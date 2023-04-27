New iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra CAD renders show camera differences and design
The iPhone 15's design has been a hot topic for the past couple of months, and it continues to be one, constantly shaping our expectations of Apple's next phone lineup. More specifically, it is the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra high-end models that have been receiving the most attention, as you might suspect.
Gone are the solid-state buttons, replaced by regular ones. The button that was supposed to replace the mute switch is now also shown to be a regular one, but it is still speculated to have more functionality than just muting your audio. Much like with the Action Button on the Apple Watch Ultra, you might be able to set up multiple use cases for the new mute button on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra.
Speaking of the iPhone 15 Ultra (or the iPhone 15 Pro Max — the jury is still out on the naming), the renders also seem to show that it has a slightly larger camera bump compared to the iPhone 15 Pro. What could this mean? Well, there are a few rumors that point to the Ultra's camera system being more equipped in comparison.
One of the rumors suggests that the iPhone 15 Ultra will have a variable zoom lens or, said otherwise, a telephoto lens that has different levels of optical zoom. A more likely reason for the bigger camera bump, however, is the addition of a massive ~1-inch Sony sensor or a periscope telephoto camera that would bring 5-6x zoom to the iPhone.
Of course, even if CAD files are often a good source for speculation as they are typically given to case manufacturers much earlier than the phone's announcement, it is important to note that they are not a 100% guarantee for what the final product would look like. 9to5Mac does say, though, that their source is highly reputable, so take that as what you may.
New CAD files have recently come to light, and the folks at 9to5Mac got their hands on them thanks to a certain trusted source, giving us yet another look at the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra via new renders. Unlike the last CAD renders 9to5Mac shared, however, these paint a somewhat different picture.
CAD-based render of the iPhone 15 Pro by 9to5Mac.
iPhone 15 Pro on the left and iPhone 14 Pro on the right.
The new CADs used for these iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra renders also support previous leaks that hint both phones will come with a USB-C charging port and thinner bezels than those on the iPhone 14 series.
