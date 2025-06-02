Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

At $200 off, the 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a flipping-good deal

The phone offers fast performance, takes gorgeous photos and is a bargain at its current price. Don't miss out!

The new Razr Ultra (2025) and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 are among the best foldable phones on the market, both offering top-tier performance in a compact clamshell form factor. However, even though the latest Razr is more powerful than the Z Flip and its 1TB version is selling for $200 off at the official store, Samsung fans will still favor the tech giant’s clamshell star over Motorola's latest foldable beast.

So, while this article includes a link to Motorola's deal on the Razr Ultra (2025), you'll probably skip it and head straight for Amazon's $200 discount if you're a Galaxy fan looking for a new foldable. Thanks to this price cut, you can get the 256GB version of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for just under $900, instead of its usual price of about $1,100. Just don't wait too long, as this offer has been up for grabs for a while now and could expire soon.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 256GB: Save $200!

$200 off (18%)
Snag the Galaxy Z Flip 6 (256GB) for $200 off on Amazon right now! With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and 12GB of RAM under the hood, this foldable champ breezes through multitasking, gaming, and more. Its sharp camera system captures gorgeous photos with ease. Don’t miss out—save now!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Flip 6 256GB: Save up to $700 with trade-in!

$399 99
$1099 99
$700 off (64%)
Alternatively, you can pick the Galaxy Z Flip 6 up on Samsung.com and save up to $700 when you trade in an eligible device. You can save $150 if you don't have a phone to trade.
Buy at Samsung


Powered by the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, Samsung's answer to Motorola's Razrs tackles multitasking, gaming, and demanding tasks with ease. And since it's important for a phone like that to have capable cameras, too, its 50MP main snapper takes gorgeous photos with high detail and vibrant colors. It can even record videos in 4K, letting you capture every moment in stunning clarity.

Save $500 on the Razr Ultra (2025) with a trade-in

$999 99
$1499 99
$500 off (33%)
The Motorola Store still sells the Razr Ultra with a free storage upgrade on the 1TB variant, but it might not last much longer. On top of that, you can get an extra $300 discount by trading in a Motorola Razr+ (2024).
Buy at Motorola


Of course, a high-end phone must also be dependable, which is why its 4,000mAh power cell can last you the day without top-ups. And as we found out in our dedicated review, the battery lets you browse the web for up to 16 hours or stream videos for slightly over 9 hours non-stop before requiring a recharge.

So, yeah! The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a phenomenal phone which is now available at a phenomenal price. Therefore, don't wait—get yours today!
