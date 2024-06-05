Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Galaxy Z Flip 6 camera: These are the upgrades you can expect

By
0comments
Galaxy Z Flip 6 camera: These are the upgrades you can expect
Samsung's foldable phones are not exactly known for their awesome cameras, but this year the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is said to come with at least one important upgrade that would make it a much better camera phone.

For now, though, information about the Z Flip 6 camera system is rather scarce, so we are patiently waiting to find out more via new leaks and rumors before the expected launch in July, when Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event will take place.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 has never been a contender for the best camera phones on the market and it won't be one this year either. That being said, there's a good chance buyers will be happier with the image quality the phone is able to produce this time around.

Side note: check out the types of pre-order deals we expect for the Z Flip 6.

Also check out:

Galaxy Z Flip 6 camera upgrades

Finally, a new main camera for the Flip!


Yes, you read that right: we might be getting a brand new main camera with the Galaxy Z Flip 6. We have been stuck with a 12MP main camera for so long, but now Samsung's more affordable foldable is said to feature a 50MP main camera.

We don't know the details besides its megapixels, but we suspect that it might be the same 50MP primary image sensor that we vigorously tested during our Galaxy Z Fold 5 review. If that's the case, we are looking at a significant jump in image quality.

Larger lenses


Based on leaked case renders for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and an official promo image, we expect Samsung's new clamshell foldable to have larger lenses for the two cameras at the back. Both the case renders and the image showcase a wider circumference or less space between the two cameras.

Check out some of the images yourself:



How many cameras will the Galaxy Z Flip 6 have?


The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will come with three cameras. The main (wide) and ultrawide cameras will be at the back of the phone, while a selfie camera will be embedded in the inner display. We don't expect Samsung to include a third camera with the Z Flip 6.

How many megapixels will the Galaxy Z Flip 6 cameras have?


Here are all of the cameras on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the megapixels they come with:

  • Main (wide-angle): 50MP
  • Ultrawide: 12 MP
  • Inner display selfie camera: 10MP

Galaxy Z Flip 6 expected camera specs


Here's an overview of the expected camera specs for the Galaxy Z Fold 6:

  • Main (wide) camera—50 MP, f/1.8, dual pixel PDAF, optical image stabilization (OIS)
  • Ultrawide camera—12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ field of view (FOV)
  • Inner display selfie camera—10 MP, f/2.2

So, the gist of it is that we are looking forward to a brand new 50MP main camera. Of course, we also expect new camera features to appear thanks to the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and the AI capabilities it enables.

You can also check out our full Galaxy Z Flip 6 specs page for more detailed information about the phone.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals
You soon might be able to fully charge your smartphone battery in one minute
You soon might be able to fully charge your smartphone battery in one minute
iPhone 16 Pro will have a huge camera island, new images reveal
iPhone 16 Pro will have a huge camera island, new images reveal

Latest News

Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless