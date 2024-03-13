iPad Pro (2024) battery and charging: Here's what we know

Read more:

iPad Pro (2024) battery and charging summary

Apple doesn't specify the battery capacity and charging speed of its devices, which includes its iPad tablets, so we won't know for sure until we get our hands on the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros. Our battery and charging tests will give as a good idea of what these couple of bad boys have and are capable of, so stay tuned for the results.

iPad Pro 11" (2024)





Battery size: 7,606 mAh

Charging speed: 30W





Given the few leaks we have had regarding the shape and size of the 11-inch iPad Pro, we would be surprised if Apple included a larger battery than that of its predecessor. Dimensions will likely remain the same with the 2024 model, which is where our presumption is coming from. Then again, it is possible Apple will fit a battery with slightly more capacity, so this remains to be seen.





Charging-wise, we could see some better speeds here. There haven't been any leaks to point to such an upgrade, but we are saying this more as a hope than an expectation. Given the rather thin list of upgrades expected with the 2024 iPad Pro models, a charging speed bump would be a great way to make them a better sell to potential buyers.





iPad Pro 12.9" (2024)





Battery size: 10,758 mAh

Charging speed: above 30W



Nothing has been different about the larger 12.9" iPad Pro models compared to the smaller 11" ones besides the size of the display and the battery. This will probably remain true for the 2024 edition for both.





The Battery of last year's 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a capacity of 10,758 mAh. Now, Apple might increase this to somewhere between 11,000-12,000 mAh, but the higher likelihood is that this number will remain the same or will turn out close to being the same.





As for charging, we are hoping to see anything that's above 30W with this year's larger iPads, including the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the rumored iPad Air Plus. Both will have large batteries, so faster charging is almost a necessary upgrade. We will have to wait and see if Apple thinks so too though.