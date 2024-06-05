Galaxy Z Flip 6: what deals and reservation bonuses to expect

Galaxy Z Flip 5, 512GB: now $270 off at Amazon The Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 512GB of storage is currently discounted at Amazon. The clamshell foldable with maxed-out storage retails at $270 off its MSRP. $270 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Z Flip 5 is up to $500 off with trade-in at Samsung You can trade in your old phone to get a Galaxy Z Flip 5 trade-in discount of up to $500 at the official store. Having a Samsung Offer Programs membership helps you unlock extra savings. $500 off (50%) Trade-in $499 99 $999 99 Buy at Samsung

Like any other year, the best place to purchase your Galaxy Z Flip 6 will likely be Samsung itself. The company usually offers a sweet reservation bonus of $50 in Samsung credit during the phone's reservation period. This credit can be used towards buying a fancy accessory.



That being said, last year, Samsung allowed



That being said, last year, Samsung allowed Galaxy Z Flip 5 buyers to apply the credit towards the phone itself, further reducing the price. We hope for a similar offer this year as well.

When the pre-order period kicks off, Samsung will probably offer a free storage upgrade, meaning getting the 512GB storage option for the price of the 256GB model. There will most likely also be a gorgeous trade-in discount. For instance, last year, Galaxy Z Flip 5 shoppers were able to save up to $900 in instant credit with an eligible trade-in. Moreover, Samsung offered an additional $100 discount through its Offer Programs, and we expect to see something similar for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 as well.









Retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy are also likely to offer sweet pre-order deals on the new Galaxy Z Flip 6. We expect the phone to be available with a free storage upgrade, just like last year. Furthermore, Amazon and Best Buy will surely toss in a free gift card. Last year, Amazon offered a $150 gift card with the purchase of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, while Best Buy provided a slightly more modest $120 gift card.









Of course, we are sure all major carriers will join the Galaxy Z Flip 6 pre-order fun as well. We anticipate the phone to be available with a free storage upgrade at AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. In addition, the carriers will probably offer up to $1000 in bill credits over 36 months if you purchase the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with an eligible trade-in and sign up for a qualified unlimited plan.
















