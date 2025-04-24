Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

T-Mobile made a mistake when it announced its controversial new plans, but it's all fixed now

T-Mobile Wireless service
New T-Mobile Experience More and Experience Beyond plans
T-Mobile has done it again, unveiling two new plans advertised as offering "more value" than the old Go5G lineup while enraging many long-time customers in a couple of different ways. 

If the abrupt (but certainly not surprising) death of tax-inclusive plans and the even easier to predict retirement of the largely pointless Price Lock guarantee didn't make your blood boil in anger, a quick look at the T-Mo-dedicated subreddit over the last 24 hours could have easily killed your chill by seemingly revealing yet another frustrating downgrade.

As it turns out, however, that was merely a false alarm and an innocent typo on Magenta's part. While the new Experience Beyond and Experience More options initially appeared to come with a 100GB a month "premium" data threshold, the error was swiftly fixed on the operator's official website after a number of eagle-eyed Redditors noticed and reported it.


The terms and conditions of the two (costly) plans are now free of any such mention, which means that your speeds will (probably) not be reduced no matter how much data you use. That was true for the Go5G Plus and Go5G Next options Experience Beyond and Experience More replaced this week, so at least from this particular standpoint, the new plans are not worse than the old ones.

T-Mobile's cheaper Essentials plan, meanwhile, does still come with a monthly cap of 50 gigs on "premium" data, which is obviously in no way shocking or outrageous. After you hit that number, deprioritization will enter the equation "in times and places with network congestion", which essentially means you'll experience lower speeds than Experience Beyond and Experience More subscribers.

Although some Redditors are skeptical that the 100GB premium data limitation showed up in error among the details of the "Un-carrier's" best current plans, suspecting a trick of sorts was at play here somehow, I'd rather give T-Mobile the benefit of the doubt and believe the "typo" would have been corrected even if no one noticed it.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.
