At $200 off, the 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a flipping-good deal
The phone offers fast performance, takes gorgeous photos and is a bargain at its current price. Don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The new Razr Ultra (2025) and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 are among the best foldable phones on the market, both offering top-tier performance in a compact clamshell form factor. However, even though the latest Razr is more powerful than the Z Flip and its 1TB version is selling for $200 off at the official store, Samsung fans will still favor the tech giant’s clamshell star over Motorola's latest foldable beast.
Powered by the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, Samsung's answer to Motorola's Razrs tackles multitasking, gaming, and demanding tasks with ease. And since it's important for a phone like that to have capable cameras, too, its 50MP main snapper takes gorgeous photos with high detail and vibrant colors. It can even record videos in 4K, letting you capture every moment in stunning clarity.
Of course, a high-end phone must also be dependable, which is why its 4,000mAh power cell can last you the day without top-ups. And as we found out in our dedicated review, the battery lets you browse the web for up to 16 hours or stream videos for slightly over 9 hours non-stop before requiring a recharge.
So, yeah! The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a phenomenal phone which is now available at a phenomenal price. Therefore, don't wait—get yours today!
So, while this article includes a link to Motorola's deal on the Razr Ultra (2025), you'll probably skip it and head straight for Amazon's $200 discount if you're a Galaxy fan looking for a new foldable. Thanks to this price cut, you can get the 256GB version of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for just under $900, instead of its usual price of about $1,100. Just don't wait too long, as this offer has been up for grabs for a while now and could expire soon.
Things that are NOT allowed: