Amazon and Best Buy's price war leads to biggest M4 iPad Pro discount to date
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The iPad Pro is the tablet against which all other slates are measured. If you are shopping around for a new tablet, the latest 13-inch iPad Pro has fallen to its lowest price to date.
The 13-inch iPad Pro is both fast and stunning. Most other top 2024 tablets don't even come close. And right now, you can buy it for $1,099 instead of $1,299 at both Amazon and Best Buy as both retailers have marked it down by $200. This is the largest discount we have tracked on Apple's highest-end tablet.
The 2024 iPad Pro is ultra-thin and ultra-fast at the same time. It boasts the Apple M4 - Apple's fastest chip. It is lightning-fast and will remain undefeated for the foreseeable future. If you are picking up this tablet for productivity work, which is what it's meant for, you can go ahead confidently. From basic tasks such as word processing to complex, resource-intensive stuff like video editing, this tablet can handle everything without breaking a sweat.
The tablet has an advanced camera system and while most buyers don't use a tablet camera for capturing photos, the iPad Pro's camera is great for scanning documents as it can intelligently get rid of any shadows by using AI.
You also get top-of-the-line features not found on other iPads such as the LiDAR scanner, which allows the device to take clear photos in the dark and measure distance, among other things, and Face ID for quick and safe user authentication.
The device features tandem OLED technology that uses two OLED panels, making it incredibly bright, and elevating the viewing experience to a new height.
If you are a student or a professional who needs a ferociously powerful lightweight productivity device, it's hard to recommend any tablet other than the M4 iPad Pro, especially now that it's discounted.
