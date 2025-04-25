AT&T customers already enjoy what T-Mobile is only planning to deliver
Some are fortunate, some are not – and in this case, it's AT&T users in Massachusetts that are seeing major improvements in their cellular coverage network. Those who are out of luck are some AT&T users in Santa Monica who are reporting issues with their cellular connectivity.
As a local media report reads, AT&T customers in Ashfield, Massachusetts, may have noticed more reliable service and fewer dropped calls recently. This improvement is due to the activation of a new cell tower located off Baptist Corner Road, which became operational in early April and has since expanded coverage for the area.
Ashfield Fire Chief Kyle Walker reported noticeable improvements since the tower went online. He explained that there are now areas of town – including the Main Street fire station – where cell service was previously nonexistent. Until recently, he had to leave the station to check his messages, but now, he and his team can stay connected throughout the day.
Improved cell coverage has also strengthened the department's ability to communicate during emergencies. Walker noted that firefighters can now exchange real-time updates during calls, even in areas that used to be dead zones. He described the change as a meaningful upgrade that fills longstanding gaps in the region's emergency communication capabilities.
Local residents have also welcomed the improved service. Many shared that they were surprised to discover their phones now had reception in places where it was previously impossible to make a call without Wi-Fi. John Perkins mentioned receiving a phone call inside the Ashfield Post Office for the first time, while Suzi Kinglsey Day said she now has two bars of service in South Ashfield.
According to Karen Twomey, AT&T's Senior Public Relations Manager, the demand for stronger and more reliable networks continues to grow as people increasingly depend on cellular connections for work, education, and personal use. Between 2019 and 2023, AT&T invested close to $900 million in network enhancements across Massachusetts. As part of that effort, the company leased space from Blue Sky Towers to install equipment on a monopine – a type of cell tower disguised to look like a pine tree.
Twomey also highlighted that the new site brings Band 14 coverage to Ashfield. Band 14 is a spectrum specifically set aside for FirstNet, the national public safety broadband network developed after 9/11 to provide first responders with priority communication access during emergencies. This system ensures that emergency personnel maintain reliable connectivity even when general cell networks are overwhelmed or unavailable.
T-Mobile has plans for Ashfield, too. | Image credit – PhoneArena
However, the benefits have not reached everyone. Currently, only AT&T and its subsidiaries, such as Cricket Wireless, are using the tower's infrastructure. While the structure can accommodate up to three carriers, no other providers have yet installed their equipment. T-Mobile has confirmed early-stage plans to improve coverage in Ashfield, but has not released a timeline for when those enhancements will be implemented.
