Apple reportedly issues iPhone 15 'stocking order'

Due to supply side issues , the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max were hard to come by during the holiday season and to avoid a repeat of that, Apple is rumored to begin parts production for the iPhone 15 earlier than last year.





IT Home Chinese sitereports that the Apple supply chain has started preparing for iPhone 15 parts production. Earlier reports had indicated that mass production would begin in late June and today's report suggests that the first batch of products will be ready by July.





The report states that 'Apple has issued a stocking order for the iPhone 15,' likely to avoid the disruptions which resulted in long wait times for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max last year.





The company is said to be very optimistic about its forthcoming phones and expects them to sell better than the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. The company expects to ship 89 million units this year. In contrast, 78 million units of the iPhone 14 were sold during the same period last year.





Per an earlier report, Apple expects strong demand for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.





Foxconn, Pegatron, and Luxshare will be mass-producing the phones, with the bulk of orders (60 percent) going to Foxconn.









The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are expected to get the iPhone 14 Pro's 48MP main camera , dynamic island, and A16 Bionic chip, but will likely stick with 60Hz displays.





The series could also feature a new programable Action button as well as a USB-C port. If the past is any indication, the lineup will be revealed in September.