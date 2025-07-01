This JBL Boombox 3 sale at Walmart just keeps getting better
Instead of ending its JBL Boombox 3 promo from last week, Walmart has taken things up a notch with an even better discount.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Missed your last week's chance to grab the JBL Boombox 3 at deeply discounted prices? No worries, Walmart is now giving you an even better deal! For context, the loud and powerful portable Bluetooth speaker was $128 off last week, but you can now save a huge $148.
Granted, an extra $20 may not sound like a game-changer, but it's the biggest price cut available for this beast of a speaker. For comparison, both Amazon and Best Buy sell it for $100 off, making Walmart's offer a clear winner (at least for the moment).
The speaker excels on the sound quality front as well. It offers JBL Original Pro Sound, characterized by deep, thumping bass and clear mids to shake up your casual backyard BBQ get-together and just about any other event. Even better, audio doesn't distort at higher volumes, which is always welcome.
Add a total playtime of up to 24 hours and a built-in powerbank for when your devices need a top-up, and you've got the perfect companion for parties large and small. Get yours at Walmart for $148 off and make sure this 4th of July weekend is packed with nonstop music and unforgettable moments.
Before you go, keep in mind that Amazon Prime Day 2025 is just around the corner. If you're after a smaller speaker or would like a more substantial JBL Boombox 3 discount (no promises!), you might want to wait for Prime Day deals on Bluetooth speakers to drop.
Massive, rugged, and loud—the JBL Boombox 3 is designed to dominate any event. With an IP67 rating and a sturdy metal handle, it lets you take the party anywhere, even to the beach.
Need to make the soundstage even louder? No problem. This big fella can be connected to compatible speakers through PartyBoost. It also supports Bluetooth Multipoint, letting you pair it with up to two devices simultaneously—perfect for taking turns with friends on the playlist.
