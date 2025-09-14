ESR is ready for the iPhone 17 with cool (literally) chargers, stands, and cases!

(OmniLock Magnetic Car Charger launching this September)

ESR cases for AirPods

The OmniLock car chargers have also been upgraded with a new Omnilock arm. It’s fully rotatable at 360 degrees for absolute convenience, no matter where you prefer to put your iPhone.It has been designed to securely attach to the air vent without damaging it or obstructing it, too!You still get the benefits of CryoBoost for cool, fast charging at 25 W powered by Qi2.2!The AirPods also get some love here, as ESR leverages its expertise in protective builds and magnetic accessories to make the ultimate cases for your favorite earbuds.The ESR Cyber FlickLock is the ultimate option, especially if you are constantly concerned about your AirPods case opening and losing one or both of your buds. The FlickLock mechanism incorporates magnets within the lid to keep it closed, but also an internal latch. So, it stays locked until you slide it open (with a satisfying click).The entire case is a protective TPU and polycarbonate hybrid to ensure your original AirPods case stays pristine. It also comes with a sturdy clip if you like to keep your AirPods hanging on a backpack or keychain.The ESR Orbit is the lighter version of that – it’s a thinner case with a lanyard and a pair of very strong magnets that keep the AirPods’ case lid closed with a force of 1,100 g. It’ll only open when you want it to!The Orbit is slimmer and comes in a variety of fun and vibrant colors, giving you more freedom of expression and accessorizing options, while the FlickLock is the ultimate, no compromise protection-oriented case.