The iPad Pro's role in a new era of college football: it's all about strategy and precision

Aucoin, a veteran in the field since 1997, has witnessed technology reshape college sports. When he began, typewriters still had a place in the office. Today, he oversees a digital game-day system where video footage reaches coaches within seconds of a play ending, all facilitated by iPads paired with specialized sports software.Catapult, a sports analytics provider, is one of the software solutions that drives this real-time footage capability in the SEC (Southeastern Conference Football). Its system captures live video from end zones, sidelines, and broadcast feeds, which is then logged and tagged by each team’s staff for quick playback. Matt Bairos, Catapult’s chief product officer, explains that the software automatically organizes and sends video clips to coaches on both the field and in the press box, allowing them to view detailed footage instantly.In the ACC and Big Ten, DVSport provides a similar service, integrating iPad Pros for in-game review. DVSport’s president, Brian Lowe, views the collaboration with Apple as a step forward in sports technology, praising the device’s speed and visibility in delivering immediate feedback. The iPad Pro, he notes, enables coaches to analyze gameplay right on the field.For many coaches, the iPad’s interface is a key advantage. Bairos emphasizes that coaches experience almost no learning curve with the iPad, making it an ideal tool for immediate, independent use. At Ole Miss, general manager Billy Glasscock finds the addition of the Apple Pencil Pro to be especially helpful. The Catapult app’s whiteboard function allows coaches to draw plays directly onto video, creating a quick, interactive way to strategize and review during games.Players, too, have readily embraced the new technology. At the University of Miami, offensive line coach Alex Mirabal notes that many players, having grown up with iPads, are comfortable using them on the sidelines. He recalls an October game in which Miami staged a dramatic comeback against Cal. By analyzing footage on an iPad, Mirabal was able to show players an early error, enabling them to adapt and successfully block a repeated blitz later in the game.The iPad has also fostered better coordination among players. Isaiah Horton, a Miami wide receiver, appreciates the tablet’s ability to visually clarify plays. In his view, having video footage on hand lets him and his teammates share insights and communicate more effectively about what they’re seeing on the field.Looking ahead, many believe the iPad’s integration is reshaping college football. For players like Cal’s starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the technology brings a new layer of strategy to the game. Coaches like Mirabal see the iPad as a catalyst for more complex plays, enabling adjustments that were once impossible in real time.The iPad is not yet another fancy display to watch cat videos and YouTube recipes on: it's a real powerhouse!