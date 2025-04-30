AT&T just unveiled a cybersecurity solution that could save you from a lot of trouble

AT&T

– Mike Troiano, Senior Vice President, Business Products, AT&T Business, April 2025

AT&T customers. Powered by Palo Alto's Prisma Access Browser tech and backed by AT&T's network, it is designed to deliver safe browsing from any device or location, along with deep SASE integration and web threat protection.



But that is not all. The two companies are also launching a secure, co-branded browser built forcustomers. Powered by Palo Alto's Prisma Access Browser tech and backed by's network, it is designed to deliver safe browsing from any device or location, along with deep SASE integration and web threat protection.

– Anand Oswal, SVP and GM, Network Security, Palo Alto Networks, April 2025

AT&T Dynamic Defense will work seamlessly with existing AT&T services and offer robust features like:



Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA): Verifies every user and device before granting access.

Data Loss Prevention (DLP): Keeps sensitive info from falling into the wrong hands.

Secure Web Gateway (SWG): Protects against online threats and enforces company policies.

Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB): Boosts visibility and control across cloud apps.

Centralized Management and AI Optimization: With Strata Cloud Manager, businesses can monitor and manage their entire network security setup using smart AI tools.

AT&T isn't alone in ramping up business security – Verizon Business also recently introduced a new cybersecurity platform called Trusted Connection, targeting threats from devices all the way up to cloud-based software. As cyber threats get smarter, so do the tools to fight them – and both mobile carriers' latest moves show they are not playing around.

At the core of the launch is AT&T Dynamic Defense with Palo Alto Networks – set to arrive later this year. It is the first solution of its kind with built-in threat protection embedded directly into AT&T's global network. With the addition of Palo Alto's Prisma Access features, businesses get even more firepower against cyber threats.