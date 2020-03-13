T-Mobile Wireless service

All T-Mobile customers get unlimited data, 20GB mobile hotspot for two months

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 13, 2020, 7:13 PM
Multiple major carriers announced earlier today that they will waive cancellations and late fees after President Trump declared a “national emergency” to free up federal resources to better fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

T-Mobile is going beyond just waiving some taxes and announced that all its customers, including Metro by T-Mobile customers, who have plans with data will have unlimited smartphone data for the next two months. The offer does not include roaming data.

On top of that, both T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers will receive an additional 20GB of mobile hotspot/tethering service for two 60 days. This specific offer is not available right away, but it should go live in the coming days.

And for those who have friends or family members living in countries that were heavily hit by the coronavirus pandemic, T-Mobile announced that it offers free international calling for all customers to Level 3 impacted countries, which includes China, Iran, Venezuela, South Korea, and most European countries.

Finally, schools and students using T-Mobile's EmpowerED digital learning programs will have their data allowance increased up to 20GB of data per month for two months. The Un-carrier also encourages its customers to do most of their shopping online and offers free two-day shipping fees for 60 days.

