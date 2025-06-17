Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 6, making it extremely hard to resist
The phone is discounted by $200, offering even more value for money at its current price. Don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We may be expecting Samsung to release its new Galaxy Z Flip 7 this summer, but a sweet $200 discount on Amazon makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 just an irresistible purchase.
Thanks to this price cut, you can treat yourself to the 256GB version of this foldable powerhouse for just under $900. Not too shabby, considering it usually costs around $1,100. Be sure to act fast and grab one with this deal as soon as possible, as the discount has been available for a while now. You never know when it could expire.
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is still one of the best foldable phones on the market, so you shouldn’t feel any buyer’s remorse when going for it. With its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it delivers fast performance and can handle anything you throw at it, including demanding games.
In addition, it rocks a 50MP main camera, capable of taking stunning photos with vibrant colors. And when it's time to record a video, the snapper ensures you capture every moment in crisp 4K resolution.
All in all, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is worth every penny and is definitely one of the best phones you can buy. So don't wait around! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and grab one at a bargain price today!
Thanks to this price cut, you can treat yourself to the 256GB version of this foldable powerhouse for just under $900. Not too shabby, considering it usually costs around $1,100. Be sure to act fast and grab one with this deal as soon as possible, as the discount has been available for a while now. You never know when it could expire.
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is still one of the best foldable phones on the market, so you shouldn’t feel any buyer’s remorse when going for it. With its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it delivers fast performance and can handle anything you throw at it, including demanding games.
In addition, it rocks a 50MP main camera, capable of taking stunning photos with vibrant colors. And when it's time to record a video, the snapper ensures you capture every moment in crisp 4K resolution.
Being on the smaller side, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 may not pack a massive 5,000mAh battery, but its 4,000mAh power cell can still get you through the day without any pit stops for charging. Specifically, the battery should provide up to 16 hours of web browsing or just over nine hours of video streaming before needing a charge.
All in all, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is worth every penny and is definitely one of the best phones you can buy. So don't wait around! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and grab one at a bargain price today!
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: