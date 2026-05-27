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Apple may launch a stylish new version of the Vision Pro

Apple’s second-generation Vision Pro may get an intriguing update.

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Ilia Temelkov
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Apple AR-VR
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A man wearing an Apple Vision Pro headset.
Apple Vision Pro. | Image by PhoneArena
Apple may have delayed or altogether cancelled the Vision Pro 2, but there still could be a new headset coming. That could be a different version of the second-generation Apple Vision Pro we already know.

Apple may launch an all-black Vision Pro headset


New leaked images suggest that Apple could be preparing to launch an all-black version of its extended reality headset. Shared by Hong Kong developer known as pipfix or @LusiRoy8 on X, two new photos show what appear to be components for a black Apple Vision Pro.

What’s shown in the images appears to be power strap and audio pod parts, which appear identical to the ones on the existing Apple Vision Pro devices. The only difference is the dark finish, which doesn’t match any commercially available version of the headset.

In the post with the images, the leaker mentions that the color is “upcoming.”

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Not a new rumor



Rumors of a black Apple Vision Pro have been circulating since before the launch of the M5 version of the headset. Shortly after the second-generation model was released, there were several leaks suggesting either a dark blue or a black color.

Despite the rumors, Apple has never even mentioned a different color for its headset. The company offers it in only one light color, which we’ve called “very light, fresh and attractive” in our review of the Vision Pro.

Signs that it could be for real


One detail makes the new leak seem a bit more likely to be true than previous reports of a black Vision Pro. That’s the sheer amount of components shown on one of the images. 

What color would you like your VR headset to have?
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There are about two dozen of the components visible in a single package. That looks like more than a simple test and suggests that Apple may be gearing up for the mass production of the device.

A new Vision Pro doesn’t make any sense



Of course, launching a new color of a very unpopular device doesn’t really make much sense either, and the Apple Vision Pro is precisely that. Analysts claimed that Apple had shipped just 45,000 units of the headset during the last quarter of 2025, while iPhones and MacBooks were selling in the millions.

Even more damning, analysts estimate that Meta shipped over 700,000 units of its VR headsets during Q4 2025. Those are divided between a bit over 300,000 units of the Quest 3 and over 400,000 units of the Quest 3s.

It’s true that the Quest 3 is offered with two headstrap colors—Elemental Blue and Blood Orange—while the Quest 3S is only available in white, but that’s not the reason they sell well. The Vision Pro costs $3,499, which is ten times the $349 Meta asks for the Quest 3S and about eight and a half times the $399 price of the Quest 3.

It’d still be a very cool update


Apple has slowly introduced more Space Black products over the last few years, which look fantastic. I am sure nobody would change their Vision Pro just because of the color, but if I had the choice, I’d always get a black one over the light version. I still don’t think Apple would launch such a version, but we can only hope for it.
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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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