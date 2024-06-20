Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Flip 5: All expected differences

Intro





Flip phone lovers, gather 'round the campfire: the most exciting moment of the year is coming, Samsung is about to release its next generation Galaxy Flip!









Last year was a watershed moment for Samsung's clamshell flip phones: the Flip 5 introduced a big Cover Screen for the first time in the series, so what will the Flip 6 bring?





Leaks and rumors talk about a nearly 10% increase in battery size, an improved main camera, and an even larger Cover Screen. And all of this along with the usual upgrades like a new and faster processor.





Design and Size

Same or very, very similar





With nearly identical size and weight, the Flip 6 design is not likely to change much from the Flip 5, at least according to the leaks and rumors.





Maybe expect to see flatter sides and new color options, but not much else.





Some rumors suggest the Flip 6 might get dust-proofing (the Flip 5 is only water resistant at the moment), but those remain unconfirmed, so we would not read too much into them.





The big questions will be around durability and the quality of the hinge, and Samsung has surely made some welcome improvements in the past year, but we have no specifics yet about the Flip 6.





As for colors, here are the rumored color options for the Flip 6:

Blue

Mint

Silver shadow

Yellow

*White - online exclusive

*Crafted black - online exclusive

*Peach - online exclusive

