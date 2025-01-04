Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Major Apple supplier shifts production of key component from iPad Pro to iPhone

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Tablets Display
The first OLED paneled iPad, the iPad Pro (2024) is held by PhoneArena's Stefka Antonova.
Sales of the first iPads to sport an OLED display, the 11-inch iPad Pro (2024) and the 13-inch iPad Pro (2024), have dropped off after a decent start. As a result, the company that supplies Apple with the OLED panels for its top-of-the-line tablets, LG Display, is going to make a change to its iPad OLED production line. LG Display's plan is to adjust the line so that it can also manufacture additional OLED panels for the iPhone.

By making this change, LG Display will save money while at the same time increasing its capacity for building iPhone OLED screens. LG Display's current iPhone OLED panel production is handled by its E6-1, E6-2, and E6-3 lines. Adding another line, each of which produces as many as 15,000 Gen 6 glass substrates per month, would cost LG Display approximately 2 trillion Korean won ($1.4 billion). Creating the line to build the iPad OLED panels cost the company $2.3 billion.

LG Display hopes to supply Apple with 70 million iPhone OLED displays this year. That would be up from the mid-60 million shipped to Apple last year and the 51.8 million iPhone OLED panels delivered in 2023.

There is a difference between both types of OLED panels. The iPad displays have two emission layers compared to one for the iPhone panels. In addition, iPad OLED panels feature a glass substrate with thin film encapsulation (TFE) while iPhone OLED displays use a plastic substrate with TFE. To convert the production of iPad OLED panels to iPhone OLED panels, LG Display will be able to skip some steps while adding some necessary equipment.

Since both OLED panels require different materials to make, each will be produced at different times. Because demand for the iPad Pro (2024) tablets isn't expected to pick up this year, LG Display will keep some inventory of iPad OLED panels while it shifts the line to production of additional iPhone OLED panels. Apple will still need to sign off on the new production line making OLED panels for the iPhone. The deadline for this approval is February since the supplier has enough iPad OLED panels to last until then.

The iPad Pro (2024) 11-inch and 13-inch models were the first iPads ever to be equipped with an OLED display. They were released this past May.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscriber buys new phone and ends up with a used refurbished unit
T-Mobile subscriber buys new phone and ends up with a used refurbished unit
T-Mobile employee dashes hope about launch of its most exciting offering
T-Mobile employee dashes hope about launch of its most exciting offering
Google may soon let Pixel devices on Android 15 sync notifications without the need for WiFi
Google may soon let Pixel devices on Android 15 sync notifications without the need for WiFi
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
The iPhone SE will cease to exist. All hail the iPhone 16E
The iPhone SE will cease to exist. All hail the iPhone 16E
iPhone SE 4 price leak shows benefit of Apple’s own modem
iPhone SE 4 price leak shows benefit of Apple’s own modem

Latest News

Samsung and Apple finally developing bigger batteries for their flagship phones
Samsung and Apple finally developing bigger batteries for their flagship phones
Weekly deals roundup: Kick off 2025 in style with the OnePlus 12, Apple Watch Series 10, and more!
Weekly deals roundup: Kick off 2025 in style with the OnePlus 12, Apple Watch Series 10, and more!
iPhone 17 Air thickness and price revealed in new report
iPhone 17 Air thickness and price revealed in new report
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
The Apple Watch Series 4 is now considered vintage by Apple
The Apple Watch Series 4 is now considered vintage by Apple
Samsung's New Year Resolutions include becoming an 'undisputed leader' in AI on phones
Samsung's New Year Resolutions include becoming an 'undisputed leader' in AI on phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless