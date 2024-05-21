Save up to $800 with trade-in on Galaxy Z Fold5
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in!
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in!

What does the new sensor on the back of the iPad Pro (2024) do?

By
0comments
What does the new sensor on the back of the iPad Pro (2024) do?
The 2024 iPad Pro models have some changes. While the OLED displays are probably the most well-known upgrade, not far behind is the inclusion of the new, powerful 3nm M4 chip replacing the M2 that powers the iPad Pro (2022). The front-facing camera is now in landscape orientation, and the number of cameras on the back is reduced from two to one with the removal of the Ultra-wide lens.

However, some iPad Pro (2024) buyers have noticed a mysterious sensor on the back of the tablet. The previous generation iPad Pro model had Wide and Ultra-wide lenses, the LiDar scanner, a microphone, and the LED flash. Per 9to5 Mac, with the redesign, the new version of Apple's top-of-the-line tablet has on the back the aforementioned Wide lens, the LiDar scanner, a microphone, LED flash, and the mysterious sensor.

So what exactly is this sensor, and what does it do? It seems that this is a rear Ambient Light Sensor. You probably are saying to yourself, "Doesn't such a sensor adorn the front of the tablet?" If you're asking yourself that, you'd be 100% correct. The front Ambient Light Sensor is used to control the settings for the automatic brightness feature for the display, and the True Tone setting. The latter uses sensors to adjust the color temperature of the display based on ambient light.

Mysterious rear sensor on M4 iPad Pro is a rear Ambient Light Sensor - What does the new sensor on the back of the iPad Pro (2024) do?
Mysterious rear sensor on M4 iPad Pro is a rear Ambient Light Sensor

The thinking is that Apple added a rear Ambient Light Sensor to improve the now solo rear camera. During the "Let Loose" event, Apple did state that the M4 iPad Pro models have a new "adaptive" True Tone flash that detects ambient light conditions to make document scanning easier by removing shadows thanks to the combination of hardware and AI. The new Ambient Light Sensor might change the color of the True Tone flash when scanning or taking a photograph of a document.

If this sensor has any other reasons for existing besides improving the capture of documents, Apple has yet to reveal it.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction

Latest News

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless