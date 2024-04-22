Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Galaxy S24: Fold me, bend me, but don't break me

Intro









For yet another year in a row, we basically expect minor upgrades and enhancements to the Galaxy Z Flip model, with the highest-profile reported upgrade being a slightly larger cover display.





Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 is a no nonsense device that covers all the basics and delivers an outstanding flagship phone experience on Android.





Should we abandon the classic candy-bar experience for a foldable phone ? Could the Galaxy Z Flip 6 be the perfect entryway for everyday users to experience foldables?





Design and Size

As many differences as you want





Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy S24 are two extremely different devices. And it's obvious: the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will reiterate Samsung's commitment to super-compact Galaxy S24 is an aluminum-glass sandwich that embodies everything that is classic. Theand theare two extremely different devices. And it's obvious: thewill reiterate Samsung's commitment to super-compact foldable phones , while theis an aluminum-glass sandwich that embodies everything that is classic.





While the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will remain mostly similar to its predecessor in terms of form factor and overall size, there will reportedly be an even larger cover screen up front. According to industry insiders, the screen could grow from 3.4 inches all the way up to 3.9 inches. This will further maximize the usable screen real estate, which is always a plus, although the difference isn't that drastic and surely wouldn't improve the user experience that much.





Galaxy Z Flip 6 in an unspecified way. After slimming down the folding mechanism of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could probably introduce an internal hinge design that could free up some precious space. That one could be used for the reportedly larger battery that's making its way into the Galaxy Z Flip 6 , but we'll burn that bridge when we get to it. Another rumor reveals that Samsung could be looking into ways to improve the hinge on thein an unspecified way. After slimming down the folding mechanism of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 , thecould probably introduce an internal hinge design that could free up some precious space. That one could be used for the reportedly larger battery that's making its way into the, but we'll burn that bridge when we get to it.





Galaxy S24 hardly needs an introduction: the essential Galaxy flagship is quite compact but capable, with a masterfully crafted exterior that exudes a premium feel. This aluminum-glass sandwich has evolved its signature design over many years, culminating with this here Meanwhile, thehardly needs an introduction: the essential Galaxy flagship is quite compact but capable, with a masterfully crafted exterior that exudes a premium feel. This aluminum-glass sandwich has evolved its signature design over many years, culminating with this here Galaxy phone . You get all the bells and whistles you might expect: complete water- and dust-resistance, a USB Type-C port at the bottom, as well as a punch-hole display.





The Galaxy Z Flip 6 colors might have already leaked: it seems the phone might be available in light blue, light green, silver, and yellow hues. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 can be yours in a trove of colors: Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow. Purchasing the phone through Samsung.com unlocks access to the Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Sandstone Orange colors, which are beautiful.





Display Differences





Of course, the big difference here is the fact that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will arrive with not one, but two displays on board, like most of its predecessors. As we mentioned, there will likely be a 3.9-inch cover screen on the outside of the phone. It will surely be an OLED screen with a decent sharpness and maximum brightness, which would make it more than usable in all kinds of environments.





The internal screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will likely grow slightly, too, mostly likely thanks to bezel slimming. According to most reports, the inner screen will be a 6.7-inch one, a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display most certainly with a FHD+ resolution of 2640 by 1080 pixels and up to 120Hz refresh rate for the ultimate smoothness.





Hopefully, we get treated to a much less pronounced display crease this time around.





Meanwhile, with the Galaxy S24 relies on a 6.2-inch screen Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with FHD+ resolution and up to 120Hz of maximum refresh rate as well.





Performance and Software

Snapdragon vs Exynos





Galaxy Z Flip 6 . The best current chip for Android devices is set to make another appearance on Samsung's flagship foldables, and for now, we only have a few unlikely rumors that some regions might score a Galaxy Z Flip 6 with the Exynos 2400 chip. As a refresher, while using both Snapdragon and Exynos chips on its flagship devices is a commonplace practice with the regular Galaxy lineup, Samsung is yet to resort to this solution on its foldable devices. We will most certainly see the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip power the. The best current chip for Android devices is set to make another appearance on Samsung's flagship foldables, and for now, we only have a few unlikely rumors that some regions might score awith the Exynos 2400 chip. As a refresher, while using both Snapdragon and Exynos chips on its flagship devices is a commonplace practice with the regular Galaxy lineup, Samsung is yet to resort to this solution on its foldable devices.



Recommended Stories

Galaxy S24 is a prime example of such a differentiation: the phone comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 top performer in the US, while most other international markets carry the Exynos version of the device. With the Galaxy S24 lineup. Theis a prime example of such a differentiation: the phone comes with thetop performer in the US, while most other international markets carry the Exynos version of the device. With the Galaxy S23 models, we thought Samsung might have ceased this practice, but alas, it's fully back on with thelineup.





In terms of memory and storage, we will likely get 8GB of RAM on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 , along with 256 and 512GB of available storage. That could be bit better than the 128GB and 256GB storage variants that the Galaxy S24 comes with; the flagship also has 8GB of RAM on board.





In terms of software support, Samsung recently committed to providing seven years of software support for its devices, which is as good as it gets! Either of the Galaxy S24 or the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will easily be supported until the end of this decade.





Camera

Dual vs triple





Samsung's foldable phones , especially the Flip ones, have never been about camera prowess. In reality, the dual-camera system that has graced most recent Galaxy Z Flip device is just there to provide essential functionalities and doesn't really deliver anything spectacular in terms of features or overall image quality. But that's not bad at all: it's plenty good for regular use and will hardly disappoint. Surely, the lack of a telephoto camera is concerning, but isn't a dealbreaker.





Galaxy Z Flip 6 could either accommodate a duo of 12MP cameras, like the ones on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, or switch things up a bit and adopt the The particular setup of thecould either accommodate a duo of 12MP cameras, like the ones on theand the Galaxy Z Flip 4, or switch things up a bit and adopt the Galaxy Z Fold 5 's main 50MP camera for a serious bump in image quality.





Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 wasn't terribly different from its predecessor either. It comes with identical camera hardware as the Galaxy S23 , which means that we get the same 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto cameras. The brunt of the changes lies in the software changes that Samsung has thrown.









Audio Quality and Haptics





The Galaxy Z Flip 5 delivered wonderful audio from its speakers, so our expectations for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 are already very high.





Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 is also an awesome phone when it comes to audio quality.





Battery Life and Charging

Galaxy Z Flip to get a much-needed boost





Rumors have it that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could score a much-needed battery capacity boost. Rumors claim we should expect a 4,000mAh battery on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 , a very welcome upgrade over the Galaxy Z Flip 5 's 3,700mAh battery. Paired with the more efficient Snapdragon (or Exynos) chip on deck, this could lead to very decent battery life on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 .





With the Galaxy S24 , we have a déjà vu situation. This one is also equipped with a 4,000mAh battery on board, so we could anticipate that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could last just as long as the flagship phone.





In terms of charging, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will likely come along with 25W wired charging, as well as 10W wireless charging. The Galaxy S24 supports 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.





Specs Comparison









Summary





It would probably be pretty fair to say that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is just a variation of the Galaxy S24 in another form factor. Given that the hardware specifications of the two phones will be mostly similar, such a comparison doesn't sound too outlandish.





If you've been holding off on upgrading your older Galaxy Z Flip phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could be the perfect entryway into the segment. What's more, if you've been holding off on getting a foldable phone , Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip lineup is already a very mature and dependable device lineup, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be the perfect opportunity to get in on the action.



