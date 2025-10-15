New Apple Vision Pro headset released, bringing some very welcome improvements, and the same old problems

Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro

Extended Reality

M5 chip takes Vision Pro to new heights





Vision Pro

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

Have these upgrades made you reconsider getting a Vision Pro? Yes, I want one now No, still don't want it I already have one Yes, I want one now 25% No, still don't want it 50% I already have one 25%

Dual Knit Band addresses the biggest complaint

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

Is the Vision Pro worth getting now?

Vision Pro

Recommended Stories

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

Vision Pro



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer