iPad Pro (2024) colors: expectations

Apple seems to be gearing up for a quiet launch of new iPad Pro models, at least according to rumors . The last iPad Pro models were released back in 2022, so it's definitely time to get new ones.

In this article, we'll discuss the colors that we expect the new iPad Pro 2024 models to come in. There are no leaked colors or renders of the devices just yet, so we're basing our expectations on previous iterations of the Pro-branded iPads.





This year, just as usual, we expect the new iPad Pros to be available in two sizes: 11-inch one and 12.9-inch (or slightly increased to 13-inch) one. The two models will most likely share the same colors, so we're discussing them together in this article.



iPad Pro (2024) colors: what to expect

We're inclined to believe Apple will keep the same strategy when it comes to this year's models as well. We expect a Silver color, which will be almost like white in certain lighting conditions, and the classic Space Gray color.



iPad Pro (2024) in Silver (expectations)





iPad Pro (2024) in Space Gray (expectations)





iPad Pro (2024): are new colors expected?