Dropbox rolling out a slew of new features including dark mode
Next, we have the so-called mobile scanner that does what the name says: it lets you scan documents on the go. Dropbox Scan has been a feature that was only available on the desktop, but the latest update brings it to iOS devices too. With Dropbox Scan, iOS users will be able to scan physical documents, photos, notes, and more, regardless of whether they own a Basic, Plus, or Professional account.
Along with Transfer, Dropbox added the image search function to help users find photos and GIFs easier and faster. Keep in mind that the new image search feature is only available to Dropbox Professional and Business accounts on Android and iOS devices.
Finally, we have two new important features coming to mobile: Dropbox Passwords and Dropbox Vault. The former lets you save your passwords in a safe place, while the latter adds an extra layer of security by using a PIN for secure access. Dropbox Passwords is now available for free to all Android and iOS users, whereas Plus users will get the Vault feature in August.