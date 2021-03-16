Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Android Apps

Dropbox Passwords app will soon be free for everyone

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 16, 2021, 11:41 PM
Dropbox Passwords app will soon be free for everyone
Dropbox is probably one of the most popular cloud services out there. It's easy to take advantage of what it has to offer and, more importantly, its basic features are completely free. Dropbox Passwords is an extension of the main service that's meant to provide more security to users who more often than not are using Dropbox to send passwords.

However, Dropbox Passwords is not a free service and those who want to use it must pay a $9.99 monthly subscription. Passwords is included in the Dropbox Plus subscription along with other benefits, but a free version will soon be available for those who'd like to use it.

Dropbox announced today that Passwords will be available for free to all users starting in early April. The limited version of Passwords will include some basic features that should be enough for those who don't want to pay the $9.99 monthly subscription.

For example, with a free Dropbox Basic plan, users will be allowed to store up to 50 passwords, as well as access them anywhere with automatic syncing on up to three devices. Also, Dropbox will add a feature after launch that will allow users to share any password with anyone through the Passwords app. If you'd like to try out Dropbox Passwords once it becomes available, don't forget to sign up to be notified when it becomes available.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
4 reasons why iPad still fails to be my main computer
Popular stories
The Seven Deadly Sins of modern smartphones
Popular stories
March introduction of third-gen Apple AirPods is not happening says top analyst
Popular stories
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with a big 5G upgrade while unveiling modest 2021 rollout plans

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon's new 4G bands beat its 5G network speeds, and iPhones may be to blame
Popular stories
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with a big 5G upgrade while unveiling modest 2021 rollout plans
Popular stories
Scooch, S21 Ultra, a new 'best phone display' sheriff is coming
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 to keep its unlimited photo storage free, but not the Pixel 5a
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 prices get tipped, pretty affordable
Popular stories
Motorola teases release of 5G Snapdragon 870-powered Moto G100

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless