Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Galaxy Z Flip 6: Which one is the right fit for you?

For starters, it's obvious that both are pretty different devices: a more compact take on the foldable in the face of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 , while the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is your over-the-top book-sized productivity machine.





Which one should you buy if you're in the market for a foldable device?





Design and Display Quality

Apples to oranges





The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will carry the same design language as their predecessor, with just slight alterations and design evolutions.





The Galaxy Z Fold 6 might be scoring a lighter titanium frame as well as sturdier display glass that could all but eliminate the unsightly display crease that has always plagued Samsung foldables.





Galaxy Z Flip 6 would remain mostly similar to the Meanwhile, thewould remain mostly similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 , with a similar design language, and the only major difference being a slightly larger cover screen that will span over the whole upper portion of the device.





The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be the larger and more unwieldy device, but it'll also the one you can use completely folded almost all the time thanks to the large external screen. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 , on the other hand, will be just as large unfolded as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in its folded state. Alas, the Flip would be nowhere near us usable when folded, because its cover screen will probably only have a limited use.





There are rumors about major improvements and refinements to the hinge mechanisms on both devices––we'll see how any of those pan out.





Both devices are expected to be IPX8-rated, which means that they will be water-resistant in up to 1.5m of water for up to 30 minutes. They won't be dust-proof, as the moving parts can't be protected from dust and other particles.





The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will likely come with a 6.4-inch external screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, while its inner display will boast a more-squarish-than-before 1.08:1 aspect ratio. A wider aspect ratio will make the external screen of the Fold that much more usable, as it will eliminate the TV remote syndrome of its predecessors.





Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will boast an inner screen in the ballpark of 6.7 inches. The outer one could grow to 3.9 inches across, up from the 3.4 inches on the previous model.





Aside from those changes, we expect Samsung to NOT change the specs that much: all displays will be OLED ones, with dynamic refresh rates of up to 120Hz, and judging from the latest trends, with extremely high maximum brightness. The latter could boost the legibility under extreme lighting, like when you go out for lunch at noon and check up on your bestie.





Performance and Software

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 here to save us





Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will come along with the Qualcomm Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6, thankfully. Both theand thewill come along with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 . Contrary to the always looming threat of equipping its foldables with the universally disliked Exynos chips, rumors point out we might not get any of those in the upcomingand Fold 6, thankfully.





Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with the And judging from our experience with thewith the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung could have a winner on its hands. The Galaxy S24 Ultra boasted superb CPU and GPU performance, giving all the competition a serious run for the money.





In terms of memory and storage, expect 12GB of RAM in the Galaxy Z Fold 6 , while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could score 8 or 12GB of RAM. Storage-wise, however, both could start with 256GB of native storage, which is great, and while the Z Flip 6 will be available with up to 512GB, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will likely sport a 1TB version as well.





We expect that Samsung's foldables will be supported for seven years with major Android/One UI and security patches. Samsung matches Google in this excellent metric, which is very user-friendly and means you will be able to use your device until the end of the decade if you wish so.

Camera Some upgrades here and there

We'll most probably find a triple camera setup on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 that's not much different from the one on the previous Galaxy Z Fold model. We don't expect you to know the specs by heart, so here's a recap: a 50MP main camera, aided by a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP telephoto with 3X optical zoom is what you'll get on the next Fold. We expect multiple software and algorithm improvements to make up the majority of potential camera upgrades, seeing that the hardware will remain unchanged.

This probably won't apply to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 , which is rumored to be scoring a 50MP main camera of its own in lieu of the 12MP that was used across most previous Z Flip generations. Such a camera will possibly output 12.5MP images, but will allow Samsung to employ quad-pixel binning, or bundle up four sensor pixels into one. This will boost low-light sensitivity and deliver better photos at night.

Battery Life and Charging The Z Fold 6 will likely have the upper hand

Now, according to the rumors, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will pack a battery in the ballpark of ~4,600mAh, which would be a small but notable upgrade over the 4,400mAh battery of the previous model. Paired with the efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , we expect that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will deliver more than decent battery life.



Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could feature a 4,000mAh battery, a very decent update over the 3,700mAh battery found on the older Galaxy Z Flip 5 . A pretty welcome upgrade, which could alleviate some battery life woes that previous Galaxy Z Flip phones had, with their okayish battery life that had tons of room for improvement.





Charging-wise, we are unsure if Samsung will move away from its 25W fast wired charging. We'd love to see the Galaxy Z Fold 6 support the Galaxy S24 Ultra 's much faster 45W charging, though we wouldn't hold our breath. Meanwhile, the Z Flip 6 will likely feature 25W wired charging, too.





Which one should you buy?





The Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 are two different devices which will share some aspects, but won't be interchangeable. If you want a more compact phone, you will surely want to go with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 . If you're looking to maximize your productivity and enjoy a monstrous inner display, you'd go with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 .



