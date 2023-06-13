All iPhone 15 models could feature 48MP primary cameras

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

The Cupertino company’s first major event of the year is behind us, but many Apple fans are already looking forward to September and the advent of the iPhone 15 lineup.

The latter is set to introduce a number of significant upgrades to the vanilla iPhone models which could bring them up to speed with their more premium Pro counterparts, especially in the camera department.

According to a new report, originally brought forward by ITHome and subsequently covered by Apple Insider, Sony (a prominent Apple camera supplier) is struggling from ‘insufficient production capacity’.

One of the major reasons cited in the leak is the increased demand for color filter films associated with the transition of the base iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus to higher-end camera modules. In fact, ITHome claims that the new-generation Apple iPhones will all feature 48MP primary shooters.

The Dynamic Island cutout design and the more advanced camera system found on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were some of the main selling points which incentivized Apple users to splurge in 2022. This year, both of these perks will be available to non-Pro users for the first time.

This naturally begs the question of how Apple will preserve a sufficient level of differentiation between the vanilla iPhones and the Pro ones. In all likelihood, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will offer greater performance, courtesy of the A17 chip that will remain exclusive to them.

Visually, Apple’s high-end iPhones may also come equipped with a new rounded-edge design. The look is rumored to draw inspiration from Apple’s newest MacBooks. Additionally, this year’s iPhone Pro and Pro Max could drop the stainless steel frame in favor of a more durable titanium one.

Lastly, it should be noted that the entire iPhone 15 lineup will adopt USB-C, finally putting an end to Apple’s proprietary Lighting port.

