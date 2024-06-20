Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Flip 5: All expected differences

By
0comments
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Flip 5: All expected differences

Intro


Flip phone lovers, gather 'round the campfire: the most exciting moment of the year is coming, Samsung is about to release its next generation Galaxy Flip!

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to get its official debut at Samsung Unpacked on July 10th, 2024, and it will arrive alongside other new Samsung devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the new Galaxy Watch 7 series.

Last year was a watershed moment for Samsung's clamshell flip phones: the Flip 5 introduced a big Cover Screen for the first time in the series, so what will the Flip 6 bring?

Leaks and rumors talk about a nearly 10% increase in battery size, an improved main camera, and an even larger Cover Screen. And all of this along with the usual upgrades like a new and faster processor.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Flip 5 differences:

Galaxy Z Flip 6Galaxy Z Flip 5
Similar dual camera, but now with 50MP main camDual 12MP camera (main and ultra-wide)
Bigger, 4000mAh battery3,700mAh battery
Cover Screen to extend to the edgeSlightly smaller Cover Screen, does not reach the edges
Newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processorSnapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip
12GB RAM8GB RAM
Same 256GB/512GB storage options256GB or 512GB storage options
Possibly more angular designSlightly more rounded edges
$100 price increasewas a  $1,000 price
New AI features are possibleSome Galaxy AI features
Seven years of software updates Four years of software updates

Table of Contents:

Design and Size

Same or very, very similar

With nearly identical size and weight, the Flip 6 design is not likely to change much from the Flip 5, at least according to the leaks and rumors.

Maybe expect to see flatter sides and new color options, but not much else.

Some rumors suggest the Flip 6 might get dust-proofing (the Flip 5 is only water resistant at the moment), but those remain unconfirmed, so we would not read too much into them.

The big questions will be around durability and the quality of the hinge, and Samsung has surely made some welcome improvements in the past year, but we have no specifics yet about the Flip 6.

As for colors, here are the rumored color options for the Flip 6:
  • Blue
  • Mint
  • Silver shadow
  • Yellow
  • *White - online exclusive
  • *Crafted black - online exclusive
  • *Peach - online exclusive

Display Differences

Chipping away at the hinge

The new and larger cover screen of the Flip 5 was a huge and very welcome change last year. This year, it might improve even further as the Flip 6 cover screen should stretch all the way to the edges, possibly even wrapping around the camera.

The main screen, however, is expected to remain the same 6.7-inch size.

Of course, all eyes will be on that crease, which Samsung phones have had since the beginning. Will this finally be the year the crease is gone? Last year, Samsung brought a new water-drop style hinge that was an improvement, but a very subtle one.

This year, we have even better news: sources claim Samsung will use thicker cover glass material (50nm on the Flip 6 vs 30nm on the Flip 5). This will not only make the main screen less prone to scratches, but should help make the crease less visible too.

Don't expect the crease to go away completely, though. The same sources say Samsung is working on a new type of hinge for the next Flip 7, and that's when we can finally get rid of the crease for good.

As for biometrics, don't expect anything new: Flip 6 users will have the traditional fingerprint reader embedded in the power key on the side, just like before.

Performance and Software

Faster chip, long update commitment

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will benefit from the newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a nice - even if slight - upgrade from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on the Flip 5.

We know that all the new AI features are particularly sensitive to RAM and the Flip 5 already had a decent amount at 8GB RAM. The Flip 6, however, is expected to make the jump to 12GB RAM, a welcome upgrade that will future-proof it.

The Flip 6 will surely arrive with the latest Android 14 version, spiced up with Samsung's One UI software in its latest One UI 6.1 version.

More specifically, we expect One UI 6.1.1 on the Flip 6 and its marquee feature is rumored to be an AI trick that allows you to draw over a portrait photo to create an animated version of the person. That sure sounds cool.

We also expect the Flip 6 to get Samsung's promise for seven years of software updates, which would make the phone more future-proof. For context, the Flip 5 arrived with a promise of four years of updates.

Camera

New main camera and AI tricks

Samsung's Flip phones never had the best cameras because of the limited space. Compared to the Galaxy S series, for example, you lack a telephoto camera on the Flip models.

Unfortunately, that is not changing in the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which will have two cameras like before, a main and an ultra-wide one.

However, one important upgrade is happening: Samsung will bump up the specs for the main camera to 50-megapixels. In reality, you will probably get pixel-binned images of around 12MP in size, but with cleaner detail in low light. You will also probably be able to shoot full-res, detailed 50MP photos as an option, if you choose so.

The rest seems mostly unchanged: expect a familiar 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP selfie camera on the inside screen.

Samsung is obviously pushing AI features heavily, so it is almost certain that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will support the Generative Edit features we have already seen on other Galaxies (move an object in a photo, resize it or even remove it easily). However, new AI tricks might be in the works too, and we will soon find out more.

Battery Life and Charging

A welcome improvement in battery life

Battery life was never great on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, but the new Flip 6 might finally improve on that thanks to a nearly 10% increase in battery size.

Rumors say the Flip 6 might get a 4,000mAh battery, an upgrade from the 3,700mAh battery size on the Flip 5. The battery technology itself remains the same, with two smaller battery cells in each half of the phone. And the good news is that despite this battery bump, the Flip 6 will not weigh more.

We will be testing battery life in detail and give you more specific numbers when we have the phones, so stay tuned for that.

As for charging, no changes: Samsung sticks with 25-watt charging speeds via a wire. Last year, we measure that it took about one hour and a half to fully charge the Flip 5, and now with the bigger battery on the Flip 6 this might take a few minutes longer.

Recommended Stories
Both the Flip 6 and Flip 5 should have wireless charging support at around 15 watts, and both also support reverse wireless charging. 

Specs Comparison


And below you can find an overview of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Flip 5 specs differences:

Galaxy Z Flip 6*Flip 5
Size, weight
Unfolded: 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm
Folded: 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9mm
187g weight		Unfolded: 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm
Folded: 85.1 x 71.9 x 15.1 mm
187g weight
ScreenSlightly larger Cover Screen
6.7" OLED Main Screen		3.4" OLED Cover Screen
6.7" OLED Main Screen
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Gen 3
8GB RAM		Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
8GB RAM
RAM, Storage12/256GB
12/512GB		8/256GB
8/512GB
Cameras50MP main
12MP ultra-wide

10MP selfie cam		12MP main
12MP ultra-wide

10MP selfie came
Battery4000 mAh3700 mAh
ChargingUSB-C
25W wired charge
15W wireless
USB-C
25W wired charge
15W wireless
*All Galaxy Z Flip 6 specs above are based on leaks and rumors, and are NOT official.

Summary


We should mention one important detail before we wrap up: price!

Rumors claim Samsung will hike the price of the Flip 6 with a starting price of $1,100 for the 256GB model (up from $1,000), while the 512GB Flip 6 is expected to sell for $1,220. Let's just hope that Samsung has some great trade-in deals in place because this one might be a bit tough to swallow.

But is the Flip 6 a worthy upgrade, price aside?

Well, Flip 5 owners probably should not bother. The slightly larger screen, slight improvements to battery life and the upgraded main camera are nice and all, but probably not worth upgrading right away (unless you have a great trade-in deal).

Samsung's focus, however, surely is on making the best Flip on the market and attracting those who own a traditional phone or an older flip phone. For them, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 might just have the right amount of innovation.

In either case, we will know all the official details on July 10th at Samsung Unpacked, so stay tuned, flip phone lovers!

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/62-200/Victor-H.jpg
Victor Hristov Mobile Tech Review Journalist
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
IKEA may have just put an end to overpriced USB-C cables
IKEA may have just put an end to overpriced USB-C cables
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family

Latest News

AT&T closing the community forum where subscribers could vent
AT&T closing the community forum where subscribers could vent
Realme brings its “flagship killer,” the GT 6, to international markets
Realme brings its “flagship killer,” the GT 6, to international markets
Amazon's uber-juicy deal on the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 is back, saving you $270
Amazon's uber-juicy deal on the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 is back, saving you $270
iPhone 16 Battery and charging: Here's what to expect
iPhone 16 Battery and charging: Here's what to expect
Fitbit app settings are getting a Material You makeover
Fitbit app settings are getting a Material You makeover
Weekly deals under $100: Save on the Moto G Stylus (2023), JBL headphones, and more
Weekly deals under $100: Save on the Moto G Stylus (2023), JBL headphones, and more

Related Content

Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Motorola Razr Plus (2024): Expected differences
Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Motorola Razr Plus (2024): Expected differences
Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Galaxy Z Flip 6: Which one is the right fit for you?
Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Galaxy Z Flip 6: Which one is the right fit for you?
Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs iPhone 16 Pro: We compare the incomparable
Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs iPhone 16 Pro: We compare the incomparable
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Galaxy S24: Fold me, bend me, but don't break me
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Galaxy S24: Fold me, bend me, but don't break me
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Motorola Razr Plus (2023): which is the best flip phone?
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Motorola Razr Plus (2023): which is the best flip phone?
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: all about the new Flex Screen
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: all about the new Flex Screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless