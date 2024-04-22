Up Next:
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Galaxy S24: Fold me, bend me, but don't break me
Intro
Samsung kicked off 2024 with the Galaxy S24 series, and no matter how hot this one is, there's an even more intriguing round of devices that are primed to get updated. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 are coming this summer, and as usual, these two will be quite the high-profile releases for Samsung.
For yet another year in a row, we basically expect minor upgrades and enhancements to the Galaxy Z Flip model, with the highest-profile reported upgrade being a slightly larger cover display.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 is a no nonsense device that covers all the basics and delivers an outstanding flagship phone experience on Android.
Should we abandon the classic candy-bar experience for a foldable phone? Could the Galaxy Z Flip 6 be the perfect entryway for everyday users to experience foldables?
Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Galaxy S24 differences:
|Galaxy Z Flip 6
|Galaxy S24
|Foldable flip phone
|Classic candy-bar phone
|Larger external (3.9-inch) and internal (6.7-inch) screens
|Just a single 6.2-inch screen
|Dual camera
|Triple camera
|Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Exynos 2400
Table of Contents:
Read more:
Design and Size
As many differences as you want
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy S24 are two extremely different devices. And it's obvious: the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will reiterate Samsung's commitment to super-compact foldable phones, while the Galaxy S24 is an aluminum-glass sandwich that embodies everything that is classic.
While the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will remain mostly similar to its predecessor in terms of form factor and overall size, there will reportedly be an even larger cover screen up front. According to industry insiders, the screen could grow from 3.4 inches all the way up to 3.9 inches. This will further maximize the usable screen real estate, which is always a plus, although the difference isn't that drastic and surely wouldn't improve the user experience that much.
Another rumor reveals that Samsung could be looking into ways to improve the hinge on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in an unspecified way. After slimming down the folding mechanism of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could probably introduce an internal hinge design that could free up some precious space. That one could be used for the reportedly larger battery that's making its way into the Galaxy Z Flip 6, but we'll burn that bridge when we get to it.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 hardly needs an introduction: the essential Galaxy flagship is quite compact but capable, with a masterfully crafted exterior that exudes a premium feel. This aluminum-glass sandwich has evolved its signature design over many years, culminating with this here Galaxy phone. You get all the bells and whistles you might expect: complete water- and dust-resistance, a USB Type-C port at the bottom, as well as a punch-hole display.
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 colors might have already leaked: it seems the phone might be available in light blue, light green, silver, and yellow hues. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 can be yours in a trove of colors: Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow. Purchasing the phone through Samsung.com unlocks access to the Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Sandstone Orange colors, which are beautiful.
Display Differences
Of course, the big difference here is the fact that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will arrive with not one, but two displays on board, like most of its predecessors. As we mentioned, there will likely be a 3.9-inch cover screen on the outside of the phone. It will surely be an OLED screen with a decent sharpness and maximum brightness, which would make it more than usable in all kinds of environments.
The internal screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will likely grow slightly, too, mostly likely thanks to bezel slimming. According to most reports, the inner screen will be a 6.7-inch one, a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display most certainly with a FHD+ resolution of 2640 by 1080 pixels and up to 120Hz refresh rate for the ultimate smoothness.
Hopefully, we get treated to a much less pronounced display crease this time around.
Meanwhile, with the Galaxy S24 relies on a 6.2-inch screen Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with FHD+ resolution and up to 120Hz of maximum refresh rate as well.
Performance and Software
Snapdragon vs Exynos
We will most certainly see the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip power the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The best current chip for Android devices is set to make another appearance on Samsung's flagship foldables, and for now, we only have a few unlikely rumors that some regions might score a Galaxy Z Flip 6 with the Exynos 2400 chip. As a refresher, while using both Snapdragon and Exynos chips on its flagship devices is a commonplace practice with the regular Galaxy lineup, Samsung is yet to resort to this solution on its foldable devices.
Recommended Stories
The Galaxy S24 is a prime example of such a differentiation: the phone comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 top performer in the US, while most other international markets carry the Exynos version of the device. With the Galaxy S23 models, we thought Samsung might have ceased this practice, but alas, it's fully back on with the Galaxy S24 lineup.
In terms of memory and storage, we will likely get 8GB of RAM on the Galaxy Z Flip 6, along with 256 and 512GB of available storage. That could be bit better than the 128GB and 256GB storage variants that the Galaxy S24 comes with; the flagship also has 8GB of RAM on board.
In terms of software support, Samsung recently committed to providing seven years of software support for its devices, which is as good as it gets! Either of the Galaxy S24 or the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will easily be supported until the end of this decade.
Camera
Dual vs triple
Samsung's foldable phones, especially the Flip ones, have never been about camera prowess. In reality, the dual-camera system that has graced most recent Galaxy Z Flip device is just there to provide essential functionalities and doesn't really deliver anything spectacular in terms of features or overall image quality. But that's not bad at all: it's plenty good for regular use and will hardly disappoint. Surely, the lack of a telephoto camera is concerning, but isn't a dealbreaker.
The particular setup of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could either accommodate a duo of 12MP cameras, like the ones on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, or switch things up a bit and adopt the Galaxy Z Fold 5's main 50MP camera for a serious bump in image quality.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 wasn't terribly different from its predecessor either. It comes with identical camera hardware as the Galaxy S23, which means that we get the same 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto cameras. The brunt of the changes lies in the software changes that Samsung has thrown.
Audio Quality and Haptics
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 delivered wonderful audio from its speakers, so our expectations for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 are already very high.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 is also an awesome phone when it comes to audio quality.
Battery Life and Charging
Galaxy Z Flip to get a much-needed boost
Rumors have it that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could score a much-needed battery capacity boost. Rumors claim we should expect a 4,000mAh battery on the Galaxy Z Flip 6, a very welcome upgrade over the Galaxy Z Flip 5's 3,700mAh battery. Paired with the more efficient Snapdragon (or Exynos) chip on deck, this could lead to very decent battery life on the Galaxy Z Flip 6.
With the Galaxy S24, we have a déjà vu situation. This one is also equipped with a 4,000mAh battery on board, so we could anticipate that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could last just as long as the flagship phone.
In terms of charging, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will likely come along with 25W wired charging, as well as 10W wireless charging. The Galaxy S24 supports 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.
Specs Comparison
|Specs
|Galaxy Z Flip 5
|Galaxy S24
|Dimensions
|-
|147 x 70.6 x 7.6mm
|Weight
|-
|168gr
|Screen
|Internal: 6.6-inch FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate
External: 3.9-inch, AMOLED
|6.2-inch FHD+, 1-120Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 / Exynos 2400
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|RAM, Storage and Price
|8GB/256GB
8GB/512GB
|8GB/128GB
8GB/256GB
|Cameras
|Wide: 12MP or 50MP
Ultra-wide: 12MP
Front: 10MP
|Wide: 50MP
Ultra-wide: 12MP
Telephoto: 10MP, 3.0X optical
Front: 12MP
|Battery Size
|4,000mAh
|4,000mAh
|Charging Speeds
|25W wired charging, 10W wireless charging
|25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging
Summary
It would probably be pretty fair to say that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is just a variation of the Galaxy S24 in another form factor. Given that the hardware specifications of the two phones will be mostly similar, such a comparison doesn't sound too outlandish.
If you've been holding off on upgrading your older Galaxy Z Flip phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could be the perfect entryway into the segment. What's more, if you've been holding off on getting a foldable phone, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip lineup is already a very mature and dependable device lineup, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be the perfect opportunity to get in on the action.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 is a standard phone for those who aren't willing to experiment with foldables and would rather get a familiar, but impeccable experience. With the Galaxy S24, which is Android's best alternative to the iPhone 15, you get just that––a reliable and competent handset that just does the job.
Things that are NOT allowed: