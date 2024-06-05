Galaxy Z Flip 6 camera: These are the upgrades you can expect
Samsung's foldable phones are not exactly known for their awesome cameras, but this year the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is said to come with at least one important upgrade that would make it a much better camera phone.
For now, though, information about the Z Flip 6 camera system is rather scarce, so we are patiently waiting to find out more via new leaks and rumors before the expected launch in July, when Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event will take place.
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 has never been a contender for the best camera phones on the market and it won't be one this year either. That being said, there's a good chance buyers will be happier with the image quality the phone is able to produce this time around.
Galaxy Z Flip 6 camera upgrades
Finally, a new main camera for the Flip!
Yes, you read that right: we might be getting a brand new main camera with the Galaxy Z Flip 6. We have been stuck with a 12MP main camera for so long, but now Samsung's more affordable foldable is said to feature a 50MP main camera.
We don't know the details besides its megapixels, but we suspect that it might be the same 50MP primary image sensor that we vigorously tested during our Galaxy Z Fold 5 review. If that's the case, we are looking at a significant jump in image quality.
Larger lenses
Based on leaked case renders for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and an official promo image, we expect Samsung's new clamshell foldable to have larger lenses for the two cameras at the back. Both the case renders and the image showcase a wider circumference or less space between the two cameras.
Check out some of the images yourself:
Third party Galaxy Z Flip 6 case. Not from some AliExpress brand. pic.twitter.com/RoWuDWHHNN— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 22, 2024
A render of the Z Flip 6 showing what appear to be larger lenses for the main and ultrawide cameras.
How many cameras will the Galaxy Z Flip 6 have?
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will come with three cameras. The main (wide) and ultrawide cameras will be at the back of the phone, while a selfie camera will be embedded in the inner display. We don't expect Samsung to include a third camera with the Z Flip 6.
How many megapixels will the Galaxy Z Flip 6 cameras have?
Here are all of the cameras on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the megapixels they come with:
- Main (wide-angle): 50MP
- Ultrawide: 12 MP
- Inner display selfie camera: 10MP
Galaxy Z Flip 6 expected camera specs
Here's an overview of the expected camera specs for the Galaxy Z Fold 6:
- Main (wide) camera—50 MP, f/1.8, dual pixel PDAF, optical image stabilization (OIS)
- Ultrawide camera—12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ field of view (FOV)
- Inner display selfie camera—10 MP, f/2.2
So, the gist of it is that we are looking forward to a brand new 50MP main camera. Of course, we also expect new camera features to appear thanks to the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and the AI capabilities it enables.
