Galaxy Z Flip 6 camera: These are the upgrades you can expect

For now, though, information about the Z Flip 6 camera system is rather scarce, so we are patiently waiting to find out more via new leaks and rumors before the expected launch in July, when Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event will take place.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 camera upgrades

Finally, a new main camera for the Flip!





Yes, you read that right: we might be getting a brand new main camera with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 . We have been stuck with a 12MP main camera for so long, but now Samsung's more affordable foldable is said to feature a 50MP main camera.





We don't know the details besides its megapixels, but we suspect that it might be the same 50MP primary image sensor that we vigorously tested during our Galaxy Z Fold 5 review . If that's the case, we are looking at a significant jump in image quality.





Larger lenses





Based on leaked case renders for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and an official promo image, we expect Samsung's new clamshell foldable to have larger lenses for the two cameras at the back. Both the case renders and the image showcase a wider circumference or less space between the two cameras.





Check out some of the images yourself:





Third party Galaxy Z Flip 6 case. Not from some AliExpress brand. pic.twitter.com/RoWuDWHHNN — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 22, 2024



