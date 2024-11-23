Amazon and Best Buy's price war leads to biggest M4 iPad Pro discount to date

13-inch iPad Pro 256GB Ultra Retina XDR display | ProMotion technology | Apple M4 chip | Apple Intelligence | 10 hours of battery life | Face ID | LiDAR Scanner $200 off (15%) Buy at Amazon 13-inch iPad Pro 256GB Ultra Retina XDR display | ProMotion technology | Apple M4 chip | Apple Intelligence | 10 hours of battery life | Face ID | LiDAR Scanner $200 off (15%) $1099 $1299 Buy at BestBuy



If you are a student or a professional who needs a ferociously powerful lightweight productivity device, it's hard to recommend any tablet other than the M4 iPad Pro, especially now that it's discounted. You also get top-of-the-line features not found on other iPads such as the LiDAR scanner, which allows the device to take clear photos in the dark and measure distance, among other things, and Face ID for quick and safe user authentication.If you are a student or a professional who needs a ferociously powerful lightweight productivity device, it's hard to recommend any tablet other than the M4 iPad Pro, especially now that it's discounted.

The 2024 iPad Pro is ultra-thin and ultra-fast at the same time. It boasts the Apple M4 - Apple's fastest chip. It is lightning-fast and will remain undefeated for the foreseeable future. If you are picking up this tablet for productivity work, which is what it's meant for, you can go ahead confidently. From basic tasks such as word processing to complex, resource-intensive stuff like video editing, this tablet can handle everything without breaking a sweat.The device features tandem OLED technology that uses two OLED panels, making it incredibly bright, and elevating the viewing experience to a new height.The tablet has an advanced camera system and while most buyers don't use a tablet camera for capturing photos, the iPad Pro's camera is great for scanning documents as it can intelligently get rid of any shadows by using AI.