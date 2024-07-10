Galaxy Z Flip 6: Size Comparison
The modern, flexible family of the classic flip phone now has one more member - the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Samsun's latest flip foldable is now official, and comes with a lot of promises, a bigger and more useful cover screen, and practically no change in sheer dimensions.
And when it comes to flip foldables, size is extremely important. After all, the initial idea of the flip or clamshell design was to make the phone super compact. So, let's see how the newly announced Galaxy Z Flip 6 stacks against its predecessors, as well as some rivals, such as the Motorola Razr, Oppo Find N Flip, and the Huawei Pocket.
Galaxy Z Flip 6 Family Comparison
The overall design and size of the Galaxy Flip series haven't changed in the past couple of generations. The Z Flip 5 is basically identical to the new model, and the Z Flip 4 is not far off either. The weight is also identical, and we guess this simplifies things if you're choosing out of the Galaxy Z Flip pool. One less variable to worry about.
Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Oppo Find N3 Flip
The Oppo Find N Flip series was a huge hit, mainly because it had a proper cover screen and you could do a lot of things older Galaxy Flip models couldn't. Now, with the latest iteration of the Galaxy Flip, things have changed. The Oppo Find N3 Flip is bulkier and heavier, and overall, it doesn't offer the same advantages as its predecessors. At least compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 6.
Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Motorola Razr Plus (2024)
The latest addition to the Razr family comes with a very stylish proposition. The Motorola Razr Plus (2024) is a hip device that builds upon the success of previous Razr flip phones. The Razr 50 Ultra, for example, was one of the first flip phones to feature a fully functional cover screen. When it comes to size and weight, both phones are in the same ballpark.
Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Huawei P50 Pocket
A blast from the past. The Huawei P50 Pocket is now almost three years old, but it's still a stylish masterpiece when it comes to design. The overall dimensions are also quite decent in comparison to the Galaxy Z Flip 6, with a couple of millimeters difference here and there, and a few grams of added weight.
Conclusion
The market for flip foldables is developing at a very fast pace. As we type this, new Honor Flip phones are getting ready to be unveiled, and the other big players on the foldable scene don't slack off. Samsung seems a bit stuck with the Galaxy Z Flip, once hailed as the most affordable foldable phone, outselling many competitors with the Z Flip 3. The Z Flip 6 is more of the same, and we're not sure this will cut it.
