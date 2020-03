AT&T raises internet data caps in response to coronavirus outbreak

As some of you may already know, all four major US carriers pledged to support their customers fight the COVID-19 outbreak. As many are stuck at home for the next couple of months, data plans remain an important service that allows people not just to work, but also to stay in touch with their friends and family.As such, besides waiving cancellation and late fees , some carriers announced that they will offer unlimited data for free to their customers, as well as more hotspot/tethering data. AT&T is one of the carriers that will raise internet data caps for its customers for the next 60 days.Starting this week, all AT&T consumer home internet wireline customers, as well as Fixed Wireless Internet, will be able to use unlimited internet data. Also, the carrier confirmed that it will continue to offer internet access for qualifying limited income households at $10 a month through its Access from AT&T program.As far as businesses, universities and schools go, AT&T announced that these will be able to remain connect through conference calls and video conferencing using the Cisco Webex Meetings program with AT&T for 90-days, as well as forward calls to both mobile and landline phones with AT&T IP Flexible Reach.Last but not least, just like Verizon, AT&T will keep its public Wi-Fi hotspots open for all those who want to use them.