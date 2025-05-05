Sweetly discounted, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is now an even better pick for foldable fans
If you're a Samsung fan in the market for a new compact phone, now is the time to act! Amazon is currently selling the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in Silver for $150 off its price, letting you get one with 256GB of storage for just under $950. Not too shabby, considering this fella usually sells for around $1,100.
Our advice: don't miss out! The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is worth every penny. Thanks to its clamshell foldable design, it fits easily in pockets, making it a great choice if you want a compact phone when not in use and a larger screen when you need it.
But power and compactness aren’t the only things this phone has going for it. The 50MP main camera captures stunningly detailed photos and records crisp 4K video, ensuring every special moment looks gorgeous. And when it comes to battery life, there's no need to worry—despite its 4,000mAh power cell, it still delivers up to 16 hours of web browsing or over 9 hours of video streaming before needing a recharge.
Bottom line: if you're looking for a feature-packed foldable at a great price, this deal is hard to beat. Don't wait too long—tap the offer button and grab your Galaxy Z Flip 6 now!
Alternatively, you can score a unit on Samsung.com, where you can also save $150. Just select the option saying you don't have a device to trade. However, if you do have a phone you can part with, you can save up to $700. So, it's not a bad idea to check out how much Samsung will give you for your old handset.
And don't let its fragile look fool you; this is a heavy lifter. Equipped with a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM, it effortlessly handles everything from daily multitasking to intensive workloads. Whether you're gaming, streaming, or juggling multiple apps at once, you can expect a smooth and responsive experience every time.
