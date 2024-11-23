Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon and Best Buy's price war leads to biggest M4 iPad Pro discount to date

13-inch M4 iPad Pro discount
The iPad Pro is the tablet against which all other slates are measured. If you are shopping around for a new tablet, the latest 13-inch iPad Pro has fallen to its lowest price to date.

The 13-inch iPad Pro is both fast and stunning. Most other top 2024 tablets don't even come close. And right now, you can buy it for $1,099 instead of $1,299 at both Amazon and Best Buy as both retailers have marked it down by $200. This is the largest discount we have tracked on Apple's highest-end tablet.

13-inch iPad Pro 256GB

Ultra Retina XDR display | ProMotion technology | Apple M4 chip | Apple Intelligence | 10 hours of battery life | Face ID | LiDAR Scanner
$200 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

13-inch iPad Pro 256GB

Ultra Retina XDR display | ProMotion technology | Apple M4 chip | Apple Intelligence | 10 hours of battery life | Face ID | LiDAR Scanner
$200 off (15%)
$1099
$1299
Buy at BestBuy


The 2024 iPad Pro is ultra-thin and ultra-fast at the same time. It boasts the Apple M4 - Apple's fastest chip. It is lightning-fast and will remain undefeated for the foreseeable future. If you are picking up this tablet for productivity work, which is what it's meant for, you can go ahead confidently. From basic tasks such as word processing to complex, resource-intensive stuff like video editing, this tablet can handle everything without breaking a sweat.

The device features tandem OLED technology that uses two OLED panels, making it incredibly bright, and elevating the viewing experience to a new height.

The tablet has an advanced camera system and while most buyers don't use a tablet camera for capturing photos, the iPad Pro's camera is great for scanning documents as it can intelligently get rid of any shadows by using AI.

You also get top-of-the-line features not found on other iPads such as the LiDAR scanner, which allows the device to take clear photos in the dark and measure distance, among other things, and Face ID for quick and safe user authentication.

If you are a student or a professional who needs a ferociously powerful lightweight productivity device, it's hard to recommend any tablet other than the M4 iPad Pro, especially now that it's discounted.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Loading Comments...

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless