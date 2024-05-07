Apple Pencil Pro is here, closer to real pen and paper – new gestures, magnetic tips, haptic feedbac

Apple Pencil Pro features





The Apple Pencil Pro retains the design and similar magnetic charging of the previous Apple Pencil 2, but as its name suggests, it gets extra features under the hood.









We still also get the double-tap gesture, which is present on the Apple Pencil 2, and in my experience, isn't very reliable. But here's hoping it's more so, on this new 2024 Apple Pencil.



Find My support also makes its debut on an Apple Pencil for the first time. Like AirPods and AirTags, among other Apple devices, users can now locate their Apple Pencil Pro, if lost.



This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates…



Apple Pencil Pro compatibility: which iPads work with it?

According to Apple, the Apple Pencil Pro only works with the newly-announced M4 iPad Pro models.

Users of older iPad Pro, iPad Air and mini models will have to stick with the Apple Pencil 2.

Apple Pencil Pro price and release date

The new Apple Pencil Pro will be available as soon as next week, for the price of $129. Pre-orders are already available as of today.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates…

We still also get the double-tap gesture, which is present on the Apple Pencil 2, and in my experience, isn't very reliable. But here's hoping it's more so, on this new 2024 Apple Pencil.Find My support also makes its debut on an Apple Pencil for the first time. Like AirPods and AirTags, among other Apple devices, users can now locate their Apple Pencil Pro, if lost.

At long last, Apple has just announced a brand new Apple Pencil at its May 7 event, alongside new iPad models. This would be Apple's 3rd generation Pencil, following the Apple Pencil 2 (2018) and 1st generation Apple Pencil (2015).Artists who are keen on using the iPad as their productivity machine will be happy to know that the new Apple Pencil Pro features we've been hearing about are indeed true.Let's get into that…For the first time on an Apple Pencil, we're getting haptic feedback, which is the same technology that simulates physical clicks on Apple's MacBook trackpads, and iPhone touch keyboard. Basically – fine vibration.A vibration motor in this new Apple Pencil will help sell the illusion that the user is drawing with a real pencil, on real paper, and it sounds pretty exciting, if not a bit gimmicky.Indeed, using the previous Apple Pencil 2 and 1 does feel pretty unsatisfying, and needed all the improvements it can get. I've personally never gotten used to those two styluses, because I'm painfully aware that I'm pressing a hard tip on a hard glass surface, so I'm excited to see if this actually improves the drawing experience.The new Apple Pencil Pro also gets squeeze gestures, as we suspected. Those will presumably be free to map to whatever the user prefers – switching to an eraser, switching paintbrushes, or layers; as allowed by their drawing app of choice, of course (e.g. Procreate). It's worth noting that in Apple's presentation, the squeeze gesture was used to display a quick menu in Procreate, shown below.