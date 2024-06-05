Galaxy Z Flip 6 battery and charging: The rumors so far





Here you will find everything we know about the battery and charging capabilities of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 , based on reports and leaks that pop up before the phone gets its official announcement at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event.





Galaxy Z Flip 6 expected battery upgrades





Galaxy Z Flip 6 will use two batteries, similar to its predecessors. Last year's



According to a recent FCC certification, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will use two batteries with model numbers EB-BF741ABY (1097mAh) and EB-BF742ABY (2790mAh), totaling 3887mAh. Samsung might market this combined capacity as a typical 4000mAh, similar to how it promotes the



The new batteries will represent an 8.3% increase over the Galaxy Z Flip 5 's battery capacity and an 8.1% increase when comparing the marketed typical capacities of 4000mAh and 3700mAh. The FCC filing also indicates that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will have the model number SM-F741U in the U.S. Samsung'swill use two batteries, similar to its predecessors. Last year's Galaxy Z Flip 5 had a combined battery capacity of 3700mAh, a combined capacity of the 971mAh and 2620mAh cell.According to a recent FCC certification, thewill use two batteries with model numbers EB-BF741ABY (1097mAh) and EB-BF742ABY (2790mAh), totaling 3887mAh. Samsung might market this combined capacity as a typical 4000mAh, similar to how it promotes the Galaxy S24 's 3880mAh capacity as 4000mAh.The new batteries will represent an 8.3% increase over the's battery capacity and an 8.1% increase when comparing the marketed typical capacities of 4000mAh and 3700mAh. The FCC filing also indicates that thewill have the model number SM-F741U in the U.S.





Galaxy Z Flip 6 expected charging upgrades





There have been no leaks to indicate any changes to the maximum charging speeds, both wired and wireless, coming with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 . That leaves us to suspect the new Samsung clamshell will come with the same:





25W wired charging

15W wireless charging

4.5W reverse wireless charging