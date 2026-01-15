Your votes say you want the Motorola Razr Fold, but only on one condition

Why a cheaper foldable could change the game

Here is my take on the situation. I am cautiously optimistic. On the good side, Motorola has been crushing it lately with the Razr flip phones. They have figured out how to make foldables fun, with vibrant colors and genuinely useful software features that don't feel too bloated. If they bring that same DNA to the Razr Fold, it’s going to be a device that is a joy to use.However, we have to look at the bad, or at least the risky. Motorola’s track record with camera quality and long-term software updates has historically trailed behind Samsung and Google. If I’m paying over $1,000 for a phone, I want to know the camera will take stellar photos every time, not just "good enough" ones. And I want to know the hinge won't feel loose after six months.Personally, I would love to see Motorola undercut the market aggressively—maybe hitting a $1,399 or $1,499 price point. If they do that, I think many of the people who voted "only at the right price" will instantly convert to buyers. I see this device being optimal for people who consume a lot of media and multitask but are tired of the stiff, corporate feel of the Galaxy ecosystem.If Motorola nails the hardware and keeps the price aggressive, I might just be tempted to switch myself. But for now, like 64% of you, I’m waiting to see the price tag before I get too excited.