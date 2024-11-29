Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
The Best Black Friday phone deals are live: our top picks on Samsung, iPhone and more

By
Black Friday-inspired image with balloons and smartphones, including OnePlus 12 and Galaxy Z Fold 6.
The event shoppers have been waiting all year long for is finally here. While the shopping spree started just today, many sellers have actually been throwing top-notch bargains on some of the best phones in 2024 all week long! Some of the most attractive discounts that went live before the actual Black Friday reached $518 on non-foldable Galaxy flagships. 

Apple iPhone users aren't left out and can splurge on carrier specials, including an iPhone 16 Pro on Verizon with select plans. There are plenty of offers for Motorola, Google Pixel fans to splurge on as well. This Black Friday, Amazon has even launched sales on gaming phones! Stay with us if you want to save up to 100% on your next iPhone or Android model.


Jump to:

Top three Black Friday phone deals:


Galaxy S24+, 512GB: Save $275 this Black Friday

Make your Galaxy upgrade easy on the pocket with Samsung's stunning Black Friday Galaxy S24+ deal. The 512GB Galaxy AI handset is $275 off right now. The offer only applies to Online Exclusive colorways. The S24+ has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates and a high-end processor. Get yours and save now!
$275 off (25%)
$844 99
$1119 99
Buy at Samsung

$250 off the Pixel 9 at Amazon this Black Friday!

The latest non-flagship Pixel phone, the Pixel 9, just returned to its lowest price ever as Amazon relaunches its stunning 31% markdown. That brings the model in Porcelain or Peony with 128GB of storage and a 6.3-inch OLED display under $550. The models in Wintergeen and Obsidian are currently 19% off.
$250 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

512GB Galaxy Z Flip 6 is $350 off at the Samsung Store

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 512GB was $437 off via the Samsung Shop app until yesterday. Currently, the high-class clamshell foldable with a stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X display sells for $350 off at the mobile app and the official store with $250 Samsung Instnat Savings and $100 off the Blue colorway. The model in Mint was $350 off as well, but it's no longer available for purchase.
$350 off (29%)
$869 99
$1219 90
Buy at Samsung

Black Friday Galaxy deals


Last Thursday, the Samsung Shop app launched this year's hottest Black Friday phone sales on Galaxy models. Discounts went as high as $922 on foldables and $518 on non-foldable models. The bargains required no trade-ins and were exclusive to the mobile app. Why are we talking in the past tense? Because the sales are now over.

Black Friday discounts on the Galaxy S24 and other models are still available, but you can now save $800 instead of $922 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or snatch the Galaxy S24 FE for $175 off, not almost $200. Another thing is that the mobile app no longer offers better savings than the official store. Discover the best Black Friday Galaxy phone deals and save big this holiday shopping season!

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is $359 off at Amazon

Amazon makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 256GB of storage a real hit this Black Friday! The model in Titanium Gray (only1) is currently $359 cheaper than usual, landing it under $950. This fella has a top-notch Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM. In addition, it takes beautiful photos and is a true bargain. The model is now 28% off only in Titanium Gray.
$359 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Get the Galaxy S24+ for $256 off on Black Friday at Amazon

The Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage is also available at discounted prices on Black Friday. This fella is just as brilliant as its Ultra relative, though it sports a slightly smaller 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Get your Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy-powered phone and save $256 at Amazon! At the time of writing, only the Onyx Black model is 26% off!
$256 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $200 on the Galaxy S24 FE this Black Friday!

The just-released Galaxy S24 FE is already enjoying a huge $200 price cut at Amazon for Black Friday. You can buy this puppy for less than $450 with Amazon's epic offer. The newly-launched Fan Edition model features a high-res 50 MP camera and takes great-looking photos.
$200 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Flip 6 is $328 off at Amazon this Black Friday

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is one of the best clamshell foldable phones this year. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy-powered device offers Galaxy AI and long software support. Plus, it's available for 30% off its regular price. Get yours in Mint at Amazon and save $328 on Black Friday!
$328 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $158 on the Galaxy S24 256GB at Amazon!

This is just in: the 256GB Galaxy S24 is now $160 off in one colorway only. The model in Marble Gray is a real hit right now, but there are limited quantities in stock. The Galaxy S24 features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip
$158 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 6 is $800 OFF with Samsung Shop app!

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 was available for $922 off its usual price in select colors at the Samsung Shop App. If you missed the chance to get one at such incredible discounts, get the model at the mobile app now if you want to save $800. That brings the 512GB model down to $1,219.99 without trade-ins. Head over to the official store if you don't have the app, as you can find the same discount over there.
$800 off (40%)
$1219 99
$2019 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S24 Ultra: $470 off at Samsung Store

The incredible Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB of storage was a whopping $518 off at the Samsung Shop app until yesterday. The promo is now gone, and you can claim $470 off the high-end Galaxy AI phone with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display at the web version of the Samsung Store. The bargain includes a free storage upgrade on Online Exclusive colors and an extra $350 off with Samsung Instant Savings.
$470 off (33%)
$949 99
$1419 99
Buy at Samsung

$100 off the Galaxy A35 5G via the Samsung Shop app

One of the best sub-$300 options with a Super AMOLED display and top-notch camera right now, the Galaxy A35, is making headlines at the Samsung Shop app. Over here, the model was $130 off until November 28. As of today, you can claim $100 off the handset without trade-ins. However, providing an eligible trade-in can help you get the mid-ranger at even lower prices.
$100 off (25%)
$299 99
$399 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S24 FE is $199 off via the Samsung Shop App

The Galaxy S24 FE is exceptionally affordable this Black Friday. You can get this buddy for $199 off via the Samsung Shop app. That's an unprecedented discount you'll find nowhere else this holiday season. Even at the official store, you can score $175 off the just-released phone with a great camera and high-class display.
$451 24
$649 99
Expired

 Black Friday Motorola deals


There's no shortage of Black Friday Motorola phone sales to pick from! You're especially lucky if you were planning to get a new Razr model this November, for the latest Razr (2024) and the Razr+ (2024) are enjoying their lowest prices at Amazon. The Motorola Edge (2024) is also available for $200 off, and the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is currently a no-brainer at 41% off on Amazon.

If you're looking for something ultra-cheap this Black Friday, consider Motorola's Moto G Play (2024). This one is currently 32% off and at its lowest price on Amazon.

Save $270 on the Motorola Razr+ (2024) in Hot Pink!

The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is another super-hot pick on Black Friday. The clamshell foldable features a 6.9-inch main AMOLED display and a 4-inch secondary display. You can find it for 27% off on Amazon this Black Friday, but only in Hot Pink. Alternatively, you can get the Spring Green colorway for $250 off.
$270 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024): Now 41% off

The latest Moto G Stylus 5G in Scarlet Wave is currently on sale for $163off its price on Amazon. That allows you to get one for less than $240! If you're a stylus phone fan, you should definitely consider this promo. This bad boy has a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip and a beautiful pOLED display.
$163 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon

Score $200 off the Motorola Edge (2024)

The Motorola Edge (2024) is now enjoying crazy-low prices on Amazon for Black Friday. Amazon is currently selling the phone for $200 off. That brings the mid-range phone under the $350 mark, making it a real delight for Motorola fans on a budget. Get yours and save!
$200 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

Razr (2024): Now 39% off on Amazon for Black Friday

Motorola's new affordable clamshell star is currently on sale for 39% off on Amazon. This means you can score one for just under $430—a great price for a foldable phone. This fella is ideal for Razr fans who don't want to cough up too much money!
$275 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Razr (2023): Save 51% on Black Friday!

If you want an ultra-affordable foldable, the Razr (2023) is discounted by 50% on Amazon right now. This means you can snag one for just under $340. The device features a 1.5-inch cover display and a 6.9-inch pOLED main display with 144Hz refresh rates. The discount is for the Sage Green color variant.
$359 off (51%)
Buy at Amazon

Now's the time to save $100 on the Moto G Power 5G (2024)!

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) features a 50 MP main camera with OIS and MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chip, delivering decent everyday performance. The affordable model is now available at incredible prices, offered for $100 off on Amazon.
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

The Motorola Razr+ (2023) is a gem at 45% off

Last year's foldable perfection is part of the Black Friday craze as well. This model has a 3.6-inch external display and a 6.9-inch vivid pOLED main display. The best part about this bad boy is that it's now 45% off for Black Friday! Don't miss out. The Black, Blue, and Magenta color variants are eligible for the discount.
$450 off (45%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $500 on the Razr+ (2023) at Best Buy this Black Friday!

If you want to save even more on last year's clamshell foldable than what Amazon is offering, head over to Best Buy. This seller brings the Razr+ (2023) down by $500, but you can save even $600 with immediate activations.
$500 off (50%)
$499 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Save $350 on the Motorola Edge+ (2023)!

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) sells like hot cakes this Black Friday. The non-foldable flagship of yesteryear is now $350 off at Amazon, making it a real gem. The phone features a great display with snappy 165Hz refresh rates. Get yours now and save big!
$350 off (44%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $170 on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)

While the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) has a better display quality, some users might not really care for it. If you're among them, you might like this bargain on last year's stylus-wielding model from Motorola. Currently, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is $170 off at the official store.
$170 off (43%)
$229 99
$399 99
Buy at Motorola

The Moto G Play (2024) is a no-brainer at 32% OFF

Want a new Android phone but can't spend over $102 for one? In that case, we recommend treating yourself to a Moto G Play (2024) at Amazon. Over here, you can find the model at its lowest price ever (without activation), allowing you to score $48 in savings without jumping through any hoops! Don't miss out on this amazing offer!
$48 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

Black Friday OnePlus deals


If you have an account at OnePlus.com, sign in to receive incredible discounts on the best OnePlus phones. Yep, Black Friday OnePlus phone offers are already live at the official store and Amazon. One of the best bargains gives you $500 off the OnePlus Open, while another saves you $250 on the OnePlus 12.

Save 29% on the OnePlus Open at Amazon

The OnePlus Open is enjoying an amazing discount at Amazon. The book-like foldable is a must-have right now, retailing for a whopping 29% off its regular price. Released in 2023, it's still one of the best foldable phones. Get one and save before it's too late.
$500 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 12: $250 off at OnePlus this Black Friday

The OnePlus 12 provides high-class performance and is now available at blazing-hot prices for Black Friday! This fella features a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage, making it one of the top Android phones this year. You can get it for $250 off at the official store.
$250 off (28%)
$649 99
$899 99
Buy at OnePlus

Score $100 off the OnePlus 12R

Amazon is also having a fantastic promo on the OnePlus 12R. This bad boy is $100 off right now. The affordable OnePlus 12R is among the best mid-range phones, excelling on the charging speeds front with its 80W wired charging support. This is the 16/256GB version. Get yours for $100 off.
$100 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $100 on the OnePlus 12R at the OnePlus Store

The OnePlus 12R packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a huge 5,500mAh battery with 80W wired charging speeds. You can save $100 on it this Black Friday at the OnePlus Store.
$100 off (20%)
$399 99
$499 99
Buy at OnePlus

The OnePlus Nord N30 is now $70 off at OnePlus.com

In case you're in the market for something budget-friendly, get the OnePlus Nord N30 5G. This phone is now available for about $230 after a $70 price cut on the official store. It arrives with free OnePlus Nord wired earbuds ($13.99 value).
$70 off (23%) Gift
$229 99
$299 99
Buy at OnePlus

Black Friday Google Pixel deals


This year's best Black Friday phone specials are just as impressive on Gogole Pixel phones. Discounts are available on various models this season, including the Pixel 9 lineup. The second-gen foldable, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, is now $300 off at Amazon. Another option, the Pixel 9 Pro, became a hit at the e-commerce giant following a $200 price cut, while Best Buy gives you an extra $100 off for the same model with activation.

The Pixel 8 Series isn't left out, and you can score 41% off the Pixel 8 Pro in select colors. Black Friday Pixel phone deals are even available on models from the Pixel 7 lineup. Pick your favorite Pixel phone and save before it's too late!

Pixel 9 Pro XL: Save $250 at Amazon this Black Friday

The Pixel 9 Pro XL has become cheaper than ever this Black Friday! Right now, you can get any of the three colorways: Obsidian, Hazel, and Porcelain, for $250 off! The unbeatable discount makes this 6.8-inch smartphone with an OLED display a real hit. Grab yours now and enjoy Gemini AI without breaking the bank. This is the 128GB model of the handset.
$250 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

The Pixel 9 Pro is now $200 off for Black Friday

Looking for a top-class flagship phone with a compact design? The Pixel 9 Pro might be just right for you. This puppy sports a 6.3-inch display and offers top-class camera performance. The handset with Gemini AI is now $200 off at Amazon for Black Friday, making it a dream come true for Pixel fans.
$200 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is $300 off for Black Friday!

The awesome Pixel 9 Pro Fold can now be yours at its best price, too. This book-like foldable is now $300 off in its base storage configuration, landing it just under the $1500 mark. With its Tensor G4 chip and premium design, this large fella easily rivals some of the best foldable phones. Get yours at its lowest price this Black Friday!
$300 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Get $300 off the Pixel 9 Pro with activation!

Want the Pixel 9 Pro for under $700? Pick Best Buy's stunning offer with activation, then. Over here, the Pixel 9 Pro is $300 off, provided you activate it immediately. Keep in mind that the merchant will require you to pay a $35 activation fee on your smartphone. .
$300 off (30%)
$699
$999
Buy at BestBuy

Grab the Pixel 8a and save $100 this Black Friday

Black Friday welcomes a top-notch Pixel 8a promo! The well-liked mid-ranger is now $100 off, landing it under the $400 mark and at its second-best price. This is one of the hottest mid-range phones, and it's a major bargain right now.
$100 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Pixel Fold 256GB: Save $600 at Amazon this Black Friday!

Don't want to splurge on the new foldable by Google? Get the OG Pixel Fold at Amazon this Black Friday, and you can save a whopping $600. This bad boy features a Tensor G2 chip and looks stylish, making it a suitable pick. Keep in mind that the discount might not be available much longer.
$600 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Get the budget Pixel 7a for 34% off on Amazon

The Pixel 7a is once again discounted by $170 on Amazon just in time for Black Friday 2024. The device offers great value for money and will remain up-to-date for another 3+ years, so you shouldn't overlook it.
$170 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon

Save 41% on the Pixel 8 Pro this Black Friday!

Black Friday is live, bringing Pixel fans one of the best Pixel 8 Pro bargains we've ever seen. The quality handset with a gorgeous OLED display and a superb camera is now 41% off at Amazon for Black Friday, making it a no-miss.
$406 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon

Pixel 7 Pro, 512GB: Under $400 on Black Friday!

Don't mind buying a new phone with a 90-day Woot limited warranty? Then hurry up and save $700 on the Pixel 7 Pro with a massive 512GB of built-in storage. The phone is in brand-new condition and is fully unlocked. Mind you, no other merchant gives you the same discount on the 512GB model! Get yours before it's too late.
$700 off (64%)
$399 99
$1099 99
Buy at Woot

$250 off the Pixel 9 at Amazon this Black Friday!

The latest non-flagship Pixel phone, the Pixel 9, just returned to its lowest price ever as Amazon relaunches its stunning 31% markdown. That brings the model in Porcelain with 128GB of storage and a 6.3-inch OLED display under $550. This discount didn't last long the last time we saw it, so we'd recommend you act fast if you want to save!
$250 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $251 on the Pixel 8 on Black Friday!

Amazon is selling the Pixel 8 with 128GB of storage at a $251 discount on Black Friday The phone is a true bargain right now, delivering fast performance thanks to its Tensor G3 chipset. Additionally, its 6.2-inch OLED display is a joy to look at. But the biggest highlight is the 50 MP main camera. Get yours and save!
$251 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

Pixel 7 Pro, 128GB: Only $449 at Best Buy

If you're not OK with buying a phone without a manufacturer's warranty, get the Pixel 7 Pro at Best Buy instead. The model with 128GB of storage is currently available for only $449 at the merchant, and you can even score an extra $100 off with immediate activations.
$450 off (50%)
$449
$899
Buy at BestBuy

$250 off the Pixel 8 at Amazon this Black Friday!

Best Buy is throwing a mind-blowing promo on the Pixel 8 this Black Friday. The handset features a 6.2-inch OLED display with high refresh rates and a 50 MP primary camera. Its camera app is quite feature-rich, offering AI improvements on your photos. You can now buy it for $250 off at Best Buy. An extra $100 discount is available with immediate activations.
$250 off (36%)
$449
$699
Buy at BestBuy

Black Friday Apple iPhone deals


The best Black Friday iPhone offers are live, and users can start splurging on an all-new iPhone without breaking the bank. Options like the iPhone 16 Plus retail for less than $1, believe it or not, with Boost Mobile's promo at Amazon. You must select an eligible Boost wireless plan for $60.00/mo. and activate a new line to grab that discount. 

Over at Verizon, the affordable iPhone SE 3 is $0.00/mo. with new line activation and select Unlimited plans, saving you $429.99 over 36 months. Don't wait too long, though, because some of the deals are already gone. 

iPhone 16 Pro with Verizon: Now $0.00/mo.!

Activate a new line on the Unlimited Ultimate plan from Verizon, and you're in for a real treat! This bad boy is currently available for $0.00/mo. instead of $27.77/mo., making it an absolute steal. Additionally, you can get an iPad and Apple Watch Series 10 on Verizon, provided you pick the right plan. This is an online-only promotion.
$20 off (100%)
$0 /mo
$20 27
Buy at Verizon

iPhone 15 Pro Max, 512GB (Verizon): Only $5.55/mo!

You can also snatch last year's flagship model with an unlimited plan by Verizon, plus new line activation, for only $5.55/mo. That means you can save $1,099.99 on the high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max! Keep in mind that Verizon has select 512GB models in stock.
$25 off (82%)
$5 55 /mo
$30 56
Buy at Verizon

iPhone SE 3, 64GB: $00.00/mo at Verizon for Black Friday!

You can get the iPhone SE 3 features an Apple A15 chip inside and offers an affordable entryway into the iOS ecosystem. The unit is now available for $00.00/mo with a new line on Unlimited Plus, Unlimited Welcome, or Unlimited Ultimate plans. The $429.99 promotional credit is applied over 36 months.
$12 off (100%)
$0 /mo
$11 94
Buy at Verizon

Save 100% on the iPhone 16 Plus at Amazon with Boost Mobile

The latest AI-enhanced iPhone 16 Plus is available for purchase at Amazon with Boost Mobile. The smartphone arrives for less than $1, provided that you pick a wireless service plan by Boost Mobile ($65/mo) and activate your device. That's an awesome pre-Black Friday promo to consider. Act fast, as there are limited quantities in stock!
$930 off (100%)
Buy at Amazon

Black Friday phone deals on other brands


Not interested in mainstream brands like Google, Apple, and Samsung? Well, top Black Friday phone deals are live on less popular brands as well. If you're into mobile gaming, we suggest you check out the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro. This Android phone on steroids has a super snappy 165Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the hood. Plus, it's now 23% off on Amazon. 

Another amazing Black Friday phone bargain knocks the Nubia Z60 Ultra under $610, while the HMD Skyline 5 is $100 off. The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra has received a much more generous $270 price cut. For Nothing fans, Amazon offers a $50 price cut on the Nothing Phone (2a).

Red Magic 9S Pro: Save 15% on Black Friday

The Red Magic 9S Pro is a great option for those who don't want a new phone from a mainstream brand. The model with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rates is currently 15% off for Black Friday, making it a much more affordable option. The gaming phone features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and is a real bargain. This is a lighting deal that won't stay up for long, so hurry up!
$113 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro: Save 23% at Amazon!

Another gaming option, this time from Asus, is also under the spotlight this Black Friday. The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro is now 23% off, providing way more value for money. The model features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rates, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Plus, it packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip under the hood! Get it now and save $270 on Black Friday!
$270 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Nubia Z60S Pro: Now 23% off for Black Friday with Prime

The Nubia Z60S Pro is another model you wouldn't want to miss this Black Friday! This bad boy has a gorgeous display, a 50 MP triple camera in the rear, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood. The model is now 23% off on Amazon, an incredible Black Friday bargain! However, it's only available to Prime members.
$130 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra: Now 28% off for Black Friday!

With its amazing stereo speakers and bright 6.78-inch AMOLED display, the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra is another non-mainsteam choice users may like. This Black Friday, Amazon gives you a super rare chance to score 28% off one. The handset has a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and a 50 MP main camera, making it a very tempting choice at 28% off.
$250 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Nubia Z60 Ultra: Now 6% off on Black Friday!

The Nubia Z60 Ultra is another non-mainstream option you might want to check out. This puppy packs a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and a huge 6,000mAh battery. The mode is currently 6% off at Amazon, but there are limited quantities available.
$40 off (6%)
Buy at Amazon

HMD Skyline 5: Save 20% at Amazon this Black Friday!

If you don't need a gaming smartphone, consider the HMD Skyline. The smartphone offers a high-class 108 MP main camera with OIS on the rear and can last up to 48 hours per charge. The best part about it? You can get it for 20% off its usual price.
$100 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Nothing Phone (2a): Save $50 this Black Friday!

Stand out from the crowd with the Nothing Phone (2a). This puppy features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 50 MP dual camera setup and a Dimensity 7200 Pro chip under the hood. The best part about the handset is that it arrives at $50 off for Black Friday on Amazon.
$50 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

