All you need to claim this sweet Prime Day 2025 deal is, well, an Amazon Prime membership, which shouldn't come as a big surprise or prove to be a major inconvenience for most bargain hunters out there.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 $300 off (27%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Primary Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Cover Super AMOLED Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, Android 15, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 $320 off (26%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Primary Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Cover Super AMOLED Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, Android 15, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon





Z Flip 6 configuration is concerned and a grand total of four paint jobs if you're a digital hoarder in need of the costlier variant. Both come with the same generous 12GB RAM count, mind you, as well as a powerful Qualcomm If you hurry, you can choose from three colorways as far as the cheapestconfiguration is concerned and a grand total of four paint jobs if you're a digital hoarder in need of the costlier variant. Both come with the same generous 12GB RAM count, mind you, as well as a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a beautiful 6.7-inch foldable AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support, and a... respectable 3.4-inch cover screen limited to 60Hz technology.



, remember, is expected to "borrow" a lot of the , including the aforementioned 6.7 and 3.4-inch screens, 4,000mAh battery, and 50 + 12MP dual rear-facing camera system. Of course, the Z Flip 7 is likely to bump up pretty much all of those numbers, as well as the price points, further enhancing the appeal of an already phenomenal Galaxy Z Flip 6 Prime Day 2025 promotion. The Z Flip 7 Fan Edition , remember, is expected to "borrow" a lot of the Z Flip 6's key specs , including the aforementioned 6.7 and 3.4-inch screens, 4,000mAh battery, and 50 + 12MP dual rear-facing camera system. Of course, theis likely to bump up pretty much all of those numbers, as well as the price points, further enhancing the appeal of an already phenomenalPrime Day 2025 promotion.

If you feel like you simply cannot wait until... tomorrow , one of the best foldable phones money can buy in the US is massively discounted today in both 256 and 512GB storage variants. The lattermodel is marked down by no less than 320 bucks from a $1,219.99 list price, while the former can be had for a nice and round $300 under a regular price of $1,099.99 with (almost) no special requirements.