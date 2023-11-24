We handpicked the best Black Friday 2023 phone deals so far: save over 40% on a flagship





This Black Friday, Google Pixel fans have the chance to score between 20% and 44% in savings on a new Pixel phone without any carrier subscriptions or trade-ins. However, Verizon is giving away the newest Pixel 8 Pro for free when you trade in an eligible device and pick a suitable Unlimited plan.



In the realm of OnePlus, you can get up to $1,000 off on the OnePlus Open with a trade-in. This superb offer is live at the official store. Another fantastic trade-in offer, this time at the Samsung Store Аpp, lets you snag the



Many other Galaxy phones are sporting substantial markdowns online. For instance, the S23 Ultra is now available at $300 off at Amazon, and you don't even have to bend over backward to claim the price cut.



Discounts are abundant in the



Many affordable devices are also available at irresistible prices right now. For instance, Best Buy sells the Verizon , while the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) retails at 38% off. Several hours have passed since the official start of this year's Black Friday savings event. The deals, however, many of which have been live for a week now, have no intention of leaving any time soon! So, if you're looking to upgrade your tech collection, now's definitely the time to get a new smartphone for cheap!This Black Friday, Google Pixel fans have the chance to score between 20% and 44% in savings on a new Pixel phone without any carrier subscriptions or trade-ins. However,is giving away the newestfor free when you trade in an eligible device and pick a suitable Unlimited plan.In the realm of OnePlus, you can get up to $1,000 off on thewith a trade-in. This superb offer is live at the official store. Another fantastic trade-in offer, this time at the Samsung Store Аpp, lets you snag the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and save up to $1,450!Many other Galaxy phones are sporting substantial markdowns online. For instance, the S23 Ultra is now available at $300 off at Amazon, and you don't even have to bend over backward to claim the price cut.Discounts are abundant in the Motorola phones segment, with Moto G, Edge, and Razr models seeing deep discounts, helping Moto fans make the most out of their investments. Right now, the Motorola Razr (2023) is 29% off at Amazon, making it the most affordable entryway into the world of clamshell foldables.Many affordable devices are also available at irresistible prices right now. For instance, Best Buy sells the Pixel 6a for just $1.36/mo with a plan by, while the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) retails at 38% off.





With that being said, let's find out what's going on in the world of Black Friday phone deals.





Top three Black Friday phone deals today





Galaxy S23 Ultra: ONLY $99 via the Samsung Store App! Install the Samsung Store App to save $300 off the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Additionally, turning in existing devices might save you up to $800, bringing your total savings on this smartphone to $1100 with an appropriate trade-in. Impressive! Download the app right now and take advantage. $1100 off (92%) Trade-in $99 99 $1199 99 Buy at Samsung Get the Motorola Razr (2023) at $200 off The Motorola Razr (2023) is sporting a pretty appealing price tag this Black Friday on Amazon. You can have it for just $500, a significant markdown over the regular $700 price tag. The device offers an affordable entryway into the world of clamshell foldable phones, which is getting more and more populous by the minute. Get it now and save big! $200 off (29%) $499 99 $699 99 Buy at Amazon OnePlus 10T 128GB: NOW $315 OFF at Woot The OnePlus 10T is now available at almost half off just in time for Black Friday. This amazing 48% discount is up for grabs at Amazon-owned retailer Woot. The phone is brand-new, unopened, untouched, and comes with 128GB of storage space, which sounds like quite the bargain. What's more, Prime members can get an extra $20 off via the Woot app. $315 off (48%) $334 99 $649 99 Buy at Woot

Save an EPIC $700 on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (Verizon) at Best Buy Best Buy just took things to the next level by allowing you to save $700 over 36 months on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The device comes with a plan by Verizon and sells for just $8.33/mo. What's more, you can trade-in an older phone to get an even better price for your new foldable. $19 off (70%) $8 33 /mo $27 77 Buy at BestBuy (Verizon) Galaxy S22 Ultra, 128GB: Save 58% on Best Buy The Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently available at Best Buy for a substantial 58% less than its retail price when you sign up with Verizon, provided you don't mind buying a new smartphone with a carrier plan. Over a 36-month period, the phone only costs $13.88/month, saving you a grand total of $700, which is nothing to scoff at in the grand scheme of things! Don't miss out! $19 off (58%) $13 88 /mo $33 33 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S22+: Save $300 off on Best Buy right now! Best Buy doesn't fall behind, and it has another epic deal on the Galaxy S22 series to offer. So, if you don't want to get the S22 Ultra with a carrier plan, we suggest you grab the fully unlocked S22+. It's now $300 off, making it an incredible bargain on one of last year's more intriguing middle-sized phones out there. Be sure to check that deal out. $300 off (30%) $699 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy S22: now $211 off on Amazon this Black Friday Samsung's Galaxy S22 is another great choice for bargain hunters. Just in time for Black Friday 2023, Amazon slashed a whopping $211 off the 256GB model's price tag, making it a much more affordable option. This device boasts a premium design, adaptive color contrast, and it can even shoot videos in 8K. Get and save big this Black Friday at Amazon. $211 off (25%) $638 99 $849 99 Buy at Amazon Get the Galaxy A54 5G and save $125 this Black Friday Amazon has a fantastic offer available for the Galaxy A54. The largest online retailer is currently offering a massive $125 off this mid-range phone with a gorgeous 6.4-inch AMOLED display and some 128GB of storage on deck. Take advantage of this Black Friday deal as soon as possible! $125 off (28%) $324 99 $449 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy A54 5G: up to $350 off on Samsung.com with a trade-in Samsung.com jumps in the fun with a pretty cool deal on the Galaxy A54 5G. Right now, this impressive mid-ranger can be yours at up to $350 off when you trade in your old phone. This is the fully unlocked model. Don't miss out on the chance to save on this smartphone. $350 off (78%) Trade-in $99 99 $449 99 Buy at Samsung Straight Talk-locked Galaxy A54 5G: save $140 at Walmart Walmart offers you the chance to snag a prepaid Galaxy A54 model for just $139! The phone is locked to Straight Talk and is a no-miss at that incredible price. Take advantage of the awesome Black Friday proposal at Walmart right away! $140 off (50%) $139 $279 Buy at Walmart Get the Galaxy A23 5G: now $35 off on Best Buy The Galaxy A23 5G is now available for less on Best Buy. This Black Friday, the merchant is letting you save $35 on the fully unlocked model. Trade-ins are allowed and can help you save even more. The Galaxy A23 runs on Android 12 out of the box and features a 6.6-inch display. $35 off (12%) $264 99 $299 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy A04s: now just $117.70 at Walmart The entry-level Galaxy A04s is now available at Walmart for less than $120. That's a good deal given the fact that this smartphone comes with a fast car charger and features a 50MP triple camera. This is a fully unlocked smartphone. $31 off (21%) $117 70 $149 Buy at Walmart

Galaxy A14 5G: save $50 this Black Friday on Walmart We also found a prepaid Galaxy A14 with 64GB of storage space at an incredible price. The model is locked to AT&T and can now be yours for just $129, allowing you to save $51 on this affordable device. We suggest taking advantage right away, as the offer is quite popular, and supplies may run out soon. $51 off (28%) $129 $179 99 Buy at Walmart Galaxy A13 4G(AT&T): now $49 off on Walmart The Galaxy A13 is now available at Walmart as a prepaid device. This one is locked to AT&T and comes at a $49 cheaper price. That's decidedly appreciated, especially considering the fact that the phone is very affordable to begin with. The Galaxy A13 comes with a 5,000mAh battery, 32GB of expandable storage, and a Quad 50MP camera system. $49 off (45%) $59 88 $109 Buy at Walmart





Black Friday Motorola phone deals





Discounts on both foldable and non-foldable flagships by Motorola hover around the $200 mark. For instance, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is now $200 off on Amazon. The same device has an even lighter price tag at the official retailer, where you can save $260.





The discount train even brings us a smashing $340 price cut on Motorola's business phone — the ThinkPhone that can turn into a desktop machine with real Windows streaming to it. This deal is currently up for grabs at the official retailer.









In case you want a stylus-wielding smartphone, we suggest you pick the Moto G Stylus (2023), as the 4G model can now be yours for an unbelievable price – just $39.88 – at Walmart. Keep in mind that the offer is for a prepaid device. In case you want a stylus-wielding smartphone, we suggest you pick the Moto G Stylus (2023), as the 4G model can now be yours for an unbelievable price – just $39.88 – at Walmart. Keep in mind that the offer is for a prepaid device.





Motorola Edge+ (2023): save $200 this Black Friday The smartphone boasts a stunning quad-curved endless edge design, and it's equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. Plus, it offers massive 512GB storage space. The smartphone also boasts a super-cool curved endless-edge design. Don't miss out on the chance to save $200. $200 off (25%) $599 99 $799 99 Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge+ (2023): $200 off on Motorola.com for Black Friday The smartphone has an eye-catching quad-curved unending edge design. The smartphone, which is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, is clearly capable of handling just much everything you throw at it. It also has a large 512GB storage capacity! $200 off (25%) $599 99 $799 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola Edge (2023): save $250 on Amazon now If you're looking for the non-plus Edge model, know that Amazon is selling the 2023-released Motorola Edge at a sweet $250 off its price tag. The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 chipset and Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers, to mention a few. $250 off (42%) $349 99 $599 99 Buy at Amazon Get the Motorola Razr (2023) and save $200 this Black Friday The Motorola Razr (2023) is sporting a pretty appealing price tag this Black Friday on Amazon. You can have it for just $500, a significant markdown over the regular $700 price tag. The device offers an affordable entryway into the world of clamshell foldable phones, which is getting more and more populous by the minute. Get it now and save big! $200 off (29%) $499 99 $699 99 Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr+ going at $300 off this Black Friday There is currently a whopping $300 off the original price of the Motorola Razr+ (2023). This stylish and elegant smartphone is a flip device that evokes memories of the original Moto Razr from decades ago. In addition to a great camera setup, it boasts a 6.9-inch pOLEd screen and a Snapdragon 8+ chipset, which is good enough. Save $300 by purchasing the Moto Razr+ now! $300 off (30%) $699 99 $999 99 Buy at Amazon Motorola ThinkPhone: save $340 this Black Friday at Motorola.com Oh, so do you Think you can miss this deal? The Motorola ThinkPhone is an amazing device that can now be yours at a greatly reduced price, similar to that of a mid-ranger. The device boasts a 6.6-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and 256GB of internal storage. Get it now and save $340 at the official retailer through this Black Friday deal! Don't miss out! $340 off (49%) $359 99 $699 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola Edge (2022): Now 51% off on Amazon! The Motorola Edge (2022) is an incredible choice for bargain hunters right now. This Android smartphone is now on sale on Amazon at 51% off its price tag, which is as good of a deal as they come. The phone has an ultra-smooth 144Hz 6.6-inch OLED display. Charges fast as well. $251 off (51%) $239 99 $491 26 Buy at Amazon

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023): save 38% this Black Friday Are you looking for a cheap smartphone with a stylus? Amazon has the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023). This smartphone sports a 6.6-inch 120Hz display and speakers that have been upgraded with Dolby Atmos. Furthermore, it has a huge battery and 256GB of storage space. At 38% off, the phone is a deal! $150 off (38%) $249 99 $399 99 Buy at Amazon Moto G Stylus (2023) is JUST $39.88 at Walmart Walmart is now offering a Straight Talk-locked Moto G Stylus 4G (2023) for a record-low price. The device is now available for under $40, making it a no-brainer. Take advantage of the awesome Black Friday deal while you can. This is a Walmart-exclusive offer, so don't miss out. $40 off (50%) $39 88 $79 88 Buy at Walmart Get Moto G Power 5G (2023) for a 33% cheaper price on Amazon The Moto G Power 5G (2023) is another excellent option for budget shoppers. This smartphone has a reasonable battery life and performance. It also includes 256GB of storage capacity. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC and a 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz display. Pretty nice, no? $100 off (33%) $199 99 $299 99 Buy at Amazon Moto G 5G (2023): save 28% on Amazon for Black Friday The Moto G 5G (2023) is now available at 28% off on Amazon. This is decidedly a good deal, given that the device comes with Android 13 out of the box, 5G connectivity, and a Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor. The Moto G 5G also has a decent 6.5-inch 120Hz display and a large 5,000mAh battery. What more could you want from a phone that now sells for under $180? $70 off (28%) $179 99 $249 99 Buy at Amazon Motorola Moto G 5G (2023): save 35% at Motorola.com The official retailer has an even better deal in store for the Moto G 5G of 2023. Right now, Motorola.com is letting you save an amazing 35% on this affordable device, landing it a tad over the $160 mark. That's definitely affordable for a phone with a 120Hz display, a large 5,000mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 480+ SoC. $88 off (35%) $161 99 $249 99 Buy at Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022): save 44% on Amazon The Moto G Stylus (2022) is another decidedly good option for bargain hunters who don't mind getting a 2022-released phone. This is the 4G version of the phone. It has a stylus, 128GB of storage on deck, and a 50MP camera. Get it now for under $180. $131 off (44%) $169 $299 99 Buy at Amazon Moto G Play (2023): save 41% at Amazon this Black Friday The Moto G Play (2023) is now available at Amazon at an incredible price. Right now, the smartphone sells at just under $100, meaning you can save 41% on it. It has a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a large 5,000mAh battery. $70 off (41%) $99 99 $169 99 Buy at Amazon Moto G Stylus (2023): now $50 off on Amazon Don't care much for 5G on your phone? Want a stylus? No problem! Kill two birds with one stone by pulling the trigger on this awesome Black Friday deal at Amazon. It lets you save 25% on the Moto G Stylus (2023). The device comes with a 5,000mAh battery and a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. $50 off (25%) $149 99 $199 99 Buy at Amazon Moto G Stylus (2023): 33% off on Motorola.com this Black Friday If you want a stylus with your phone but don't care much for 5G, Motorola.com's got you covered. The official retailer has an exclusive deal on its Moto G Stylus (2023). It now sells the smartphone for just $134.99, a markdown of 33%. Plus, you can get extra savings by trading in an older eligible device. $65 off (33%) $134 99 $199 99 Buy at Motorola





Black Friday OnePlus phone deals





OnePlus phones also receive nice discounts during Black Friday. For example, the OnePlus 10T is available with a nice $200 discount on Amazon, while Amazon-owned retailer Woot lets you save as much as $315 on the 128GB model, allowing you to touch upon high-end OnePlus performance at half the price!





Amazon also launched an incredible deal on the OnePlus 11 , selling the 256GB model at $170 off. If you're after the more affordable models from the OnePlus Nord series, you'd be pleased to know that you can get the OnePlus Nord N30 5G at 23% off. The OnePlus Nord N20 sports an even lighter price tag, so you can get it for 34% less than usual.





If you're seeking the OnePlus Open , you can get it at a minimum of $200 off at the official retailer with a trade-in. The maximum trade-in credit you can get is up to $1,000, allowing you to get this amazing foldable device at just under $700!





OnePlus Open: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Oneplus.com The deal on the OnePlus Open just got better. You now get an instant credit of $200, which can go up to $1,000 depending on the type of device you're trading in. That's more than a generous proposal, so if you're looking for a foldable experience by OnePlus, definitely go for this deal. This deal is definitely worth it, especially if you want to get rid of an older device for good. $1000 off (59%) Trade-in $699 99 $1699 99 Buy at OnePlus OnePlus 11: save $170 at Amazon this Black Friday Get the epic OnePlus 11 and save $170 in the process through this early Black Friday deal on Amazon. The smartphone packs a punch with its 6.7-inch 120Hz fluid AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and blazing-fast charging speeds. Get it now and save. $170 off (21%) $629 99 $799 99 Buy at Amazon OnePlus 11, 128GB: save $150 this Black Friday on Best Buy Don't need the extra RAM and storage space? No problem! This Black Friday, the OnePlus 11 with 128GB of storage and 8GB RAM also arrives at deeply discounted prices. Right now, Best Buy is letting you save $150 on this decidedly impressive smartphone. If you're looking for flagship performance by OnePlus, you simply can't make the wrong choice by picking this phone. $150 off (21%) $549 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy OnePlus 10T 128GB: Save $200 this Black Friday at Amazon Right now, Amazon is offering $200 off the top-tier OnePlus 10T. Purchase one with this wonderful early Black Friday offer. With 8GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the phone runs demanding games like Genshin Impact, Minecraft, and other large apps with ease. Its performance is outstanding even by 2023's standards. Additionally, its 48 MP main camera produces high-quality images. $200 off (33%) $399 99 $599 99 Buy at Amazon OnePlus 10T 128GB: NOW $315 OFF at Woot The OnePlus 10T is now available at almost half off just in time for Black Friday. This amazing 48% discount is up for grabs at Amazon-owned retailer Woot. The phone is brand-new, unopened, untouched, and comes with 128GB of storage space. Prime members can get an extra $20 off on Black Friday via the Woot App. $315 off (48%) $334 99 $649 99 Buy at Woot OnePlus 10 Pro: save 20% on Amazon this Black Friday The OnePlus 10 Pro is now available at 20% off on Amazon, making it an incredible choice for bargain hunters. This smartphone is ideal for mobile gaming, as it has a powerful processor under the hood. Plus, it boasts a 120Hz display. Get it and enjoy your savings! $111 off (20%) $438 67 $549 99 Buy at Amazon OnePlus Nord N30 5G: save $71 this Black Friday The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is a decidedly good choice for OnePlus fans on a budget. This smartphone has a 6.7-inch LCD screen and a big 5000mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging. Get it now and save $71. $71 off (24%) $228 99 $299 99 Buy at Amazon OnePlus Nord N20 5G: now $101 off for Black Friday With its 6.4-inch display and a Snapdragon 695 SoC on deck, the OnePlus Nord N20 is a decidedly good smartphone for its price range. It also has fast charging speeds and comes with 128GB of internal storage. Get it and save $101 through this super generous Black Friday deal on Amazon. $101 off (34%) $199 44 $299 99 Buy at Amazon





Black Friday Pixel phone deals





Google's phones are also on the expensive side, so you probably want to wait till Black Friday to snatch one with a discount through one of the awesome Black Friday Pixel deals . On the bright side, epic deals on the hottest new Pixel phones are now out.





At Amazon, for example, you can snatch the Pixel 7 , which is now available at 28% off at Woot. At Amazon, for example, you can snatch the Pixel 8 Pro at $200 off or treat yourself to the Pixel 8 at a $150 cheaper price. The non-Pro Pixel 7 , isn't left behind. This Black Friday, Amazon lets you save 21% on the model with 256GB. If you don't need the extra storage space, you can treat yourself to the 128GB, which is now available at 28% off at Woot.





Affordable alternatives aren't hard to find either. Right now, the best deal on a budget-friendly Pixel phone is available on Amazon. Here, you can get the Pixel 7a at 25% off.





Google Pixel 8 Pro for free While the phone alone would typically cost about $27.77 per month, Verizon is presently giving away the amazing Google Pixel 8 Pro with a qualified trade-in and an eligible Verizon Unlimited subscription. This Pixel flagship phone is also suggested because of its superb and very competent camera and the seven-year software support! It has one of the brightest screens available! $28 off (100%) $0 $27 77 Buy at Verizon Google Pixel 8 Pro: 20% off this Black Friday Google's latest non-foldable phone, the Google Pixel 8 Pro, can be yours at 20% off its price tag this Black Friday. The smartphone has incredible AI capabilities, boasts a stunning camera, and a powerful processor. Plus, it showcases a 6.7-inch super Actua display with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz. $200 off (20%) $799 $999 Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 6 Pro: $394 off on Amazon this Black Friday The Google Pixel 6 Pro is an incredible choice for bargain hunters. Despite its age, the device still boasts a pretty decent camera setup, powerful processor, and vivid display, as well as the latest flavor of Android on board. Get it and save 44% now! $394 off (44%) $505 07 $899 Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8 (2023): Save 21% off this Black Friday on Amazon! The regular Google Pixel 8 is also heavily discounted on Amazon this Black Friday, which makes for a perfect deal. So, if you don't intend to splurge on the Google Pixel 8 Pro, know that the Pixel 8 is a suitable alternative. The device has Google's Tensor G3 SoC. Trade-ins are allowed and can help you save an extra up to $401 with an Amazon Gift Card. $150 off (21%) $549 $699 Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 7 Pro: save $250 on Amazon now If you don't care much for Google's latest AI smartphone innovations, the Google Pixel 7 Pro may be a suitable alternative. Right now, you can get the 128GB model with G2 SoC and a 6.7-inch display at an incredible $250 off its price tag. $250 off (28%) $649 $899 Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 7, 256GB: save 21% on Amazon this Black Friday The Google Pixel 7 may not be released in 2023, but it packs a punch to this day. It has a 6.3-inch Pixel 7 display that's super sharp. To top it off, the device has wide and ultrawide lenses with up to 8x Super Res Zoom for stunning photos. Get it now and save. $150 off (21%) $549 $699 Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 7a: Now 25% off on Amazon If you're on a tighter budget, then the Pixel 7a could very well be the best phone you might buy this Amazon Black Friday. This affordable phone is highly capable, boasts a pretty impressive camera for its price range, and more. You can't wrong go with the Pixel 7a. $125 off (25%) $374 $499 Buy at Amazon Just $49 for the Pixel 6a?!?! Get now on Best Buy with a plan by Verizon The Pixel 6a may be a bit outdated, but it's still an incredible choice for people on a budget. And, oh, what a cool deal we found! This Black Friday, Best Buy is selling this incredible phone with a plan by Verizon for just $1.36'/mo over 36 months, landing its total price at just $49! Don't miss out! $350 off (88%) $49 $399 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel Fold: Save $400 off on Amazon The Google Pixel Fold is currently available on Amazon at $400 off its regular price tag, which is an awesome deal. This is the lowest price for Google's first foldable smartphone, and it's surely an exceptional one. The foldable monster has Google's Tensor G2 chip as well as a stunning display. Take advantage of this Black Friday deal now! $400 off (22%) $1399 $1799 Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 7a + Pixel Buds A-Series: save $165 This affordable phone is highly capable, boasts a pretty impressive camera for its price range, and more. You can't wrong go with the Pixel 7a. And if you want to get it with a pair of super cool Pixel earbuds, safely pick this offer at Amazon. Here, the merchant lets you save $165 on the Pixel 7a + Pixel Buds A-Series! $165 off (28%) $433 $598 Buy at Amazon

Save 28% on the Pixel 7 at Woot this Black Friday The Google Pixel 7 arrives at a pretty decent price this Black Friday on Woot. Right now, this amazing phone sells at 28% off its price tag, which lands it at just under $430. This is a fully unlocked device in brand-new, unopened condition. It comes with 128GB of internal storage space. $170 off (28%) $429 99 $599 99 Buy at Woot





Black Friday Apple iPhone deals

Apple's iPhones are among the



Still, some discounts are available, so let's check out what they are. At Walmart, you can scoop up the incredible Apple's iPhones are among the best phones on the market. However, they rarely receive significant discounts during shopping events like Black Friday. In other words, we advise you not to expect out-of-this-world Black Friday iPhone deals during the shopping bonanza.Still, some discounts are available, so let's check out what they are. At Walmart, you can scoop up the incredible iPhone 15 Pro with a carrier plan by AT&T for $50 less. Plus, you get a super cool $300 eGift Card with your purchase.





Verizon doesn't fall behind. In other words, you can score some amazing deals on a new iPhone at the US carrier's website. For instance, the



We also found a few sweet deals on refurbished iPhones on Amazon. For example, a renewed



Get the iPhone 15 Pro Max at up to $1,000 off with a trade-in and a new line at Verizon The iPhone 15 Pro Max arrives at up to $1,000 off with a trade-in and a new line on Verizon. This is a pretty awesome deal that allows you to save up to 83% on this cutting-edge smartphone with a sturdy titanium build. Don't miss out on this fantastic offer at Verizon. $1000 off (83%) Trade-in $199 98 $1199 88 Buy at Verizon iPhone 14 Plus: get it for FREE with a new line at Verizon Another fantastic deal at Verizon is letting you treat yourself to the iPhone 14 Plus for FREE with a new line activation. You need a 5G Unlimited plan to take advantage of this awesome offer. $23 off (100%) $0 /mo $23 05 Buy at Verizon doesn't fall behind. In other words, you can score some amazing deals on a new iPhone at the US carrier's website. For instance, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is available with up to $1,000 off with a trade-in and a new line, while the iPhone 14 Plus goes for FREE with any 5G Unlimited plan, and you don't even have to provide a trade-in to take advantage of this no-brainer deal!We also found a few sweet deals on refurbished iPhones on Amazon. For example, a renewed iPhone 13 Pro Max model now sells at $167 off its price tag. Discounts on older models are also abundant this Black Friday event. For example, you can get a renewed iPhone 12 at $100 off from Best Buy. Although this phone is no spring chicken, it still has a lot to offer.

AT&T Apple iPhone 15 Pro 128GB with a $300 eGift Card Right now, the iPhone 15 Pro arrives with a super cool gift at Walmart. The phone is available with a carrier subscription by AT&T for just $27.75, saving you a total of $50 over 36 months. What's even cooler is that you get a $300 eGift Card with your purchase. Don't miss out on this Black Friday offer at Walmart. $50 off (5%) Gift $999 $1049 Buy at Walmart Apple iPhone 14 Pro (locked to Straight Talk): save $100 on Walmart A Straight Talk-locked model of last year's Apple iPhone 14 Pro can be yours at $100 off at Walmart right now. This deal applies to the phone with 128GB of storage space. The smartphone comes with Apple's A16 Bionic chip and a vivid display. It's one of the best smartphones on the market even today, so you're getting a lot of value for your money. $899 $999 Expired (Renewed) iPhone 13 Pro Max, 128GB: save 22% right now Take advantage of an additional fantastic Black Friday offer and save 22% on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The smartphone is covered by a ninety-day guarantee from Amazon. Even though it's refurbished, it should be in excellent condition. You can receive up to $401 as an Amazon Gift Card with a qualifying trade-in. $173 off (22%) $626 63 $800 Buy at Amazon (Renewed) iPhone 13 Pro, 128GB: save 30% at Amazon this Black Friday The iPhone 13 Pro is still an excellent phone, and available at great prices. Here, we have a refurbished unit with Amazon's 90-day guarantee. That's a lot of phone for less than $600 that will serve you well! The iPhone 13 has the incredible A15 Bionic chip, a 6.1-inch super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, and offers up to 22 hours of battery life when video streaming. It's 30% off on Amazon this Black Friday, so don't miss out. $234 off (30%) $554 99 $789 Buy at Amazon Apple iPhone 13 (Refurbished): Save $124 on Walmart this Black Friday Walmart is currently offering a renewed version of the iPhone 13. The device should be in perfect working condition. With 128GB of storage, this iPhone is an excellent value despite the few gray hairs due to its age. With a top-notch chip, superb dual camera, and the familiar iOS experience, this one is worth picking over the newer iPhone 14. Save $124 right now on Walmart. $124 off (21%) $454 95 $579 Buy at Walmart Apple iPhone SE (2022-3rd Gen) 5G, 64GB, Verizon-locked: $5.00/mo The 64GB iPhone SE 2022 is available with a sweet $257 discount at Walmart. However, we should mention that the phone is locked to Verizon. The iPhone SE 2022 is a budget-friendly mobile powerhouse, so you'll be getting one awesome phone with an incredible discount if you take advantage of this deal. $257 off (59%) $180 $436 87 Buy at Walmart (Pre-owned) iPhone 12 (64GB): NOW $100 OFF! Get a pre-owned iPhone 12 from Best Buy for just $429.99! The phone packs a punch even to this day. The device comes with three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Music for up to three months for FREE. Trade-ins are allowed and can help you save even more. Although it's a bit outdated, the phone is still a good choice in 2023, so don't miss out. $100 off (19%) $429 99 $529 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPhone 11 (Renewed): save 25% on Amazon Get a Renewed Black-colored iPhone 11 64GB from Amazon and save $78 in the process! The phone should be as good as new, and it's backed by Amazon's 90-day Guarantee. This is a fully unlocked model, too! While the iPhone 11 is no spring chicken, it can still deal with day-to-day tasks without issues. Definitely worth picking as a secondary or a backup phone. $78 off (25%) $230 $307 95 Buy at Amazon





Black Friday deals on Nothing, TCL, and more





If you're looking for a new smartphone from a less popular manufacturer, you won't have any trouble getting one at a bargain this Black Friday. Amazon has slashed the prices of many models by brands like TCL, Nothing, and more, helping you save big during this year's holiday shopping spree.





The innovative Nothing Phone (2) is now 20% cheaper at Amazon, making it a tempting choice for those who seek something unique. Budget-friendly options from TCL arrive at markdowns of 30% and up. The TCL 40XL with 256GB, for instance, sells for peanuts right now, as Amazon sells it for 41% off its price tag. Over at Walmart, you can get a prepaid TCL 40 XE locked to Straight Talk for under $80!



