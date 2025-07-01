Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!

This JBL Boombox 3 sale at Walmart just keeps getting better

Instead of ending its JBL Boombox 3 promo from last week, Walmart has taken things up a notch with an even better discount.

JBL Boombox 3 near the beach is surrounded by a group of friends.
Missed your last week's chance to grab the JBL Boombox 3 at deeply discounted prices? No worries, Walmart is now giving you an even better deal! For context, the loud and powerful portable Bluetooth speaker was $128 off last week, but you can now save a huge $148.

Grab the JBL Boombox 3 for 30% off

$352 35
$499 99
$148 off (30%)
The loud and rugged JBL Boombox 3 just became an even easier choice with this improved Walmart deal. The unit is a huge 30% off right now, making it a solid pick for users seeking ultra-loud sound for just about any occasion. Get yours and save $148.
Buy at Walmart

Granted, an extra $20 may not sound like a game-changer, but it's the biggest price cut available for this beast of a speaker. For comparison, both Amazon and Best Buy sell it for $100 off, making Walmart's offer a clear winner (at least for the moment).

Massive, rugged, and loud—the JBL Boombox 3 is designed to dominate any event. With an IP67 rating and a sturdy metal handle, it lets you take the party anywhere, even to the beach.

The speaker excels on the sound quality front as well. It offers JBL Original Pro Sound, characterized by deep, thumping bass and clear mids to shake up your casual backyard BBQ get-together and just about any other event. Even better, audio doesn't distort at higher volumes, which is always welcome.

Need to make the soundstage even louder? No problem. This big fella can be connected to compatible speakers through PartyBoost. It also supports Bluetooth Multipoint, letting you pair it with up to two devices simultaneously—perfect for taking turns with friends on the playlist.

Add a total playtime of up to 24 hours and a built-in powerbank for when your devices need a top-up, and you've got the perfect companion for parties large and small. Get yours at Walmart for $148 off and make sure this 4th of July weekend is packed with nonstop music and unforgettable moments.

Before you go, keep in mind that Amazon Prime Day 2025 is just around the corner. If you're after a smaller speaker or would like a more substantial JBL Boombox 3 discount (no promises!), you might want to wait for Prime Day deals on Bluetooth speakers to drop.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
