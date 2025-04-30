AT&T just unveiled a cybersecurity solution that could save you from a lot of trouble
Up Next:
Living in a digital world means dealing with digital threats every day – and now, it is AT&T's turn to step up its security game.
AT&T just announced a major partnership with cybersecurity powerhouse Palo Alto Networks to deliver a next-gen solution that is all about keeping businesses safer online.
The two companies are teaming up to roll out a fully integrated SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) platform that combines AT&T's secure network infrastructure with Palo Alto Networks' AI-driven security tech. This partnership will help protect sensitive data, apps and users with deep network integration, AI-powered operations and enhanced protection across SaaS and cloud environments.
AT&T isn't alone in ramping up business security – Verizon Business also recently introduced a new cybersecurity platform called Trusted Connection, targeting threats from devices all the way up to cloud-based software. As cyber threats get smarter, so do the tools to fight them – and both mobile carriers' latest moves show they are not playing around.
AT&T just announced a major partnership with cybersecurity powerhouse Palo Alto Networks to deliver a next-gen solution that is all about keeping businesses safer online.
The two companies are teaming up to roll out a fully integrated SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) platform that combines AT&T's secure network infrastructure with Palo Alto Networks' AI-driven security tech. This partnership will help protect sensitive data, apps and users with deep network integration, AI-powered operations and enhanced protection across SaaS and cloud environments.
Video credit – AT&T
At the core of the launch is AT&T Dynamic Defense with Palo Alto Networks – set to arrive later this year. It is the first solution of its kind with built-in threat protection embedded directly into AT&T's global network. With the addition of Palo Alto's Prisma Access features, businesses get even more firepower against cyber threats.
Cybersecurity is a core strength of AT&T and we are working with Palo Alto Networks to set a new standard as the top provider of secure, converged connectivity for businesses. When available later this year, AT&T Dynamic Defense with Palo Alto Networks will offer a comprehensive shield against cyber threats, helping to protect businesses from incidents that could disrupt operations. We are excited to bring this advanced solution to the market and help our customers navigate the complexities of the digital landscape with confidence.
– Mike Troiano, Senior Vice President, Business Products, AT&T Business, April 2025
But that is not all. The two companies are also launching a secure, co-branded browser built for AT&T customers. Powered by Palo Alto's Prisma Access Browser tech and backed by AT&T's network, it is designed to deliver safe browsing from any device or location, along with deep SASE integration and web threat protection.
We are constantly innovating to address the rapidly evolving needs of business customers, and our collaboration with AT&T is another example of that. By combining our AI-powered network security solutions with AT&T's expansive network infrastructure, we're able to provide the protection and performance enterprises demand. Together, we are setting a new benchmark for secure connectivity, and now businesses can operate with greater confidence and resilience in the face of growing cyber threats.
– Anand Oswal, SVP and GM, Network Security, Palo Alto Networks, April 2025
AT&T Dynamic Defense will work seamlessly with existing AT&T services and offer robust features like:
- Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA): Verifies every user and device before granting access.
- Data Loss Prevention (DLP): Keeps sensitive info from falling into the wrong hands.
- Secure Web Gateway (SWG): Protects against online threats and enforces company policies.
- Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB): Boosts visibility and control across cloud apps.
- Centralized Management and AI Optimization: With Strata Cloud Manager, businesses can monitor and manage their entire network security setup using smart AI tools.
AT&T isn't alone in ramping up business security – Verizon Business also recently introduced a new cybersecurity platform called Trusted Connection, targeting threats from devices all the way up to cloud-based software. As cyber threats get smarter, so do the tools to fight them – and both mobile carriers' latest moves show they are not playing around.
Things that are NOT allowed: