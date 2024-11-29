The Best Black Friday phone deals are live: our top picks on Samsung, iPhone and more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The event shoppers have been waiting all year long for is finally here. While the shopping spree started just today, many sellers have actually been throwing top-notch bargains on some of the best phones in 2024 all week long! Some of the most attractive discounts that went live before the actual Black Friday reached $518 on non-foldable Galaxy flagships.
Apple iPhone users aren't left out and can splurge on carrier specials, including an iPhone 16 Pro on Verizon with select plans. There are plenty of offers for Motorola, Google Pixel fans to splurge on as well. This Black Friday, Amazon has even launched sales on gaming phones! Stay with us if you want to save up to 100% on your next iPhone or Android model.
Jump to:
Top three Black Friday phone deals:
Black Friday Galaxy deals
Last Thursday, the Samsung Shop app launched this year's hottest Black Friday phone sales on Galaxy models. Discounts went as high as $922 on foldables and $518 on non-foldable models. The bargains required no trade-ins and were exclusive to the mobile app. Why are we talking in the past tense? Because the sales are now over.
Black Friday discounts on the Galaxy S24 and other models are still available, but you can now save $800 instead of $922 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or snatch the Galaxy S24 FE for $175 off, not almost $200. Another thing is that the mobile app no longer offers better savings than the official store. Discover the best Black Friday Galaxy phone deals and save big this holiday shopping season!
Black Friday Motorola deals
There's no shortage of Black Friday Motorola phone sales to pick from! You're especially lucky if you were planning to get a new Razr model this November, for the latest Razr (2024) and the Razr+ (2024) are enjoying their lowest prices at Amazon. The Motorola Edge (2024) is also available for $200 off, and the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is currently a no-brainer at 41% off on Amazon.
If you're looking for something ultra-cheap this Black Friday, consider Motorola's Moto G Play (2024). This one is currently 32% off and at its lowest price on Amazon.
Black Friday OnePlus deals
If you have an account at OnePlus.com, sign in to receive incredible discounts on the best OnePlus phones. Yep, Black Friday OnePlus phone offers are already live at the official store and Amazon. One of the best bargains gives you $500 off the OnePlus Open, while another saves you $250 on the OnePlus 12.
Black Friday Google Pixel deals
This year's best Black Friday phone specials are just as impressive on Gogole Pixel phones. Discounts are available on various models this season, including the Pixel 9 lineup. The second-gen foldable, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, is now $300 off at Amazon. Another option, the Pixel 9 Pro, became a hit at the e-commerce giant following a $200 price cut, while Best Buy gives you an extra $100 off for the same model with activation.
The Pixel 8 Series isn't left out, and you can score 41% off the Pixel 8 Pro in select colors. Black Friday Pixel phone deals are even available on models from the Pixel 7 lineup. Pick your favorite Pixel phone and save before it's too late!
Black Friday Apple iPhone deals
The best Black Friday iPhone offers are live, and users can start splurging on an all-new iPhone without breaking the bank. Options like the iPhone 16 Plus retail for less than $1, believe it or not, with Boost Mobile's promo at Amazon. You must select an eligible Boost wireless plan for $60.00/mo. and activate a new line to grab that discount.
Over at Verizon, the affordable iPhone SE 3 is $0.00/mo. with new line activation and select Unlimited plans, saving you $429.99 over 36 months. Don't wait too long, though, because some of the deals are already gone.
Black Friday phone deals on other brands
Not interested in mainstream brands like Google, Apple, and Samsung? Well, top Black Friday phone deals are live on less popular brands as well. If you're into mobile gaming, we suggest you check out the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro. This Android phone on steroids has a super snappy 165Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the hood. Plus, it's now 23% off on Amazon.
Another amazing Black Friday phone bargain knocks the Nubia Z60 Ultra under $610, while the HMD Skyline 5 is $100 off. The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra has received a much more generous $270 price cut. For Nothing fans, Amazon offers a $50 price cut on the Nothing Phone (2a).