Your votes say you want the Motorola Razr Fold, but only on one condition
Our latest poll shows price is the biggest hurdle for Moto's new foldable.
1comment
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Motorola is officially stepping back into the large foldable arena to challenge Samsung, and it looks like most of you are ready to jump on board. However, one of our latest poll reveals that while enthusiasm is high, your wallets are staying closed unless the price tag makes sense.
So, why does this specific poll result matter so much? Because for years, the "book-style" foldable market in the US has felt like a one-horse race dominated by Samsung. Sure, the OnePlus Open shook things up with better hardware, but Samsung still holds the mindshare. If Motorola can re-enter this space with a device that undercuts the standard $1,799 entry price we see from competitors, it could force a market correction that benefits everyone.
If Motorola is just "catching up" on specs—matching the processor and cameras of the competition—that’s fine. But if they exceed expectations on pricing, they aren't just catching up; they are disrupting. The 64% of you waiting for the "right price" suggests there is a massive, untapped market of people who want a foldable but simply refuse to pay current flagship prices.
Here is my take on the situation. I am cautiously optimistic. On the good side, Motorola has been crushing it lately with the Razr flip phones. They have figured out how to make foldables fun, with vibrant colors and genuinely useful software features that don't feel too bloated. If they bring that same DNA to the Razr Fold, it’s going to be a device that is a joy to use.
Personally, I would love to see Motorola undercut the market aggressively—maybe hitting a $1,399 or $1,499 price point. If they do that, I think many of the people who voted "only at the right price" will instantly convert to buyers. I see this device being optimal for people who consume a lot of media and multitask but are tired of the stiff, corporate feel of the Galaxy ecosystem.
If Motorola nails the hardware and keeps the price aggressive, I might just be tempted to switch myself. But for now, like 64% of you, I’m waiting to see the price tag before I get too excited.
Most of you want a Razr Fold, but there’s a catch
It’s been a while since we’ve seen a "book-style" foldable from Motorola, but with the official tease of the Razr Fold, the excitement is palpable. We asked you recently if this new rival to the Galaxy Z Fold line was on your radar, and the results were pretty telling. A massive majority—nearly 64% of you—said you would buy the Razr Fold, but with a major stipulation: it has to be at the "right price."
It seems the days of blindly throwing nearly $2,000 at a foldable phone are fading. While only about 15% of voters said an outright "no" to the device, the dominant sentiment is caution. You aren't just looking for another screen that folds; you are looking for value. This aligns perfectly with the current landscape where consumers are becoming smarter about tech investments. The "new toy" factor of foldables has worn off slightly, and now, it comes down to practical affordability.
Recommended For You
We assume that Motorola is aiming to position this device directly against the upcoming heavy hitters. But unlike the early days where specs were the only battlefield, it seems Motorola's biggest weapon might need to be the price tag.
Why a cheaper foldable could change the game
Motorola Razr Fold. | Image credit — Motorola
So, why does this specific poll result matter so much? Because for years, the "book-style" foldable market in the US has felt like a one-horse race dominated by Samsung. Sure, the OnePlus Open shook things up with better hardware, but Samsung still holds the mindshare. If Motorola can re-enter this space with a device that undercuts the standard $1,799 entry price we see from competitors, it could force a market correction that benefits everyone.
Think about it: who is this device for? It’s for the power user who wants a tablet in their pocket but feels priced out by the Galaxy Z Fold series. It’s for the Moto fans who loved the Razr Plus (2024) flip phone and want that same playful, stylish energy in a larger format.
If Motorola is just "catching up" on specs—matching the processor and cameras of the competition—that’s fine. But if they exceed expectations on pricing, they aren't just catching up; they are disrupting. The 64% of you waiting for the "right price" suggests there is a massive, untapped market of people who want a foldable but simply refuse to pay current flagship prices.
Will you buy the Razr Fold?
Yes, but only at the right price
69.42%
Yes, at any price
2.98%
Yes, but only if it comes out soon
2.3%
I don't think so
15.56%
Absolutely not
9.74%
Is Motorola ready to take the crown?
Here is my take on the situation. I am cautiously optimistic. On the good side, Motorola has been crushing it lately with the Razr flip phones. They have figured out how to make foldables fun, with vibrant colors and genuinely useful software features that don't feel too bloated. If they bring that same DNA to the Razr Fold, it’s going to be a device that is a joy to use.
However, we have to look at the bad, or at least the risky. Motorola’s track record with camera quality and long-term software updates has historically trailed behind Samsung and Google. If I’m paying over $1,000 for a phone, I want to know the camera will take stellar photos every time, not just "good enough" ones. And I want to know the hinge won't feel loose after six months.
Personally, I would love to see Motorola undercut the market aggressively—maybe hitting a $1,399 or $1,499 price point. If they do that, I think many of the people who voted "only at the right price" will instantly convert to buyers. I see this device being optimal for people who consume a lot of media and multitask but are tired of the stiff, corporate feel of the Galaxy ecosystem.
If Motorola nails the hardware and keeps the price aggressive, I might just be tempted to switch myself. But for now, like 64% of you, I’m waiting to see the price tag before I get too excited.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: