AT&T raises internet data caps in response to coronavirus outbreak
Starting this week, all AT&T consumer home internet wireline customers, as well as Fixed Wireless Internet, will be able to use unlimited internet data. Also, the carrier confirmed that it will continue to offer internet access for qualifying limited income households at $10 a month through its Access from AT&T program.
As far as businesses, universities and schools go, AT&T announced that these will be able to remain connect through conference calls and video conferencing using the Cisco Webex Meetings program with AT&T for 90-days, as well as forward calls to both mobile and landline phones with AT&T IP Flexible Reach.
Last but not least, just like Verizon, AT&T will keep its public Wi-Fi hotspots open for all those who want to use them.