Amazon is clearing shelves with its latest deal on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) smartphone displayed with its stylus, showing both the front screen and back design against a green background.
Motorola may have released its all-new Moto G Stylus (2025), but if you're after a great deal on a stylus-powered phone, you'll still want to go for the 2024 model.

We know it doesn't always make sense to choose the previous generation over the latest. However, Amazon is offering a sweet $100 discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), letting you grab one for under $300, while the newly released model is priced at around $400. And when you're on a budget, $100 is a huge difference.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024): Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (25%)
Amazon is offering a sweet $100 discount on the sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), letting you score one for just under $300. The phone offers solid performance and boasts a stunning display. It's a bargain at its current price, so act fast and save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon


Of course, if we had to compare the two phones, the 2025 model would be the overall winner. After all, it boasts a more powerful chip, a better display, improved cameras, and faster charging speeds. However, the 2024 variant still packs a punch and is a great choice for buyers who are after a capable phone with a built-in stylus and want to spend as little as possible.

Its mid-range Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, still delivers smooth performance and can handle daily tasks with ease. In addition, its 50MP main camera captures decent photos with vibrant colors.

While it's not AMOLED and doesn't reach a peak brightness of 3000 nits, its 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 2400x1080 resolution still delivers great visuals with deep blacks and rich colors. Not to mention, its 1200 nits of brightness is still more than enough for outdoor use.

So, yeah! The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is still a great pick! The only downside is that it won't get major OS updates anymore. However, it'll still get security patches until 2027, meaning you won't have to change it soon. Therefore, if not getting the next version of Android isn't an issue for you, we suggest you save big with this deal while you still can!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless