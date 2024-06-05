Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Galaxy Z Flip 6 battery and charging: The rumors so far

By
Galaxy Z Flip 6 battery and charging: Expected upgrades
July is almost here, which means that we will soon be seeing Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 clamshell foldable phone. Among the upgrades with this generation we also expect some changes to the battery capacity and, possibly, the battery life as well.

Here you will find everything we know about the battery and charging capabilities of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, based on reports and leaks that pop up before the phone gets its official announcement at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 expected battery upgrades


Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 will use two batteries, similar to its predecessors. Last year's Galaxy Z Flip 5 had a combined battery capacity of 3700mAh, a combined capacity of the 971mAh and 2620mAh cell.

According to a recent FCC certification, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will use two batteries with model numbers EB-BF741ABY (1097mAh) and EB-BF742ABY (2790mAh), totaling 3887mAh. Samsung might market this combined capacity as a typical 4000mAh, similar to how it promotes the Galaxy S24's 3880mAh capacity as 4000mAh.

The new batteries will represent an 8.3% increase over the Galaxy Z Flip 5's battery capacity and an 8.1% increase when comparing the marketed typical capacities of 4000mAh and 3700mAh. The FCC filing also indicates that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will have the model number SM-F741U in the U.S.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 expected charging upgrades


There have been no leaks to indicate any changes to the maximum charging speeds, both wired and wireless, coming with the Galaxy Z Flip 6. That leaves us to suspect the new Samsung clamshell will come with the same:

  • 25W wired charging
  • 15W wireless charging
  • 4.5W reverse wireless charging
