercharge it, and make daily use smoother with strong MagSafe accessories.
ESR Cyber Tough Magnetic Case
ESR Cyber Tough Magnetic Case
Shop on Amazon
Let’s start with the smart all-around protection — a tough case that comes in a complete no-nonsense “keep that iPhone scratchless” kit!
The Cyber Tough Magnetic Case offers full protection with reinforced corners, raised display lip, and a camera bar which is a second layer of protection and doubles as a retractable kickstand. Yes, it’s a full-wrap case that covers your buttons, but don’t worry about the Camera Control — ESR adds a capacitive layer to maintain the full functionality of that button!
It’s been tested to have 7x military-grade toughness, enduring 23-ft drops.
Since ESR prides itself on specializing for the MagSafe ecosystem, you can be sure that the Cyber Tough case has a strong magnetic ring — it enhances the iPhone’s natural magnetic latch to hold on with a force of 1,500 g.
ESR Classic Hybrid Magnetic Case
Shop on Amazon
The Classic Hybrid case carries the spirit of protection and MagSafe compatibility, but is a bit more… revealing. It’s built with a blend of acrylic and PC to achieve a 1.5 mm thin profile and have a transparent back that shows off the beauty of the iPhone.
It’s still reinforced by ESR’s signature Air Guard corners, has the capacitive Camera Control cover, and it’s still tested for 11-foot drop protection, triple the military standard. The zinc-alloy camera guard also doubles as a kickstand here.
The same 1,500-g MagSafe ring is found at the back, ensuring you can stick the iPhone 17 to your favorite stands and chargers.
ESR Cloud Soft Magnetic Case: the soft touch
Shop on Amazon
Maybe you’re not into the plasticky case feel. Enter the Cloud Soft — ESR’s silicone-like option with a matte finish that’s almost velvety to the touch. It feels like comfort food for your hand, and is incredibly grippy — there is a subset of silicone case fans that will appreciate it, for sure.
ESR Ultrafit Armorite Pro: even stronger
Shop on Amazon
Last year, ESR had the Ultrafit Armorite — an extra-tough screen protector that had 7x the industry standard impact resistance, yet it retained 92% transparency.
This year, the bar is even higher with the Ultrafit Armorite Pro — up to 10x the endurance and now up to 94% light transmittance. So, even tougher, yet even more transparent. Plus, it has its own anti-reflective coating, so it doesn’t cheapen the look of an already premium screen and doesn’t interfere with the iPhone’s new anti-glare treatment — it improves it.
The Ultrafit brand implies that these screen protectors are super-easy to apply. They come with their own fitting vat — just put the iPhone 17 in, pull on a tab, and you have perfect alignment!
Shop on Amazon - Armorite | Classic
The ESG Ultrafit Armorite and Ultrafit Classic are still available for the iPhone 17 line. If you figure you don’t need the super-endurance of the new Armorite Pro, but want to save a few bucks, these still provide excellent optical transmittance and protection against scratches and bumps. They are also easy to apply, as all the protectors in the Ultrafit line.
Charge anything… anywhere! CryoBoost Foldable 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger (Qi2 25W)
Shop on Amazon
(CryoBoost Foldable 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Station launching in October)
We are already well familiar with the ESR CryoBoost 3-in-1 — it had pads for your Apple Watch and AirPods, plus an exclusive CryoBoost technology with built-in fan to actively cool your phone to prevent overheating cutting heat by 6.5℉, so you can charge the iPhone quickly, and safely.
Well, now we get the Foldable version! As the name implies, you can flatten this into a pad that fits any tech bag. It transforms into an incredibly slim, 15.8 mm mat, neater and tidier than you can imagine a multi-device wireless charger to be.
In horizontal position, you can still use it as a reliable wireless charging pad for your iPhone. It supports the latest Qi2.2 standard, so it will be able to give the iPhone the 25W power it expects, and has been tested to power the iPhone 16 to 50% in just 25 minutes.
Unfold it, and it becomes a stand for the phone, plus it reveals charging spots for your Apple Watch and AirPods. So, you can top up all your mobile accessories at once.
It’s a perfect traveler charger, but it can also work wonders on a working desk or a nightstand.
Shop on Amazon
(CryoBoost 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Station launching this September)
Speaking of nightstand, another CryoBoost 3-in-1 Charging Station is still available and may be a better pickup for such a spot in the house. It doesn’t fold, but it’s always ready to top up your mobile accessories quickly and safely.
As such, it can be used to organize clutter around the working space, removing the need for tangled charging cables. Just one neat charger sitting in the corner is all you need.
If you choose to have it on your nightstand, it has a special sleep mode, which turns off the fan and lights, so it doesn’t bother you.
The original 3-in-1 has also been updated to support Qi2.2 for faster 25 W charging.
ESR OmniLock MagSafe Car Chargers (Qi2 25W)
Shop on Amazon
(OmniLock Magnetic Car Charger launching this September)
The OmniLock car chargers have also been upgraded with a new Omnilock arm. It’s fully rotatable at 360 degrees for absolute convenience, no matter where you prefer to put your iPhone.
It has been designed to securely attach to the air vent without damaging it or obstructing it, too!
You still get the benefits of CryoBoost for cool, fast charging at 25 W powered by Qi2.2!
ESR cases for AirPods
The AirPods also get some love here, as ESR leverages its expertise in protective builds and magnetic accessories to make the ultimate cases for your favorite earbuds.
Shop on Amazon
The ESR Cyber FlickLock is the ultimate option, especially if you are constantly concerned about your AirPods case opening and losing one or both of your buds. The FlickLock mechanism incorporates magnets within the lid to keep it closed, but also an internal latch. So, it stays locked until you slide it open (with a satisfying click).
The entire case is a protective TPU and polycarbonate hybrid to ensure your original AirPods case stays pristine. It also comes with a sturdy clip if you like to keep your AirPods hanging on a backpack or keychain.
Shop on Amazon
The ESR Orbit is the lighter version of that – it’s a thinner case with a lanyard and a pair of very strong magnets that keep the AirPods’ case lid closed with a force of 1,100 g. It’ll only open when you want it to!
The Orbit is slimmer and comes in a variety of fun and vibrant colors, giving you more freedom of expression and accessorizing options, while the FlickLock is the ultimate, no compromise protection-oriented case.
