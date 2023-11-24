We handpicked the best Black Friday 2023 phone deals so far: save over 40% on a flagship
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Several hours have passed since the official start of this year's Black Friday savings event. The deals, however, many of which have been live for a week now, have no intention of leaving any time soon! So, if you're looking to upgrade your tech collection, now's definitely the time to get a new smartphone for cheap!
In the realm of OnePlus, you can get up to $1,000 off on the OnePlus Open with a trade-in. This superb offer is live at the official store. Another fantastic trade-in offer, this time at the Samsung Store Аpp, lets you snag the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and save up to $1,450!
Discounts are abundant in the Motorola phones segment, with Moto G, Edge, and Razr models seeing deep discounts, helping Moto fans make the most out of their investments. Right now, the Motorola Razr (2023) is 29% off at Amazon, making it the most affordable entryway into the world of clamshell foldables.
Many affordable devices are also available at irresistible prices right now. For instance, Best Buy sells the Pixel 6a for just $1.36/mo with a plan by Verizon, while the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) retails at 38% off.
This Black Friday, Google Pixel fans have the chance to score between 20% and 44% in savings on a new Pixel phone without any carrier subscriptions or trade-ins. However, Verizon is giving away the newest Pixel 8 Pro for free when you trade in an eligible device and pick a suitable Unlimited plan.
Many other Galaxy phones are sporting substantial markdowns online. For instance, the S23 Ultra is now available at $300 off at Amazon, and you don't even have to bend over backward to claim the price cut.
With that being said, let's find out what's going on in the world of Black Friday phone deals.
Top three Black Friday phone deals today
Black Friday Galaxy phone deals
Black Friday is being very generous in terms of Galaxy phone discounts. For example, you can now get the almighty Galaxy Z Fold 5 at $500 off its price tag, no need for trade-ins or anything, so it's the deal that many have been waiting for! If you don't really want a foldable phone, we suggest you snag the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The model with 512GB is now $360 off on Amazon, making it an incredible choice.
Deals on the old flagship series by Samsung are also abundant. For instance, Best Buy lets you save as much as $700 on the Galaxy S22 Ultra over 36 months when you sign up with Verizon. Amazingly, we found another $700 discount at Best Buy, this time on the Galaxy Z Flip 4.
Some of the major carriers also hold amazing sales on hot Galaxy phones right now. For instance, the Galaxy S23 FE is now available at AT&T for just $0.99/mo with a select plan. Over at Verizon, you can get the Galaxy S23+ for FREE with an eligible trade-in and Unlimited plan, saving you $27.77 per month, which sounds quite tempting!
Black Friday Motorola phone deals
Discounts on both foldable and non-foldable flagships by Motorola hover around the $200 mark. For instance, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is now $200 off on Amazon. The same device has an even lighter price tag at the official retailer, where you can save $260.
The discount train even brings us a smashing $340 price cut on Motorola's business phone — the ThinkPhone that can turn into a desktop machine with real Windows streaming to it. This deal is currently up for grabs at the official retailer.
If you're on a limited budget, the Moto G Power 5G (2023) might be more suitable for you; it's now $88 cheaper. Another great choice for bargain hunters right now is the Motorola Edge (2022). The mid-ranger is now a whopping 51% off on Amazon.
In case you want a stylus-wielding smartphone, we suggest you pick the Moto G Stylus (2023), as the 4G model can now be yours for an unbelievable price – just $39.88 – at Walmart. Keep in mind that the offer is for a prepaid device.
Black Friday OnePlus phone deals
OnePlus phones also receive nice discounts during Black Friday. For example, the OnePlus 10T is available with a nice $200 discount on Amazon, while Amazon-owned retailer Woot lets you save as much as $315 on the 128GB model, allowing you to touch upon high-end OnePlus performance at half the price!
Amazon also launched an incredible deal on the OnePlus 11, selling the 256GB model at $170 off. If you're after the more affordable models from the OnePlus Nord series, you'd be pleased to know that you can get the OnePlus Nord N30 5G at 23% off. The OnePlus Nord N20 sports an even lighter price tag, so you can get it for 34% less than usual.
If you're seeking the OnePlus Open, you can get it at a minimum of $200 off at the official retailer with a trade-in. The maximum trade-in credit you can get is up to $1,000, allowing you to get this amazing foldable device at just under $700!
Black Friday Pixel phone deals
Google's phones are also on the expensive side, so you probably want to wait till Black Friday to snatch one with a discount through one of the awesome Black Friday Pixel deals. On the bright side, epic deals on the hottest new Pixel phones are now out.
At Amazon, for example, you can snatch the Pixel 8 Pro at $200 off or treat yourself to the Pixel 8 at a $150 cheaper price. The non-Pro Pixel 7, isn't left behind. This Black Friday, Amazon lets you save 21% on the model with 256GB. If you don't need the extra storage space, you can treat yourself to the 128GB Pixel 7, which is now available at 28% off at Woot.
Affordable alternatives aren't hard to find either. Right now, the best deal on a budget-friendly Pixel phone is available on Amazon. Here, you can get the Pixel 7a at 25% off.
Black Friday Apple iPhone deals
Apple's iPhones are among the best phones on the market. However, they rarely receive significant discounts during shopping events like Black Friday. In other words, we advise you not to expect out-of-this-world Black Friday iPhone deals during the shopping bonanza.
Still, some discounts are available, so let's check out what they are. At Walmart, you can scoop up the incredible iPhone 15 Pro with a carrier plan by AT&T for $50 less. Plus, you get a super cool $300 eGift Card with your purchase.
Verizon doesn't fall behind. In other words, you can score some amazing deals on a new iPhone at the US carrier's website. For instance, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is available with up to $1,000 off with a trade-in and a new line, while the iPhone 14 Plus goes for FREE with any 5G Unlimited plan, and you don't even have to provide a trade-in to take advantage of this no-brainer deal!
We also found a few sweet deals on refurbished iPhones on Amazon. For example, a renewed iPhone 13 Pro Max model now sells at $167 off its price tag. Discounts on older models are also abundant this Black Friday event. For example, you can get a renewed iPhone 12 at $100 off from Best Buy. Although this phone is no spring chicken, it still has a lot to offer.
Black Friday deals on Nothing, TCL, and more
If you're looking for a new smartphone from a less popular manufacturer, you won't have any trouble getting one at a bargain this Black Friday. Amazon has slashed the prices of many models by brands like TCL, Nothing, and more, helping you save big during this year's holiday shopping spree.
The innovative Nothing Phone (2) is now 20% cheaper at Amazon, making it a tempting choice for those who seek something unique. Budget-friendly options from TCL arrive at markdowns of 30% and up. The TCL 40XL with 256GB, for instance, sells for peanuts right now, as Amazon sells it for 41% off its price tag. Over at Walmart, you can get a prepaid TCL 40 XE locked to Straight Talk for under $80!