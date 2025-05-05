Sweetly discounted, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is now an even better pick for foldable fans

Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

If you're a Samsung fan in the market for a new compact phone, now is the time to act! Amazon is currently selling the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in Silver for $150 off its price, letting you get one with 256GB of storage for just under $950. Not too shabby, considering this fella usually sells for around $1,100.

Alternatively, you can score a unit on Samsung.com, where you can also save $150. Just select the option saying you don't have a device to trade. However, if you do have a phone you can part with, you can save up to $700. So, it's not a bad idea to check out how much Samsung will give you for your old handset.

Snag the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 256GB of storage at a $150 discount on Amazon! With its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, this foldable delivers blazing-fast performance for everything from multitasking to gaming. Plus, its high-quality camera ensures you can capture stunning photos with ease. Act now and save big before the deal disappears!
Alternatively, you can get the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 256GB of storage from Samsung.com, saving up to $700 with a trade-in—or $150 without one. Don’t miss out!
Our advice: don't miss out! The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is worth every penny. Thanks to its clamshell foldable design, it fits easily in pockets, making it a great choice if you want a compact phone when not in use and a larger screen when you need it.

And don't let its fragile look fool you; this is a heavy lifter. Equipped with a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM, it effortlessly handles everything from daily multitasking to intensive workloads. Whether you're gaming, streaming, or juggling multiple apps at once, you can expect a smooth and responsive experience every time.

But power and compactness aren’t the only things this phone has going for it. The 50MP main camera captures stunningly detailed photos and records crisp 4K video, ensuring every special moment looks gorgeous. And when it comes to battery life, there's no need to worry—despite its 4,000mAh power cell, it still delivers up to 16 hours of web browsing or over 9 hours of video streaming before needing a recharge.

Bottom line: if you're looking for a feature-packed foldable at a great price, this deal is hard to beat. Don't wait too long—tap the offer button and grab your Galaxy Z Flip 6 now!
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
