Final Cut Camera app for iPhone and new version of Final Cut Pro for iPad are now available

Final Cut Camera app for iPhone and new version of Final Cut Pro for iPad are now available
Images credit — Apple

Apple has finally launched the new video capture app called Final Cut Camera and has also released an update to Final Cut Pro for iPad 2. Both releases are aimed at giving video creators more control and flexibility in their productions.

Teased last month alongside the announcement for the new M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro, Final Cut Camera is a standalone app for iPhone and iPad that also acts as a companion tool for the iPad. With this app, users can adjust camera settings like white balance, manual focus, ISO, shutter speed, and resolution. They can also monitor aspects like audio levels and battery life. 

One of the features within the app is the ability to turn off the iPhone's built-in stabilization, a handy option when using external gimbals. When paired with an iPad, Final Cut Camera allows for remote control of the iPhone camera right from the iPad's larger screen.

Final Cut Camera app for iPhone and new version of Final Cut Pro for iPad are now available
Final Cut Camera app screenshots | Images credit — Apple


Update for your Final Cut Pro for iPad

In addition to launching this new app, Apple has also updated Final Cut Pro for iPad with a new version. According to the company, Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 utilizes the iPad Pro's M4 chip to offer significantly faster rendering and support for more ProRes RAW streams. The new Live Multicam feature enables users to connect and preview up to four cameras simultaneously, providing a director's view of each camera and manual control over settings through the Final Cut Camera app.

To address storage concerns, Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 now supports external projects, allowing users to work on large files without using up internal storage. It also integrates with the Apple Pencil Pro, utilizing its barrel roll and squeeze features for precise control over Live Drawing tools and quick access to brushes and settings.

Existing users can get Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 as a free update, while new users can purchase it for $4.99 per month or $49 per year via the app store. In addition, Final Cut Pro for Mac has been updated to version 10.8, featuring AI-driven enhancements to improve workflow efficiency.
