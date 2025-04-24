T-Mobile made a mistake when it announced its controversial new plans, but it's all fixed now

T-Mobile





If the abrupt (but certainly not surprising) death of tax-inclusive plans and the even easier to predict retirement of the largely pointless Price Lock guarantee didn't make your blood boil in anger, a quick look at the T-Mo-dedicated subreddit over the last 24 hours could have easily killed your chill by seemingly revealing yet another frustrating downgrade.





As it turns out, however, that was merely a false alarm and an innocent typo on Magenta's part. While the new Experience Beyond and Experience More options initially appeared to come with a 100GB a month "premium" data threshold, the error was swiftly fixed on the operator's official website after a number of eagle-eyed Redditors noticed and reported it









The terms and conditions of the two (costly) plans are now free of any such mention, which means that your speeds will (probably) not be reduced no matter how much data you use. That was true for the Go5G Plus and Go5G Next options Experience Beyond and Experience More replaced this week, so at least from this particular standpoint, the new plans are not worse than the old ones.

T-Mobile 's cheaper Essentials plan, meanwhile, does still come with a monthly cap of 50 gigs on "premium" data, which is obviously in no way shocking or outrageous. After you hit that number, deprioritization will enter the equation "in times and places with network congestion", which essentially means you'll experience lower speeds than Experience Beyond and Experience More subscribers.





Although some Redditors are skeptical that the 100GB premium data limitation showed up in error among the details of the "Un-carrier's" best current plans, suspecting a trick of sorts was at play here somehow, I'd rather givethe benefit of the doubt and believe the "typo" would have been corrected even if no one noticed it.