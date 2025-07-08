Who needs the Z Flip 7 FE when the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is on sale at these huge Prime Day discounts?
Amazon is selling the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at new record low prices in 256 and 512GB storage variants right before the official launch of the Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you feel like you simply cannot wait until... tomorrow, one of the best foldable phones money can buy in the US is massively discounted today in both 256 and 512GB storage variants. The latter Galaxy Z Flip 6 model is marked down by no less than 320 bucks from a $1,219.99 list price, while the former can be had for a nice and round $300 under a regular price of $1,099.99 with (almost) no special requirements.
All you need to claim this sweet Prime Day 2025 deal is, well, an Amazon Prime membership, which shouldn't come as a big surprise or prove to be a major inconvenience for most bargain hunters out there.
If you hurry, you can choose from three colorways as far as the cheapest Z Flip 6 configuration is concerned and a grand total of four paint jobs if you're a digital hoarder in need of the costlier variant. Both come with the same generous 12GB RAM count, mind you, as well as a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a beautiful 6.7-inch foldable AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support, and a... respectable 3.4-inch cover screen limited to 60Hz technology.
With an undoubtedly improved and enlarged Galaxy Z Flip 7 right around the corner, it might feel difficult to settle for last year's Android clamshell... until you look closely at those amazing new discounts. At up to $320 off its list prices, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could be more affordable than the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, basically making Samsung's first-ever Fan Edition foldable pointless before it even sees daylight.
The Z Flip 7 Fan Edition, remember, is expected to "borrow" a lot of the Z Flip 6's key specs, including the aforementioned 6.7 and 3.4-inch screens, 4,000mAh battery, and 50 + 12MP dual rear-facing camera system. Of course, the Z Flip 7 is likely to bump up pretty much all of those numbers, as well as the price points, further enhancing the appeal of an already phenomenal Galaxy Z Flip 6 Prime Day 2025 promotion.
08 Jul, 2025Who needs the Z Flip 7 FE when the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is on sale at these huge Prime Day discounts?
20 Feb, 2025New Amazon promo makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 512GB $271 cheaper than usual
09 Jan, 2025Samsung hosts yet another Galaxy Z Flip 6 promo, saving you up to $800 with trade-ins
22 Nov, 2024The 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 6 is unbelievably affordable at $437 off for Black Friday
19 Nov, 2024Sweet Black Friday deal slashes $300 off Samsung's 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 6 with no trade-in
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: